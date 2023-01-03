GLASGOW -- Just like practice.
That's the feeling South Warren senior Justin Posey described as he turned loose a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from the corner of the floor to lift the Spartans to a 67-66 road win against Barren County on Tuesday night.
Posey said South Warren coach Carlos Quarles had prepared him for the moment.
"Coach drew up on the sideline what we'd done, we'd ran in practice countless times," Posey said. "We've done it, prepared for it. So I went out there and executed and knocked it down."
Posey's game-winner spoiled a rousing comeback by the host Trojans, who nearly derailed the Spartans with late three-point play by Eli Brooks. Barren County's standout senior forward sliced through the lane for a bucket and drew the foul. Brooks made the free throw for a three-point play that gave his team a 66-64 lead with just 3.6 seconds left on the game clock.
Plenty of time for the Spartans, as it turned out.
Quarles took a timeout to set up the winning play, with Andrew Goley taking the inbounds pass on a runout and dribbling across the half-court line before firing down to Posey in the corner for the game-winner.
The victory was the 11th straight for the Spartans, who improved to 12-1 overall and haven't lost a game since dropping a decision to Lyon County back on Dec. 1 in the Marshall County Hoopfest.
"They're playing as a unit," Quarles said. "They're playing as a team and they love each other. They move the basketball. It's not about my shot. It's about our shot, so they've been very unselfish. They've bought in on the defensive end. I just can't say enough about those guys."
The Spartans raced out to a 13-6 lead in the first quarter, then stretched the advantage to nine points at 32-23 on Brandon Rowe's layup with 2:03 left in the first half. Brooks answered with a jumper and a pair of free throws to trim the Trojans' deficit to five at 32-27 by halftime.
Barren County (8-6) used a 6-0 run to start the third to grab its first lead since the opening basket of the night, and from there the lead changed hands five more times in the period with the Spartans holding a 44-41 advantage heading into the fourth.
Forced to play zone for most of the night against the quicker Spartans, the Trojans paid for it in the fourth. After Barren's Carson Beckham buried a 3 to give his team a 55-50 lead with 4:17 to play, the Spartans answered with three straight treys, including back-to-back 3s by Drew Hudson that put his team up 59-57 with 2:40 to go.
The Spartans led by as many as three before the Trojans' Aiden Miller hit a jumper to put his team back up 63-62, then Andrew Linhardt put the Spartans back ahead by a point with a pair of free throws with 16 seconds to go.
That set up Bell for his late-game heroics, which in turn gave Posey a chance to hit the biggest shot of his high-school career.
"They shoot it well and we knew that coming in," Barren County coach Warren Cunningham said. "They caused us to make a lot of mistakes. I thought they played well. You just can't make as many mistakes as we did against a good team. The last play didn't beat us, it was all the other silly plays ... the way we started the game, all those silly plays that we made.
"They're good. They shoot it, pass it, they've got a lot of guys that can play. And they made us pay for it."
Brooks led all scorers with 29 points. Aiden Miller added 12 for the Trojans and Carson Beckham had 11 points, including three 3-pointers. Barren County hosts District 15 rival Warren East on Friday.
Brandon Rowe led the Spartans with 17 points. Hudson added 15 -- all on 3-pointers -- while Posey (three 3-pointers) tallied 13 points and Andrew Linhardt scored 11 points. The Spartans combined for 10 made 3s in the win.
South Warren hosts District 14 foe Bowling Green on Friday.
SWHS 17 15 12 23 -- 67
BCHS 10 17 14 25 -- 66
SWHS -- Rowe 17, Hudson 15, Posey 13, Linhardt 11, Parrish 6, Goley 5.
BCHS -- Brooks 29, Miller 12, Beckham 11, Bewley 6, Spillman 3, Hall 2, Ogles 2, Stewart 1.
Girls
South Warren 48, Barren County 36
Just last week during his team's home holiday tournament, South Warren coach Lane Embry lamented a recent tendency by the Spartans to start slow and dig themselves a hole on the scoreboard.
No worries on that count Tuesday, as South Warren (7-8) put together 13-2 run midway through the first quarter to grab a 15-8 lead it would never relinquish.
"It helps when you hit some shots," Embry said. "It also helps when you have some fresh legs. Just like everybody -- Barren County's in the same boat -- but just like everybody over Christmas break, everybody's legs are tired and things like that. We had some trouble with some slow starts for sure, but I think we're starting to figure out a little bit of our identity and who we want to be offensively and defensively. We've just got to keep building on it and getting better every week."
With McLaine Hudson scoring 14 of her game-high 19 points in the first two quarters, the Spartans built a 28-14 lead by the break.
Barren County (11-4) kept battling, but struggled to come up with much offense after losing second-leading scorer Macy Lockhart to a season-ending injury with a torn ACL in her left knee.
"It's unfortunate, we hate it for her," Trojanettes coach Piper Lindsey said. "And that hurt us too. We're trying to figure out different lineups. And Katie Murphy was out (with foul trouble) after the first three minutes of the game. We're throwing in lineups that are unusual, but still that doesn't mean we can't make layups and we can't do the little things that we preach every day."
Abigail Varney led Barren County with 13 points. The Trojanettes host District 15 rival Warren East on Friday.
"We were mostly just trying to deny (Varney) the ball and not let her get downhill because that's what was going to beat us," Hudson said.
The Spartans finished with a commanding 31-17 rebounding edge. South Warren hosts District 14 rival Bowling Green on Friday.
SWHS 15 13 6 14 -- 48
BCHS 8 6 12 10 -- 36
SWHS -- Hudson 19, Maxwell 7, Frank 6, As. Overbay 6, Hodges 5, Munrath 4, Mitchell 1.
BCHS -- Varney 13, Atkinson 5, Elmore 5, Murphy 5, Strange 3, Warren 3, Gearlds 2.