Warren East braced for the Storm -- the Hopkins County Central variety -- in Friday's opening round of the Class 4A state football playoffs.
But guided by the steady hand of sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley at the helm and boosted by a knack for thievery that bordered on criminal by the defense and special teams units, it was all smooth sailing for the Raiders as they moved into the second round of the playoffs with a rollicking 46-0 victory at Jim Ross Field.
Those pilfering ways began on the first play of the game, when Roger Duncan recovered a fumble for Warren East (11-0) on the game's opening kickoff that set up a touchdown on the very next play -- a 22-yard scoring pass from quarterback Dane Parsley to Isaiah Ghee.
That was just the first of seven turnovers forced by the Raiders, with three of those converted directly into touchdowns.
"We were more locked in tonight," Warren East junior Tray Price said. "Last game (a 49-48 overtime win against visiting Daviess County), I felt like we didn't have as much energy as we should've. Tonight we had to bounce back, to make sure that we're good to keep continuing on."
Ghee picked off Storm freshman quarterback Isac Earl to end the next possession at the HCC 30, and two plays later Parsley found Price for a 28-yard scoring strike that put the Raiders up 14-0 just a minute and a half into the game.
Price struck again on the other side of the ball just five minutes later, picking off another Earl pass and returning it 30 yards for a touchdown.
"We did a little soul searching defensively after last week, giving up 48," Warren East coach Jeff Griffith said. "Our kids and coaching staff wanted to get refocused and play a lot better defensively. And I thought we really did the whole game."
After forcing a turnover on downs at their own 22-yard line, the Raiders capped a huge first quarter with Parsley's 65-yard touchdown run.
Warren East junior Maddox Tarrence took the long way to the end zone to open the scoring in the second quarter, racing 80 yards on a pick-six touchdown that boosted his team's lead to 34-0 with 8:51 left in the first half.
The Raiders delivered another jaw-dropping special teams play on the ensuing kickoff, when Raiders freshman Chris Taylor raced down on coverage, deftly plucked the ball out of the Storm returner's arms and took it 15 yards the other way for a touchdown that started the running clock with 8:42 left in the first half.
"Normally, our special teams -- we don't really make big plays like we did," Price said. "We'll get down there and make the tackle, but a fumble recovery and stripping the ball (for a touchdown), that's something we've never done before."
Taylor came up with the only score in the condensed second half, tallying a 31-yard touchdown run with 5:14 to play.
Taylor finished with 52 yards on 13 carries after taking over for starting running back Quinton Hollis (four carries for 58 yards) in the second half. Parsley, who was 3-for-3 passing for 55 yards and two TDs, also sat out the second half. Price paced the Raiders' receivers with three catches for 49 yards.
Warren East will host Madisonville-North Hopkins -- a 39-12 winner over Warren Central on Friday -- in next Friday's second round of the state playoffs.
HCCHS 0 0 0 0 -- 0
WEHS 28 12 0 6 -- 46
First quarter
WE -- Isaiah Ghee 22 pass from Dane Parsley (kick blocked), 11:48
WE -- Tray Price 28 pass from Parsley (Roger Duncan pass from Parsley), 10:28
WE -- Price 30 interception return (Isaiah Ghee kick), 5:49
WE -- Parsley 65 run (Isaiah Ghee kick), 1:05
Second quarter
WE -- Maddox Tarrence 80 interception return (kick failed), 8:51
WE -- Chris Taylor 15 fumble return (kick failed), 8:42
Fourth quarter
WE -- Taylor 31 run (kick failed)