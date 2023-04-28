PREP BASEBALL Poore leads Scotties to home win against Metcalfe By the Daily News Jeff Nations Author twitter Author email Apr 28, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Glasgow junior Zachary Poore fired a one-hit shutout and drove in a pair of runs to lead the host Scotties to a rain-shortened 6-0 baseball victory over Metcalfe County on Thursday.Poore pitched all five innings for the win, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out 11. At the plate, Poore was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Mason Bass was 2-for-3 with an RBI, Davey Williams drove in two runs and Weston Carroll added a double and an RBI in the win.Glasgow (10-11) was slated to visit Logan County on Friday.{&end} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Glasgow Metcalfe County Baseball Sports Jeff Nations Bowling Green Daily News Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Jeff Nations Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you