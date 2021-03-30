GLASGOW – The timing is finally right for Kyle Pierce and Barren County.
Pierce, who has served as Edmonson County’s athletic director the past 11 years and was the Wildcats’ head football coach for 12 seasons before stepping down following the 2015 season, had seen the Barren County job come open more than once during his tenure at his alma mater. But it was never the right fit, never quite the right spot to leave the school that’s always been a second home.
That changed Tuesday, as Pierce was introduced on the Trojans’ sparkling turf football field as the program’s new head coach.
Pierce said he’s always felt the lure to return to coaching during his five years away from football, and thinks trying to help continue Barren County’s resurgence is the right opportunity.
“It’s always been an intriguing type of job,” Pierce said. “I’ve always thought it had a lot of the criteria to have a good football program. It’s a big school and typically you’re going to play a lot of the schools around us, in terms of the travel will be minimized – you’re not going to have to travel a really long way to play some teams. I like those good local rivalries, and that’s kind of what I’m looking at there.”
Pierce replaces Jackson Arnett, who stepped down following the 2020 season after a four-year stint as head coach. Under Arnett, Barren County made major strides. First, the school dropped out of district competition for a year when it was still a Class 5A program. Then the Trojans reentered district play – with the chance to make the postseason – as a 6A program and reached the state playoffs the past two seasons. During Arnett’s time, the school completed a state-of-the-art football stadium that ranks among the state’s best facilities.
Barren County athletic director Warren Cunningham said the football program made major strides under Arnett.
“I think we’ve seen over the last few years with coach Arnett the steps toward having a successful football program,” Cunningham said. “As far as we’ve seen an increase in numbers. We’ve seen our first winning season (2019) in several years. And I think today is going to be another step toward continuing on that building block, continuing to have a successful football program.”
Pierce has an impressive track record of success as both an assistant and head coach. His 2008 Edmonson County team played for a Class 3A regional championship game, while his 2011 squad completed an unbeaten regular season before falling in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs to finish with an 11-1 record. He compiled a 68-66 record as the Wildcats’ head coach and made the state playoffs nine times.
“We are 100% confident that he is going to be a great leader, a great mentor for our young men and is going to be a great asset to Barren County High School,” Cunningham said.
Pierce credits Arnett’s work in making the Barren County job much more attractive than it was in 2017. That, and connections within the program, were enough to convince Pierce to take the job.
“I’ve been praying about getting back in coaching and got the clarity that I needed to get back in coaching,” Pierce said. “Once the job opened up, it’s been a whirlwind so to speak on that, but I’ve known coach Cunningham for a long time and (current Barren County assistant coach) Tommy Muse and I coached together on staff at Warren Central and Edmonson County both – he’s been a big part of me deciding to come.”
Pierce said he’ll wait until spring practice to start his player evaluation, but he knows he’ll be getting the same type of hard-nosed, physical roster that he’d been accustomed to coaching at Edmonson.
“They play hard,” Pierce said. “Barren County’s kids, to me, were always similar to Edmonson County kids. We may not be the most athletic kid on the field or anything like that, but it just seemed like they always had a relentless, competitive drive about them. They would just play hard.”
As for systems, Pierce said he’s run everything from the I-formation, the spread offense and the wing-T. On defense, he expects to use multiple formations.
The challenge of facing a loaded Class 6A district is something Pierce is expecting as the Trojans’ coach.
“You’re in 6A football – it’s big-boy football,” Pierce said. “That’s the good and the bad of that. We’re in a competitive district with Central Hardin, North Hardin, Meade County.”
“... If we can win a playoff game in the very near future, that would be a very big step for this program.”
As for renewing the rivalry with crosstown rival Glasgow – the two schools last played in 2016 – Pierce said he’s always been in favor of playing natural rivalry games.
“I’m a believer in that, and if we can work it out and make it happen then that’s what we’ll do,” Pierce said.{&end}