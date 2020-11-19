GREENWOOD (6-2) AT BOWLING GREEN (5-2)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 43-0 on Oct. 23 at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green is 30-0 all-time in the series, with only two games decided by seven points or less. … Bowling Green shut out the Gators for the second straight time and 12th time overall in the last meeting. … Bowling Green has won 17 straight opening-round games in the postseason. … Greenwood has lost three straight opening-round games and is 6-11 all-time in the opening round. … The winner is scheduled to face the winner of Christian County and South Warren next week. ... Bowling Green held the Gators to 88 yards total yards in the win earlier this season. … BG forced four turnovers in the win, including a pick 6 by Davis Fant. ... The Purples' last game was a loss at Louisville Trinity on Oct. 30. … Greenwood’s last game was a win at Allen County-Scottsville on Nov. 5. … Greenwood has scored seven points or less in eight out of the last 10 games in the series.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-4) AT SOUTH WARREN (5-0)
7 p.m., Spartans Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 49-8 on Oct. 23 at SWHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM
Notes: South Warren has won all three meetings between the two schools by an average margin of 28.3 points a game. ... The Spartans haven’t played again since the two teams met last month. ... South Warren is ranked No. 1 in 5A in the latest AP poll. ... Caden Veltkamp had four completions in the win against Christian County, two for touchdowns. ... The Spartans held Christian County to 175 total yards in last month’s win. ... The winner faces the winner of Bowling Green and Greenwood next week.
WARREN EAST (3-5) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (6-0)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Russell County won 49-12 on Sept. 18 at RCHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Russell County will be looking to win back-to-back games in the series for only the second time. … The Lakers have won three out of four in the series. … Russell County is one of three unbeaten teams left in 4A. … The Raiders have lost four straight opening-round games. ... Warren East has never won a road playoff game. ... Starting quarterback Nolan Ford was injured in the first meeting, but has played the last three games.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (3-4) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (3-3)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting:Allen County-Scottsville won 28-7 on Sept. 25 at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson is 28-8 all-time against the Patriots, including 2-0 in the postseason. … The Wildcats have won seven straight opening-round games. … The Patriots' Dillon Rookstool ran for 100 yards, while Landon Witcher had 92 yards rushing when the two teams met earlier this season. ... Franklin-Simpson ran for 177 yards total in the loss. ... Franklin-Simpson has won three out of four since starting the season 0-3.
ADAIR COUNTY (2-3) AT GLASGOW (5-2)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 42-8 on Nov. 8, 2019, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: The two teams did not meet in the regular season due to COVID-19 cancellations. … This is the second straight season the teams have met in the opening round of the postseason. ... Glasgow’s last game was a win at Franklin-Simpson on Oct. 30. … Adair County’s last game was at Taylor County on Oct. 24.
BARREN COUNTY (2-5) AT NORTH HARDIN (7-0)
6:30 p.m. CST, Ray Story Stadium
Last meeting: North Hardin won 38-6 on Oct. 16 at NHHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: The two teams are meeting in the opening round of the playoffs for a second straight season. … North Hardin is ranked No. 2 in Class 6A in the latest AP poll ... North Hardin and Louisville Trinity are the only remaining unbeaten teams in 6A. … Barren County has lost three straight games.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL (1-4) AT LOGAN COUNTY (4-3)
7 p.m., Cougars Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 42-16 on Oct. 31 at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The Cougars had a three-game win streak snapped with a loss to Warren East on Nov. 6. … The meeting between the two teams is Hopkins County Central’s first game since Oct. 31. ... Ryan Rayno had four touchdowns, three rushing, when the two teams met earlier this season.
CLINTON COUNTY (2-2) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (3-3)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 17-13 on Nov. 15, 2019, at ECHS.
Radio: Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: The two teams did not meet in the regular season due to COVID-19 cancellations. … Edmonson County will be playing for the first time since Oct. 16. ... Clinton County beat Green County 44-14 in its last game on Nov. 6. … This will be the second straight season the teams have met in the postseason.
