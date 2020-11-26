BOWLING GREEN (6-2) AT SOUTH WARREN (6-0)
7 p.m., Spartans Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 10-7 on Oct. 2 at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM; Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM
Notes: The series is tied 3-3 all-time. … This will be the third time the two teams have met in the postseason, but the first playoff matchup at South Warren. … Defenses have dominated the last three games in the series, with a combined 57 points and no one scoring more than 14 points in a game. … The Spartans' last loss was to Bowling Green in last year’s playoffs. … Bowling Green beat Greenwood 35-7 last week. ... Conner Cooper threw for 296 yards and four touchdowns in the win. … South Warren beat Christian County 36-6 last week. ... Caden Veltkamp threw for 196 yards and four touchdowns in last week’s win. … The Spartans are 16-1 all-time in home playoff games, with the only loss coming to Covington Catholic in 2017. … Bowling Green is 5-3 in road playoff games since 2010.
WARREN EAST (4-5) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (4-3)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 34-14 on Oct. 16 at ACSHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Allen County-Scottsville is looking to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2010. ... Warren East is looking to get past the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. ... Warren East has back-to-back victories against district champions, including a win at Russell County last week. ... It was the first road playoff win in the program’s history. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Franklin-Simpson last week.
GLASGOW (6-2) AT TAYLOR COUNTY (7-1)
7 p.m. CST, Cardinals Stadium
Last meeting: Taylor County won 35-15 on Oct. 16 at TCHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: This is a rematch from last year’s second round, won by Taylor County. … The Scotties were held to a season low 15 points in the regular-season meeting. … Taylor County has won six straight. … The Cardinals, who received a bye last week, are playing for the first time since Oct. 30. ... Glasgow beat Adair County 48-21 last week. ... JaMarion Long ran for 142 yards and Hunter Scott ran for 120 yards in the win.
HOPKINSVILLE (1-4) AT LOGAN COUNTY (5-0)
7 p.m., Cougars Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 31-7 on Oct. 16 at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Hopkinsville has won three straight, scoring 85 points total, since the loss to Logan County last month. ... The Tigers beat Calloway County 21-17 last week. ... Wyatt Blake ran for 250 yards for Logan County when the teams met in the regular season. ... Logan County beat Hopkins County Central 50-30 last week. ... Wyatt Blake ran for 115 yards in the victory. ... Hopkinsville won the last time the two teams met in the postseason in 2017.
METCALFE COUNTY (5-2) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (4-3)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 23-21 on Sept. 18 at ECHS.
Radio: Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County beat Clinton County 26-12 last week. … Metcalfe County beat Monroe County 34-6 last week. … Matthew Shaw ran for 146 yards and three touchdowns when the two teams met earlier this season. … Peyton Dial ran for 122 yards for Metcalfe County in the loss. ... Edmonson County is looking to advance to the third round for a second straight year.
RUSSELLVILLE (5-3) AT CRITTENDEN COUNTY (6-2)
7 p.m., Rocket Stadium
Last meeting: Crittenden County won 47-6 on Oct. 23 at CCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Crittenden County has won five straight in the series. … This is a rematch of last year’s second-round game, won by Crittenden County. … Russellville’s only loss in the last five games was against the Rockets. ... Crittenden County is playing for the first time since Oct. 30. ... Russellville is playing for the first time since Nov. 6.
