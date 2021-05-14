South Warren junior Caroline Pitcock homered and drove in three runs as part of a 3-for-5 day at the plate as the visiting Spartans topped Barren County 9-2 in softball action on Thursday.
Avery Skaggs was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Selynna Metcalfe was 3-for-5 with three runs scored in the win. Carrie Enlow added a 2-for-5 day with two RBIs, while Elly Bennett and Emily Reynolds drove in one run each.
Reynolds earned the win, pitching six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out four batters.
South Warren (21-1) was set to host Russellville on Friday.
Barren County (17-5) was scheduled to host Russell County on Friday.