NORTH BULLITT (8-2) AT BOWLING GREEN (7-2)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: This will be the final game played at El Donaldson Stadium. … Bowling Green forced eight turnovers in a 41-24 win over South Warren last week. … The Purples have scored 24 points or more in six out of seven wins and have scored 14 points total in their two losses. … North Bullitt was held to a season-low 19 points in last week’s win over South Oldham. ... The Eagles have scored 41 or more points in seven out of 10 games. … Cole Durbin has rushed for 1,581 yards and 25 touchdowns for North Bullitt. ... The Purples have allowed 667 yards rushing total this season. … Bowling Green is looking for a second straight region championship. … The winner is scheduled to play at either Covington Catholic or Owensboro next week.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (5-3) AT FRANKLIN COUNTY (7-1)
6:30 p.m. CST, Watkins Field
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Allen County-Scottsville will be playing in the third round for the third time in school history. ... The Patriots lost to Calloway County in 2008 and Lone Oak in 2009, but beat Lone Oak in 2010. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Warren East last week. ... Franklin County beat Louisville Central last week. ... The Eagles have scored 36 or more points in all seven wins this season. ... Nick Broyles has thrown for 1,615 yards and 21 touchdowns for Franklin County.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY OF LOUISVILLE (6-2) AT GLASGOW (7-2)
7 p.m. Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Christian Academy of Louisville won 52-18 on Nov. 13, 2015, at CAL.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: This will be the third meeting in the postseason between the two schools since 2011. … The Scotties won in Glasgow in 2011, while Christian Academy of Louisville won at home in 2015. … Glasgow beat Taylor County last week. … Christian Academy of Louisville beat Mercer County last week. ... Conner Clayton Masters has thrown for 1,599 yards and 22 touchdowns for the Centurions. ... Glasgow has won four straight.
