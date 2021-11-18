SOUTH OLDHAM (9-3) AT SOUTH WARREN (11-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 31-10 on Nov. 23, 2018, at South Oldham.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM, Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 1-0. ... This will be the second playoff matchup between the schools. ... South Warren has won 10 straight games. ... The lowest margin of victory during the win streak is 14 points. ... The Spartans have allowed seven points or less eight times this season ... South Warren beat Bowling Green 28-3 last week. ... Spartans quarterback Caden Veltkamp passed for 168 yards and two TDs, and running back Kobe Martin tallied 150 rushing yards and two TDs against the Purples. ... South Oldham beat Atherton 33-3 last week. ... The winner advances to the Class 5A state semifinals.
SPENCER COUNTY (9-3) AT LOGAN COUNTY (9-4)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This will be the first meeting between the two schools. ... Logan County beat Hopkinsville 39-37 last week. ... Wyatt Blake rushed for 156 yards and two TDs and Ryan Rayno had 138 rushing yards and a TD in the Cougars’ win. ... Spencer County beat John Hardin 7-5 last week. ... The winner advances to the Class 4A state semifinals.
ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE (8-4) AT FRANKLIN COUNTY (9-3)
6:30 p.m., Benny Watkins Football Field
Last meeting: Franklin County won 48-14 on Dec. 5, 2020, at Franklin County.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Franklin County leads the all-time series 1-0. ... This is the second straight season ACS will travel to Franklin County for a playoff matchup. ... ACS beat Franklin-Simpson 35-28 last week. ... Franklin County topped Louisville Central 14-8 last week. ... The winner advances to Class 4A state semifinals.
BARDSTOWN (12-0) AT GLASGOW (11-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 19-7 on Aug. 24, 2018, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: This is the fourth time since 1998 the two schools have met in the playoffs, with all previous games in Class 2A. ...Glasgow beat Taylor County 48-13 last week and has won 11 straight. ... Bardstown topped LaRue County 42-8 last week. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class 3A state semifinals.
NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9-3) AT RUSSELLVILLE (10-1)
6:30 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This will be the first meeting between the two schools. ... Russellville beat Crittenden County 24-7 last week. The Panthers have won nine straight. ... Russellville’s Jovari Gamble ran for 103 yards and 2 TDs and Leonnon Ries had 110 rushing yards and a TD. ... Newport Central Catholic beat Dayton 54-6 last week. ... The winner advances to the Class A state semifinals.