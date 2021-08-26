GREENWOOD (1-0) VS. FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-1)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 28-14 on Aug. 23, 2019, at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 13-6. ... Greenwood is looking to win back-to-back games against the Wildcats for only the second time in program history. ... The Gators beat Springfield (Tenn.) 55-22 last week. ... Tel Tel Long ran for 100 yards and Ira Matheos had 104 yards receiving in the win for Greenwood. ... Lofton Howard had nine tackles to lead the Greenwood defense. ... Greenwood is looking to start 2-0 for the third straight season. ... Franklin-Simpson lost 35-21 to Bardstown last week. ... The Wildcats are looking to avoid an 0-2 start for the third straight season. ... Greenwood has won two of the last three meetings against Franklin-Simpson at James Mathews Stadium. ... Greenwood will host Allen County-Scottsville next week. ... Franklin-Simpson will play at Logan County next week.
BOWLING GREEN (0-1) AT MCCRACKEN COUNTY (0-1)
7 p.m., Mustang Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 28-12 on Oct. 9, 2020, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 4-0. ... Bowling Green has scored at least 28 points in all four wins. ... The Purples lost 21-18 to Highlands last week. ... McCracken County lost 35-27 to Paducah Tilghman last week. ... Spencer Newman threw for 212 yards and Burt Kibawa had 112 yards receiving against Highlands.
HENDERSONVILLE (TENN.) (0-1) AT SOUTH WARREN (1-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren beat North Hardin 30-7 last week. ... Hendersonville lost 42-7 to Oakland (Tenn.) last week. ... This is the first of back-to-back, out-of-state opponents for the Spartans. ... South Warren is 2-2 all-time against Tennessee opponents, 3-2 against out-of-state opponents. ... The Spartans will host Gibson Southern (Ind.) next week.
TRIGG COUNTY (0-1) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-0)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Trigg County won 42-24 on Nov. 6, 2020, at WCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: This will be the season opener and first game for head coach Mark Nelson. ... The Dragons will be playing Trigg County in back-to-back games, with the two teams meeting in the regular-season finale last year. ... Trigg County lost 56-28 to Todd County Central in last week’s season opener.
OHIO COUNTY (0-1) AT WARREN EAST (0-1)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Warren East won 63-0 on Sept. 12, 2014.
Radio: None.
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 9-1, winning the last nine games. ... Ohio County’s only win in the series came in 1975. ... Warren East lost 37-0 to Logan County last week. ... The Raiders finished with 151 total yards in the loss. ... Ohio County lost 38-30 to McLean County last week.
GLASGOW (0-1) AT RUSSELLVILLE (1-0)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 56-0 on Aug. 30, 2019, at RHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM; WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville beat Butler County 45-0 last week. ... Jovari Gamble rushed for 133 yards and Lennon Ries threw for 131 yards in the win. ... Russellville is looking to start 2-0 for the first time since 2016. ... The Scotties lost 56-0 to Woodford County last week.
MONROE COUNTY (0-1) AT ALLEN CO.-SCOTTSVILLE (0-1)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 49-32 on Nov. 1, 2019, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Monroe County leads the all-time series 17-13. ... Allen County-Scottsville lost 39-20 to White House Heritage (Tenn.) last week. ... Jax Cooper had 93 yards receiving and two touchdowns for ACS last week. ... Four players had at least 20 yards rushing for ACS. ... Monroe County lost 18-14 to Campbellsville last week.
LOGAN COUNTY (1-0) AT CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-0)
5:30 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County beat Warren East 37-0 last week. ... Ryan Rayno ran for 181 yards and three touchdowns in the win. ... The Cougars held Warren East to 151 total yards of offense. ... Christian County beat Caldwell County 24-3 last week. ... The Colonels forced three turnovers in the win against Caldwell County. ... Jordan Miles threw for 180 yards for the Colonels.
ADAIR COUNTY (1-0) AT BARREN COUNTY (0-1)
8 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last meeting: Barren County won 26-14 on Sept. 9, 2019, at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: This game was added this week after Barren County’s original opponent Grayson County canceled due to COVID-19 protocols. ... Barren County lost 27-13 to Metcalfe County last week. ... Will Childress threw for 114 yards for Barren County last week. ... Adair County beat Russell County 46-7 last week.