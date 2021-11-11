BOWLING GREEN (6-5) AT SOUTH WARREN (10-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 36-7 on Oct. 1 at SWHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM, Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: The all-time series is tied 4-4. ... This will be the fourth playoff meeting between the two schools. ... Bowling Green is 2-1 in the previous three playoff meetings, including a 41-24 win at South Warren last season. ... South Warren has won nine straight games. ... The lowest margin of victory during the win streak is 14 points. ... The Spartans have allowed seven points or less eight times this season. ... Bowling Green has scored less than 20 points seven times this season. ... South Warren beat Christian County 47-6 last week. ... Bowling Green beat Greenwood 24-10 last week. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class 5A playoffs.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (5-6) AT ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE (7-4)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 33-21 on Sept. 24 at ACSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 28-10. ... Allen County-Scottsville has won three straight in the series. ... This is the fourth playoff meeting all-time. ... Franklin-Simpson is 2-1 in the previous three playoff meetings. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
HOPKINSVILLE (7-4) AT LOGAN COUNTY (8-4)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 13-12 on Sept. 24 at HHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This is the 11th meeting between the two schools since 2015. ... Hopkinsville is 6-4 in the previous 10 meetings. ... Three of those wins came in the postseason. ... Hopkinsville has won five straight since losing to Logan County in September. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY (5-6) AT RUSSELLVILLE (9-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 27-0 on Oct. 22 at CCHS
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: This is the third straight year the teams have met in the playoffs. ... Crittenden County is 2-0 in the previous two playoff meetings. ... Russellville snapped a six-game losing streak in the series when they won last month. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class A playoffs.
TAYLOR COUNTY (9-2) AT GLASGOW (10-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 31-20 on Oct. 15 at GHS
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: This is the third straight season the teams have met in the postseason. ... In the previous two postseason meetings, the team that lost in the regular season won the rematch. ... Glasgow has won 10 straight games. ... The winner advances to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs.