Weather Alert

...HARD FREEZE LIKELY LATE TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY MORNING... .TEMPERATURES WILL DROP BELOW FREEZING FOR SEVERAL HOURS OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY FRIDAY MORNING, AND BOTTOM OUT IN THE UPPER 20S IN MOST LOCATIONS. THE RESULTING HARD FREEZE WILL END THE GROWING SEASON. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM EDT /10 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... * WHAT...LOWS IN THE MID TO UPPER 20S. SEVERAL HOURS OF SUB- FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL INDIANA AND ALL OF CENTRAL KENTUCKY. * WHEN...FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&