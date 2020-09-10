SOUTH WARREN (0-0) AT WARREN EAST (0-0)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 50-6 on Aug. 30, 2019, at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: The Spartans are 5-2 all time, winning five straight in the series. Warren East has scored 27 points combined in those five losses. South Warren quarterback Caden Veltkamp threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns in last year’s win. South Warren finished 10-2 last season, with its only two losses coming to Bowling Green. Warren East quarterback Nolan Ford threw for 98 yards and ran for 44 yards in last year’s meeting. The Raiders finished 4-7 last season, losing their final four games. This will be the third time in the series the teams will play at Warren East. South Warren is 2-0 in the previous two meetings. Warren East will play at Russell County next week. South Warren will host Louisville Central next week.
GREENWOOD (0-0) at WARREN CENTRAL (0-0)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 59-42 on Aug. 30, 2019, at Houchens Smith Stadium.
Radio: None
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 19-8, but Greenwood has won four straight. John Morrison threw for 140 yards, while Reed Slone ran for 132 yards and David Odom added 131 yards in last season’s win. The Dragons have lost 45 straight games dating back to 2015. Dre Boyd threw for 406 yards, while DeAngelo Patterson ran for 93 yards in last season’s loss to Greenwood.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (0-0) AT GLASGOW (0-0)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 50-7 on Sept. 13, 2019, at ACSHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Glasgow has won three of the last four and seven of the last nine meetings in the series. Allen County-Scottsville's last win in Glasgow was 2009. The Scotties had 280 yards passing and 204 yards rushing in last year’s win. Glasgow finished 10-2 last season, falling in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. Allen County-Scottsville finished 5-7, winning four straight before losing to Franklin-Simpson in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
BOWLING GREEN (0-0) AT ST. XAVIER (0-0)
6:30 p.m., St. Xavier Stadium
Last meeting: St. Xavier win 28-14 on Sept. 20, 2019, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: St. Xavier leads the all-time series 11-6. No one has won back-to-back games in the series since Bowling Green won four straight from 2011-2014. The road team has won four straight in the series. St. Xavier is coached by former Bowling Green coach Kevin Wallace. Conner Cooper was held to 103 yards passing on 22 attempts in last year’s meeting. Dez Wilson had 78 yards receiving on 10 catches.
BUTLER COUNTY (0-0) AT HART COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Raider Field
Last meeting: Hart County won 47-34 on Sept. 13, 2019, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County comes in on a seven-game losing streak, while Hart County has lost six straight games. The Raiders had three players rush for at least 100 yards in last year’s win, led by Jordan Bradley’s 207 yards. Jagger Henderson threw for 248 yards and added 54 yards rushing in last year’s meeting.
MONROE COUNTY (0-0) AT BARREN COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: Barren County won 52-6 on Sept. 13, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has won two straight in the series. Dayvion Holloway ran for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the win last season. Jameson Buie was 6-for-11 for 65 yards and a touchdown. Curtis Petett had 126 yards passing with a touchdown and two interceptions in the loss last season.
RUSSELLVILLE (0-0) AT LOGAN COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 55-28 on Sept. 13, 2019, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The Cougars have won three straight in the series, but Russellville has won 10 of the last 14. Logan County ran for 358 yards in last year’s win, holding the Panthers to nine yards rushing. Jackson Hampton had a receiving touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown in last year’s loss.
HANCOCK COUNTY (0-0) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Hancock County won 36-27 on Sept. 13, 2019, at HCHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Hancock County has won two straight in the series and three of the last four. Xander Early ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns in last season’s meeting. Hancock County ran 45 times and only attempted four passes. Isaiah Johnson threw for 59 yards and ran for 75 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.
