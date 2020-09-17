LOGAN COUNTY (1-0) AT GREENWOOD (1-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 43-6 on Sept. 20, 2019 at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 12-8, with Logan County snapping a four-game losing streak in the series last season. … Logan County is ranked No. 9 in 4A in the latest AP poll. … Greenwood received votes in 5A in the latest AP poll. … The Cougars held Greenwood to 88 yards in last year’s win. … Anthony Woodard had 179 yards receiving with three touchdowns in the victory. … Logan County opened the season with a 29-7 win over Russellville. … Braxton Baptiste threw for 155 yards and ran for 138 yards in the win. … Greenwood opened the season with a 42-0 win over Warren Central. … Sebastian Conwell and Marquese Trussell both scored a pair of touchdowns in the win. … Logan County’s last win at Greenwood was in 1998.
WARREN CENTRAL (0-1) at ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (0-1)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 47-38 on Sept. 20, 2019, at WCHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 11-6, but Allen County-Scottsville has won four straight in the series. … In Allen County’s win last season, Trace McIntyre threw for 149 yards while Landon Witcher ran for 119 yards. … Both teams opened the season with losses last week. ACS lost 21-19 at Glasgow, while Warren Central lost 42-0 to Greenwood. … The Dragons have lost 46 straight games dating back to 2015.
BOWLING GREEN (1-0) AT PRP (0-0)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Ed Young Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 56-0 on Sept. 20, 2019, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: The series is tied 2-2 all-time, with the Purples winning the last two meetings. … Bowling Green is ranked No. 2 in 5A in the latest AP poll. … Bowling Green ran for 267 yards in last season’s win over PRP. … BG’s defense held PRP to 118 total yards in the win. … The Purples held St. Xavier to 124 total yards in last week’s win… Connor Cooper threw for 211 yards in the win... This is PRP’s season opener.
WARREN EAST (0-1) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (1-0)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Warren East won 31-14 on Sept. 20, 2019, at WEHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East is 9-3 all-time in the series, but Russell County has won two of the last three meetings. … Nolan Ford threw for 101 yards and ran for 219 yards in last year’s win. … Russell County’s Collin Darnell and Dylan Bland combined for 143 yards rushing in last season’s loss. … Gavin Gossage threw for 185 yards in last week’s win for the Lakers. ... This is the district opener for both teams.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-0) AT RUSSELLVILLE (0-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 42-0 on Sept. 13, 2019, at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This will be the season opener for Franklin-Simpson. ... Russellville lost 29-7 to Logan County last week. ... In last year’s win, Franklin-Simpson ran for 297 yards with four players recording at least 48 yards rushing. ... The Wildcats held Russellville to 27 yards last season, -9 yards rushing. ... Franklin-Simpson has won six straight in the series. ... The Wildcats have held Russellville to seven points or less in four straight in the series.
GLASGOW (1-0) AT HART COUNTY (1-0)
7 p.m., Raider Field
Last meeting: Glasgow won 42-0 on Sept. 20, 2019 at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: Glasgow is 10-0 against Hart County since 2000, with five shutouts. ... The Scotties have outscored Hart County 117-0 in the last three meetings. ... Glasgow totaled 427 yards of offense in last year’s win, 236 on the ground. ... Hart County ran for 104 yards in the last meeting, 70 from Devin Butler. ... The Scotties beat Allen County-Scottsville 21-19 in last week’s season opener. ... Andrew Phillips had 158 yards receiving, while Hunter Scott ran for 117 yards in the win.
BARREN COUNTY (1-0) AT HANCOCK COUNTY (1-0)
7 p.m., Schafer-Glover Field
Last meeting: Barren County won 41-7 on Sept. 20, 2019, at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: The Trojans will be looking for the program’s first 2-0 start since 2015. ... Dayvion Holloway rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns in last season’s win against Hancock County. ... Jameson Buie threw for 174 yards in Barren County’s win against Monroe County last week. ... Hancock County is looking for its first 2-0 start since 2017. ... The Hornets totaled 420 yards of offense, 290 on the ground in last week’s win.
METCALFE COUNTY (1-0) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-1)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Metcalfe County won 22-20 in overtime on Sept. 20, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Metcalfe County’s win over Edmonson County last season was the Hornets' only win in district play. ... It was the Wildcats' only loss in district play. ... Matthew Shaw ran for 106 yards in the loss last season. ... Edmonson County outgained Metcalfe County 282-218 in last year’s meeting. ... Metcalfe County opened the season with a 22-19 win over Adair County last week. ... Edmonson County dropped a 26-14 decision to Hancock County last week.
MCLEAN COUNTY (0-0) AT BUTLER COUNTY (1-0)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: McLean County won 55-32 on Sept. 20, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since 2016, when the Bears won five straight to end the regular season. ... Jagger Henderson threw for 136 yards and ran for 69 yards in last week’s win over Hart County. ... McLean County ran for 511 yards in last season’s win over Butler County. ... McLean County opened the season with a 32-12 win over Muhlenberg County, rushing for 286 yards.
