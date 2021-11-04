GREENWOOD (7-3) AT BOWLING GREEN (5-5)
7 p.m., Bowling Green Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 38-8 on Oct. 15 at GHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 32-0. ... This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two schools. ... Bowling Green has won 18 straight opening-round games. ... Greenwood is 6-12 all-time in opening-round games. ... Bowling Green has held Greenwood to eight points or less in five straight meetings. ... Bowling Green lost to St. Xavier 27-0 last week. ... The loss snapped a two-game win streak. ... Greenwood beat Apollo 20-0 last week. ... The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Gators. ... The winner plays the winner of South Warren and Christian County in next week’s second round of the Class 5A playoffs.
WARREN EAST (5-5) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (4-6)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 41-14 on. Oct. 22 at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 36-7. ... The Wildcats have won nine straight in the series. ... This is the third postseason meeting between the two teams. ... Warren East won the previous two postseason meetings. ... Franklin-Simpson is 19-1 at home all-time in the series. ... Warren East has one road playoff win all-time. ... The winner plays the winner of Russell County and Allen County-Scottsville in next week’s second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS (3-7) AT LOGAN COUNTY (7-4)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 31-13 on Oct. 8 at MNHHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Madisonville-North Hopkins is 5-3 against Logan County since 2004 ... The Maroons have won both postseason meetings in that span. ... Logan County is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Logan County lost to South Warren 41-3 last week. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins lost to Mayfield 50-23 last week. ... The winner plays the winner of Hopkinsville and Hopkins County Central in next week’s second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
RUSSELL COUNTY (2-8) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (6-4)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 37-7 on Oct. 22 at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: The all-time series is tied 9-9. ... Allen County-Scottsville won the only postseason meeting between the two schools in 2010. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Barren County 46-7 last week. ... ACS has won five out of its last six games. ... Russell County lost to LaRue County 44-14 last week. ... The winner plays the winner of Warren East and Franklin-Simpson in next week’s second round of the Class 4A playoffs.
BARREN COUNTY (3-7) AT CENTRAL HARDIN (7-3)
6 p.m. CDT, Bruin Stadium
Last meeting: Barren County won 15-14 on. Oct. 1 at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has won the last two meetings in the series, both by one point. ... Barren County has lost three straight since beating the Bruins on Oct. 1. ... The Trojans lost to Allen County-Scottsville 46-7 last week. ... Central Hardin lost to South Oldham 26-6 last week. ... The Bruins have scored at least 21 points in all seven wins this season. ... The winner will play the winner of North Hardin and Meade County in next week’s second round of the Class 6A playoffs.
HART COUNTY (6-4) AT GLASGOW (9-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 57-14 on Sept. 17 at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow is 13-0 against Hart County dating back to 1999 ... Glasgow is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Glasgow has won nine straight games ... The Scotties beat Franklin-Simpson 21-14 last week. ... Hart County beat Grayson County 20-7 last week. ... The Raiders have won three straight games. ... The winner will play the winner of Taylor County and Adair County in next week’s second round of the Class 3A playoffs.
BUTLER COUNTY (6-4) AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (5-5)
7 p.m., Steele Stadium
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 48-12 on Oct. 8 at OCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Owensboro Catholic has won 15 straight in the series. ... The Bears' last win against Owensboro Catholic was in 2004. ... Owensboro Catholic is ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... Butler County beat Ohio County 48-12 last week. ... Owensboro Catholic beat Elizabethtown 36-9 last week, the Aces' fifth straight win. ... The winner will play the winner of Todd County Central and Hancock County in next week’s second round of the Class 2A playoffs.