SOUTH WARREN (12-1) AT WOODFORD COUNTY (13-0)
6 p.m. CST, Community Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren has won 11 straight games. ... This Spartans have allowed seven points or less nine times this season. ... South Warren has scored 30 points or more 10 times this season. ... Woodford County has scored 50 points or more five times this season. ... Bryce Patterson has thrown for 2,096 yards for Woodford County this season. ... Woodford County has three players that have rushed for 13 or more touchdowns this season. ... Woodford County has won 11 straight home games. ... South Warren’s last road loss was to Bowling Green on Nov. 15, 2019. ... The winner plays the winner of Frederick Douglas and Owensboro in the Class 5A finals.
PADUCAH TILGHMAN (7-6) AT GLASGOW (12-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow has won 12 straight games. ... The Scotties have scored 31 or more points 10 times this season. ... Glasgow has scored at least 42 points in all three playoff wins. ... Paducah Tilghman has scored at least 31 points in all three playoff wins. ... The Blue Tornado beat Christian Academy of Louisville 41-34 last week. ... Glasgow beat Bardstown 48-42 last week, rallying from 28-6 down. ... The winner plays the winner of Easter Carter and Belfry in the Class 3A finals.
LOGAN COUNTY (10-4) AT BOYLE COUNTY (12-1)
6:30 p.m. CST, Rebel Field
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County is playing in the first state semifinal in program history. ... Boyle County is playing in the state semifinals for the fourth straight season. ... Boyle County is the defending 4A state champion. ... Boyle County has scored at least 47 points in eight games this season. ... The Rebels are averaging 50 points a game in the playoffs. ... Logan County is averaging 44.3 points in the playoffs. ... The winner plays the winner of Johnson Central and Franklin County in the Class 4A finals.
BETHLEHEM (11-2) AT RUSSELLVILLE (11-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 48-12 on Nov. 18, 2016 at BHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: This will be the sixth meeting in the playoffs between the two schools since 2011. ... Russellville is 5-0 in the previous five meetings. ... The Panthers have won nine straight games. ... Russellville has allowed seven points or less eight times this season. ... Bethlehem has allowed seven points or less nine times this season. ... Bethlehem beat Kentucky Country Day 49-10 last week. ... The winner plays the winner of Pikeville and Raceland in the Class A finals.