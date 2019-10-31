Logan County (8-1) at South Warren (8-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 52-0 on Aug. 29, 2014, at Spartan Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM Video: Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 3-1. ... Logan County's only win over the Spartans came Aug. 26, 2011, 24-13. ... The Cougars are tied with Hopkinsville and Madisonville-North Hopkins in the Class 4A, District 1 standings at 3-1, but Logan County leads the tiebreaker with 14 points to the Maroons' 11 and the Tigers' 10. ... South Warren's only loss this season was to Bowling Green on Oct. 4, 14-3. ... Logan County was ranked seventh in the Class 4A AP poll and South Warren was ranked fifth in the 5A poll. ...The Spartans will face Greenwood in the first round of the postseason next week. ... Logan County QB Tyler Ezell broke a school record with six touchdown passes in last week's win over Calloway County and tied a school record with 33 touchdown passes this season. ... Anthony Woodard had six receptions for 152 yards and five touchdowns – a single-game touchdown reception record for the program – last week for Logan County. ... Kobe Martin rushed for over 100 yards for the second straight game last week and has rushed for 812 yards this season. ... The Cougars have a 0.588 RPI and the Spartans have a 0.608 RPI entering this week's games.
Trinity (7-2) at Bowling Green (6-2)
6:30 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last Meeting: Trinity won 14-12 on Sept. 24, 2010, at El Donaldson Stadium
Radio: WDNS 93.3-FM
Notes: The two met four straight years from 2007-10, with Trinity winning each meeting. ... The Shamrocks are 5-0 all time against the Purples. ... Bowling Green's only in-state loss this season was to St. Xavier on Sept 20, 28-14, and the Tigers lost to Trinity the following week 35-3. ... Trinity's only loss this season was to Male in double overtime Sept. 20, 20-17. ... The Purples are ranked fourth in the Class 5A AP poll and the Shamrocks are ranked second in Class 6A. ... Bowling Green will face Christian County in the first round of the postseason next week. ... Nathan McElroy threw for 199 yards and four touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing last week in Trinity's 44-0 win over Eastern and has 1,635 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. ... Conner Cooper had 287 yards and three touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing last week against Greenwood and now has 1,006 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63-of-92 passing. ... Trinity has a 0.624 RPI entering the week's games and Bowling Green has a 0.580 RPI.
Russellville (2-7) at Warren Central (0-9)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last Meeting: Warren Central won 35-6 on Aug. 29, 2009, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The Dragons are 5-3 all time against the Panthers, with those five wins coming in a streak started with a 29-6 win in 1976. ... Warren Central has lost 44 consecutive games. ... Russellville lost to Crittenden County 21-14 last week but won its previous two Class 1A, District 1 games and will host Fulton County next week in the first round of the playoffs. ... Warren Central will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. ... Jackson Hampton had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in Russellville's loss last week and Warren Central quarterbacks average two interceptions per game. ... Deanglo Patterson rushed for 93 yards on 14 attempts in Warren Central's loss to Monroe County last week after the team had rushed for minus 3 yards in the previous three games combined. ... Dragons QB Trenton Leach, who took over as starter for the Sept. 27 game at Russell County, has thrown for 846 yards and seven touchdowns on 69-of-159 passing. ... Lennon Ries has thrown for 817 yards and 11 touchdowns on 48-of-125 passing for Russellville. ... The Panthers enter with a 0.423 RPI and the Dragons enter with a 0.290 RPI.
Greenwood (5-4) at John Hardin (3-6)
6 p.m., Bulldog Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: N/A
Notes: Friday is the first meeting between the two programs. ... Greenwood has lost four of its last five games after a 4-0 start. ... The Gators will travel to South Warren next week for the first round of the playoffs and John Hardin will travel to Spencer County. ... Greenwood has been held to a combined 172 rushing yards in its past two games after averaging 243.9 rushing yards per game through its first seven games. ... The Bulldogs have forced 25 fumbles and intercepted seven passes in nine games. ... John Morrison has thrown for 808 yards and five touchdowns on 57-of-139 passing this season, with 309 yards coming in the last two games. ... The Gators would guarantee the program's first winning season since 2016 with a victory Friday. ... Greenwood has a 0.474 RPI and John Hardin has a 0.455 RPI entering this week's games.
Warren East (4-5) at Daviess County (4-5)
7 p.m., Reid Stadium
Last Meeting: Daviess County won 41-19 on Sept. 3, 2016, at Dragon Stadium
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: The all-time series between Warren East and Daviess County is tied at 2. ... The Panthers have won two straight in the series and the Raiders' last win against Daviess County came Sept. 7, 2012, 42-7. ... Warren East turned the ball over six times in a 48-21 loss at Franklin-Simpson last week, including on four straight possessions in the first half. ... The Raiders will travel to Allen County-Scottsville in the first round of the playoffs next week. ... Daviess County has won back-to-back games and four of its last six after an 0-3 start. ... The Panthers are tied at 3-1 in Class 6A, District 1 play with Henderson County and McCracken County, but trail both in tiebreaker points. ... Shane Riley and Bryson Parm combined to rush for 425 yard and five touchdowns on 35 carries in Daviess County's win at Apollo last week. ... The Panthers enter the week with a 0.516 RPI and the Raiders enter with a 0.420 RPI.
Franklin-Simpson (5-4) at Glasgow (8-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 48-21 on Sept. 21, 2018, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Radio: WFKN 1220-AM, WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 35-23-1 with five straight wins. ... Glasgow's last win in the series was Oct. 26, 2007, 34-14. ... The Wildcats' longest streak in the series was seven straight wins from 1964-1970. ... Glasgow is ranked fifth in the Class 3A AP poll and Franklin-Simpson received two points in the 4A poll. ... Franklin-Simpson has won five straight games, including four in Class 4A, District 1 play, to earn a No. 1 seed and a home playoff game against Russell County next week. ... Glasgow's only loss this season was to South Warren in Week 6 on a last-minute Spartan touchdown. ... The Scotties scored with under two minutes left to beat Casey County last week and beat Taylor County with a game-winning field goal from Alex Elizalde the week before. ... Glasgow will host Adair County in the first round of the postseason. ... The Scotties won last week's game without starting running back Nick Mitchell and with Tanner Abernathy throwing for only 37 yards. ... Leandre Stutzman had two touchdown receptions, one rushing touchdown, one kickoff return for a touchdown and two interceptions last week against Warren East. ... The Wildcats enter the week with a 0.460 RPI and the Scotties enter with a 0.628 RPI.
Edmonson County (4-5) at Barren County (5-4)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last Meeting: Barren County won 19-12 on Oct. 26, 2018, at Wildcat Stadium
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM, Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Barren County's win last year stopped a two-game Edmonson County winning streak in the series. ... The Trojans have lost three straight games – all in district play – after starting the season 5-1. ... Edmonson County snapped a four-game skid with three straight wins in district play to earn the top seed and a home first-round playoff game against Green County. ... The Trojans will travel to North Hardin in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next week. ... The Wildcats have outscored opponents 85-8 on their current three-game winning streak. ... Dayvion Holloway has rushed for 942 yards and 13 touchdowns on 111 carries this season for Barren County. ... The Trojans have a 0.439 RPI and the Wildcats have a 0.414 RPI entering this week's games.
Monroe County (5-4) at Allen County-Scottsville (3-6)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last Meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 21-14 on Oct. 26, 2018, at Darrell Carter Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3-FM
Notes: Monroe County leads the all-time series 17-12. ... Friday's meeting marks the 15th consecutive season the two teams have met. ... The Patriots have won back-to-back games to earn a No. 2 seed in Class 4A, District 2 and a home playoff game against Warren East next week. ... Monroe County has won back-to-back games and four of its last five after a 1-4 start and will host Clinton County in the first round of the playoffs next week. ... Trace McIntyre threw for 71 yards and two touchdowns on 5-of-10 passing last week against Russell County. ... Curtis Petett threw for 121 yards and three touchdowns on 11-of-20 passing last week against Warren Central and Jordan Page rushed for 147 yards and two scores on 32 carries. ... The Falcons enter the week with a 0.474 RPI and the Patriots enter with a 0.438 RPI.
Ohio County (3-6) at Butler County (1-8)
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last Meeting: Ohio County won 20-2 on Oct. 26, 2018, at Frank Barnes Stadium
Radio: WLBQ 101.5-FM
Notes: Ohio County's 20-2 win over Butler County last year was the first and only victory between the two teams in 2018. ... The only win for the Bears this season was in Week 3 at Russellville, 20-15. ... The win over the Panthers was Butler County's only win since a Class 2A playoff first-round game against Ballard Memorial in 2016. ... The Bears will miss the playoffs for the third straight year. ... The Eagles are 1-5 in their last six games. ... Ohio County will miss the playoffs for the first time since 2014. ... Jagger Henderson threw for 142 yards and a touchdown on 14-of-26 passing and rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns on eight attempts last week for Butler County. ... Q'Daryius Jennings crossed the 1,000-yard mark on the season with 109 yards on 19 attempts last week for Ohio County. ... The Bears enter the week with a 0.341 RPI and the Eagles enter the week with a 0.433 RPI.
