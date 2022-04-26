South Warren's Caroline Pitcock homered and drove in three runs as part of a two-hit day to lead the host Spartans to a 5-4 softball win over District 14 rival Bowling Green on Monday.
McLaine Hudson was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI, Elly Bennett went 2-for-3 and Katie Walker added an RBI in the win.
Spartans starting pitcher Selynna Metcalfe earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) while striking out five batters in a complete-game effort.
South Warren (14-2 overall, 3-1 District 14) was set to visit Bowling Green (8-4, 2-3) on Tuesday.
Greenwood 3, Barren County 0
Kayden Murray fired a four-hit shutout to boost homestanding Greenwood to a 3-0 win over Barren County on Monday.
Murray didn't walk a batter and struck out 12 seven innings.
Cali Huff was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, Lily Travis and Josi Morrison each went 2-for-3, and Allyson Smith tallied a double and an RBI for the Lady Gators.
Riley Reed, Katie Murphy and Allie Anderson each tallied a double for the Trojanettes.
Greenwood (17-2) was set to visit District 14 rival Warren East on Tuesday.
Barren County (12-6) was slated to visit District 15 foe Glasgow on Tuesday.
Russellville 9, Allen County-Scottsville 4
Russellville's Brinley Mason went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to lead the host Lady Panthers to a 9-4 win over Allen County-Scottsville on Monday.
A'miyah Collier added a 2-for-4 day with a home run and an RBI, Rayleigh Roberts and Crissy Higgins each doubled and drove in a run, and Madison Penrod also tallied an RBI in the win.
Russellville starting pitcher Addie Mosier earned the win, allowing four runs (three earned) over 5 2/3 innings. She struck out two. Collier finished up the final 1 1/3 innings to earn the save.
Russellville (13-5) was slated to host District 13 rival Todd County Central on Tuesday.
ACS (10-10) visits District 15 foe Glasgow on Thursday.
Franklin-Simpson 15, East Robertson 2
Kloie Smith was 3-for-3 with a home run, a double and four RBIs to spark visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 15-2 win in five innings over East Robertson (Tenn.) on Monday.
Allie Utley was 2-for-3 with a triple, a double and an RBI, Haley Fowler was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Shelby Caudill went 2-for-3 with a double and Lexi Holleman was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Also for the Lady Wildcats, Zori Stout homered and drove in three runs, Gracie Arnemann had a solo home run and Katelyn McAlister added an RBI.
Franklin starting pitcher Hanna Arthur tossed three scoreless innings for the win.
Franklin-Simpson (13-6) was scheduled to host District 13 rival Logan County on Tuesday.
Logan County 9, Jo Byrns 0
Maddix Mowles went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to boost host Logan County to a 9-1 win over Jo Byrns (Tenn.) on Monday.
Nora Epley was 2-for-4 with a double, Trinity Case went 2-for-3, and Grayce Mefford, Emerson McKinnis and Shelby Gettings each drove in a run.
Lady Cougars starting pitcher Shayla Johnson fired a complete-game, allowing just one unearned run while striking out two.
Logan County (11-6) was set to visit District 13 rival Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.