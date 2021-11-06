Last year basketball season wasn’t the same for players and coaches, with crowd sizes limited due to the coronavirus pandemic.
As the season is set to begin at the end of this month, those restrictions have been lifted. Players and coaches expressed their excitement about the prospects of a return to normalcy during Saturday’s Media Day for girls’ basketball at the Sloan Convention Center. Everyone said it will be nice to have the home support back to provide the spark that was missing in most games last season.
“We’ve got a really good following,” Barren County coach Piper Lindsey said. “Last year was tough. It was tough for everybody as far as restrictions – only having two people (who) could come to this game and then everybody can come to this game. I think it was tough, but the kids kind of feed off that too. I think the crowd really does get them excited. … I think it will definitely help us.”
Greenwood junior forward Kayla Grant said playing in half-empty gyms last season made it hard to maintain energy throughout.
“Last year, without having the crowd, it was really hard,” Greenwood’s Kayla Grant said. “Last year we learned that our team had to bring the energy. I think it is going to be even better now that we have a crowd.”
Greenwood coach Zach Simpson said the players aren’t the only ones who feed off the energy.
“We talk about players feeding off the energy of the crowd, but I do too,” Simpson said. “When I see that our kids are giving everything that they have got because of the crowd, it gets me going too and these kids feed off my energy.”
Allen County-Scottsville coach Greg Dunn said for a community like Scottsville, being able to have full capacity is an advantage that wasn’t there last year.
“Allen County was always the place where you could go and expect to have the whole community there and it was a tough environment to play in,” Dunn said. “Our community is chomping at the bit to be able to come out and see our kids play.”
ACS senior Chloe Cook said she’s already seen the importance of full capacity during volleyball season. She expects it to be an even bigger factor during basketball season.
“I cannot put into words what it is going to feel like,” Cook said. “Last year, even though I wasn’t on the court, I was still trying to provide that energy for my team. I know how it feels when you have students sitting in the gym, cheering you on, wanting you to do good. It’s a feeling that can’t be described in words. Last year it was so dead and didn’t feel like a normal basketball game.”
But that sense of normalcy feels like it is coming. Franklin-Simpson got a taste of that during a Friday scrimmage, with a good crowd despite the football team playing in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. Franklin-Simpson coach Ashley Taylor said if the crowd for the scrimmage was an indication, it should be a fun year having full crowds back.
“The girls are really excited,” Taylor said. “We are excited to show the community the work that we have been putting in and it is really good basketball.”{&end}