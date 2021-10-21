GREENWOOD (6-2) AT SOUTH WARREN (7-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 37-13 on Oct. 16, 2020, at GHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 8-1. ... South Warren clinches the No. 1 seed in Class 5A, District 2 with a win. ... South Warren beat Christian County 51-20 last week. ... Greenwood lost to Bowling Green 38-8 last week. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... South Warren is undefeated against Kentucky schools this season. ... The Spartans have won five straight in the series. ... Greenwood is 0-5 all-time at South Warren. ... Greenwood plays at Apollo next week. ... South Warren plays at Logan County next week.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-7) AT BOWLING GREEN (4-4)
7 p.m., Bowling Green High Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 42-0 on Oct. 16, 2020, at CCHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 27-7. ... The Purples have won 10 straight in the series. ... Bowling Green beat Greenwood 38-8 last week. ... The Purples will host St. Xavier next week.
WARREN EAST (5-3) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (3-5)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 35-28 on Oct. 15, 2020, at WCHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Warren East clinches the top seed in Class 4A, District 1 with a win. ... Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 35-7. ... Warren East’s last win against Franklin-Simpson was Sept. 28, 2012.
MARSHALL COUNTY (2-6) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-7)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Warren Central won 41-6 on Nov. 3, 2006, at WCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Warren Central has lost 57 straight games. ... Marshall County has lost six straight games. ... Warren Central lost to Franklin-Simpson 55-14 last week. ... Marshall County lost to Apollo 28-14 last week. ... Warren Central will play at Thomas Nelson next week.
RUSSELL COUNTY (2-6) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (4-4)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Russell County won 20-18 on Oct. 23, 2020, at RCHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Russell County leads the all-time series 9-8 . ... The Lakers snapped a five-game losing streak to Allen County-Scottsville in last year’s win. ... Allen County-Scottsville hosts Barren County next week.
GLASGOW (7-1) AT CASEY COUNTY (1-7)
7 p.m., CDT Rebel Field
Last meeting: Glasgow won 46-12 on Oct. 23, 2020, at CCHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Glasgow has won seven straight. ... The Scotties have scored at least 31 points in all seven wins. ... Casey County has lost six straight games. ... The Scotties beat Taylor County 31-20 last week. ... Glasgow hosts Franklin-Simpson next week.
RUSSELLVILLE (7-1) AT CRITTENDEN COUNTY (4-4)
7 p.m., Rocket Stadium
Last meeting: Crittenden County won 42-13 on Nov. 27, 2020, at CCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The winner will be the top seed in Class A, District 1. ... Russellville is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Class A poll. ... The Panthers beat Logan County 23-14 last week. ... Russellville hosts Monroe County next week.
BUTLER COUNTY (4-4) AT CLINTON COUNTY (1-7)
7 p.m., Bulldog Field
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County has lost three straight games. ... Clinton County lost to Monroe County 54-40 last week. ... Butler County lost to Todd County Central 18-12 last week. ... Butler County hosts Ohio County next week.
CALLOWAY COUNTY (3-5) AT LOGAN COUNTY (6-3)
7 p.m., Cougar Field
Last meeting: Logan County won 14-6 on Oct. 23, 2020, at CCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Logan County already has the top seed in Class 4A, District 1. ... Logan County is tied for ninth in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Logan County lost to Russellville 23-14 last week. ... Logan County hosts South Warren next week.
BARREN COUNTY (3-5) AT MEADE COUNTY (1-7)
7 p.m. CDT, Hamilton Field
Last meeting: Meade County won 24-14 on Oct. 23, 2020 at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County is 0-4 against Meade County since 1999. ... Barren County lost to North Hardin 23-6 last week. ... Meade County has lost six straight. ... Barren County plays at Allen County-Scottsville next week.
MONROE COUNTY (2-6) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-8)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 41-0 on Oct. 1, 2020.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County has won three straight in the series. ... Edmonson County lost to Green County 42-7 last week. ... Edmonson County will play at Breckinridge County next week.