SOUTH WARREN (8-1) AT LOGAN COUNTY (7-3)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 53-6 on Nov. 1, 2019, at SWHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; WRUS 610-AM
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 4-1. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... Logan County is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... South Warren has won four straight in the series, by a combined score of 191-6. ... South Warren has allowed seven points or less six times this season. ... The Spartans have scored at least 30 points seven times this season. ... Logan County has scored at least 31 points five times this season. ... South Warren will host Christian County in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs next week. ... Logan County opens the Class 4A playoffs at home next week with the opponent to be determined.
ST. XAVIER (8-1) AT BOWLING GREEN (5-4)
6:30 p.m., Bowling Green Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 14-0 on Sept. 11, 2020, at St. X High School.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: St. X leads the all-time series 11-7. ... The Tigers are coached by former Bowling Green head coach Kevin Wallace. ... St. X is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 6A poll. ... Bowling Green beat Christian County 37-0 last week. ... Bowling Green will host Greenwood in the opening round of the 5A playoffs next week.
WARREN EAST (5-4) AT DAVIESS COUNTY (8-1)
7 p.m., Reid Stadium
Last meeting: Daviess County won 56-14 on Oct. 30, 2020, at WEHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Daviess County leads the all-time series 4-2. ... The Panthers have won four straight in the series. ... Daviess County is No. 6 in the latest AP Class 6A poll. ... Joe Humphreys has thrown for more than 2,800 yards with 35 touchdowns for Daviess County. ... Warren East is still playing for seeding in the Class 4A playoffs.
WARREN CENTRAL (0-8) AT THOMAS NELSON (3-6)
7 p.m., General Field
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: None
Notes: Warren Central has lost 58 straight games. ... The Dragons lost 27-26 to Marshall County last week. ... Warren Central equaled a season-high in points scored in last week’s loss. ... Thomas Nelson beat Bardstown 35-13 last week, snapping a six-game losing streak. ... Warren Central is playing its final game of the season.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (4-5) AT GLASGOW (8-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 35-25-1. ... Glasgow has won two straight in the series. ... Glasgow is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Glasgow will host Hart County in the Class 3A playoffs next week. ... Franklin-Simpson is still playing for seeding.
BARREN COUNTY (3-6) AT ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE (5-4)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 47-13 on Aug. 24, 2018, at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Allen County-Scottsville leads the all-time series 14-11. ... The Patriots have won five straight in the series. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Russell County 37-7 last week. ... Barren County will play at Central Hardin in the Class 6A playoffs next week. ... Allen County-Scottsville is still playing for seeding.
MONROE COUNTY (3-6) AT RUSSELLVILLE (8-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Russellville is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Class A poll. ... The Panthers have won seven straight. ... Russellville has held opponents to six points or less six times this season. ... Monroe County has won two straight. ... The Falcons have scored 93 points in the last two weeks. ... Russellville will receive a bye in the opening round of the Class A playoffs.
OHIO COUNTY (1-8) AT BUTLER COUNTY (5-4)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Butler County won 44-34 on Oct. 30, 2020, at OCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County can clinch its first winning season since 2016 with a victory. ... Butler County beat Clinton County 63-24 last week. ... Ohio County has lost four straight. ... The Eagles have scored seven points or less five times this season. ... Butler County will play at Owensboro Catholic in the Class 2A playoffs next week.
EDMONSON COUNTY (0-9) AT BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY (3-6)
7 p.m., Tiger Stadium
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 35-0 on Aug. 10, 2010, at ECHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County is playing its final game of the season. ... The Wildcats have won five straight in the series dating back to 1998. ... Edmonson County has scored seven points or less six times this season. ... Breckinridge County has won two straight. ... The Tigers play at Graves County in the Class 5A playoffs next week.