BOWLING GREEN (0-0) vs. HIGHLANDS (0-0)
5 p.m. (Saturday), Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: Highlands won 28-7 on Dec. 7, 2007, at Papa John’s Stadium in Louisville.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Highlands leads the all-time series 3-1. ... This is the first regular-season meeting between the two schools since 1961. ... The teams met in the state title games in 1995 and 2007, with the Purples winning the first meeting and the Bluebirds winning the later. ... Bowling Green is the defending Class 5A state champion. ... Highlands finished 5-6 in 2020, falling to Covington Catholic in the second round of the 5A playoffs. ... Junior quarterback Charlie Noon rushed for more than 1,000 yards and threw for 926 last season. ... Bowling Green’s defense allowed 115 points last season. ... The Purples were especially tough in the postseason, allowing seven points or less in four of five games. ... Bowling Green is 2-1 in season openers under head coach Mark Spader, including a 14-0 win over St. Xavier last season.
LOGAN COUNTY (0-0) at WARREN EAST (0-0)
8:30 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Warren East won 39-28 on Nov. 6, 2020, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM ; WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 18-10. ... The Raiders have won four of the last five and eight of the last 10 in the series. ... Tray Price had six catches for 158 yards and three touchdowns in last season’s win against the Cougars. ... Warren East is 2-3 in season openers under head coach Jeff Griffith. ... Logan County has won four straight season openers. ... The Cougars finished 5-4 last season. ... Warren East finished 4-6.
SPRING HILL (TENN.) (0-0) AT GREENWOOD (0-0)
5 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: None
Notes: Spring Hill finished 3-8 last season. ... Greenwood finished 6-3 last season. ... The Gators have won six straight season openers. ... This is Greenwood’s first game against an out-of-state opponent since 2012. ... The Gators are 4-5 all-time against teams from out of state. ... Greenwood is 11-9 in non-district games under head coach William Howard, including 5-0 last season. ... The Gators finished 3-0 at home last season. ... Junior Lofton Howard led Greenwood with 87 tackles last season.
SOUTH WARREN (0-0) VS. NORTH HARDIN (0-0)
8 p.m., Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 20-10 on Sept. 16, 2016, at SWHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: This will be the third meeting between the two schools, with the Spartans winning the previous two meetings. ... South Warren finished 6-1 last season, losing in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. ... North Hardin finished 9-1 last season, losing in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. ... The Spartans are 7-2 all-time at Houchens-Smith Stadium. ... South Warren has won eight straight season openers.
WOODFORD COUNTY (0-0) AT GLASGOW (0-0)
8 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow finished 7-3 last season. ... Woodford County finished 4-3 last season. ... Bryce Patterson threw for 1,024 yards last season, while Preston Stacey ran for 1,014 yards last season for Woodford County. ... Glasgow has won five straight season openers. ... Hunter Scott led the Scotties with 742 yards rushing last season. ... John Carter Myers threw for 541 yards for the Scotties last season. ... Glasgow lost in the third round of the Class 3A playoffs last season.
BUTLER COUNTY (0-0) AT RUSSELLVILLE (0-0)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Butler County won 20-15 on Sept. 6, 2019, at RHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM; WRUS 610 AM
Notes: Butler County finished 2-5 last season. ... Russellville finished 5-4 last season. ... This is the third straight meeting between the two schools at Rhea Stadium. ... Jovari Gamble led the Panthers with 839 yards rushing last season. ... Lennon Ries led the Panthers with 949 yards passing last season. ... Chevis Elliott led the Panthers with 83 tackles and six interceptions last season.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (0-0) VS. WHITE HOUSE (TENN.)-HERITAGE (0-0)
5:30 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: This is Allen County-Scottsville’s first meeting against a Tennessee team since 2012. ... ACS is 7-15 all-time against Tennessee schools. ... White House finished 7-4 last season. ... White House is 2-0 all-time against Kentucky schools, both wins coming last season. ... Allen County-Scottsville finished 5-4 last season, losing in the third round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... ACS is looking to avoid losing its season opener for a third straight year.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-0) VS. BARDSTOWN (0-0)
8 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson finished 3-5 last season, losing in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... Bardstown finished 7-2 last season, losing in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. ... Bardstown scored at least 28 points in eight out of nine games last season. ... The Tigers scored at least 56 points four times. ... Luke Richardson is a four-year starter at quarterback for Franklin-Simpson. ... Richardson threw for 966 yards last season.
GRAYSON COUNTY (0-0) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Grayson County won 31-18 on Sept. 6, 2019, at GCHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: The annual meeting for the Tobacco Stick is back after a one-year hiatus last season. ... Former Grayson County head coach Ed Smart will be making his debut as Edmonson County’s head coach. ... The Cougars are looking to make it three straight wins over the Wildcats. ... Grayson County finished 5-3 last season. ... Edmonson County finished 4-4 last season, losing in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
BARREN COUNTY (0-0) AT METCALFE COUNTY (0-0)
7 p.m., Hornet Field
Last meeting: Barren County won 48-6 on Aug. 23, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County and Metcalfe County are meeting in the season opener for the 12th time since 2007. ... Barren County finished 2-6 last season, losing in the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs. ... Metcalfe County finished 6-3 last season, losing in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs. ... This will be the debut for Barren County interim head coach Tommy Muse. ... Jameson Buie threw for 1,015 yards for the Trojans last season.