ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (1-1) VS. GREENWOOD (2-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 22-21 on Nov. 10, 2020, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 11-7. ... Allen County-Scottsville is looking for its first win at Greenwood since 1994. ... Greenwood received four votes in the AP Class 5A top 10. ... Allen County-Scottsville received one vote in the AP Class 4A Top 10. ... Greenwood is looking to start 3-0 for the third straight season. ... The Gators beat Franklin-Simpson 36-13 last week. ... Marquese Trussell ran for 106 yards and had 76 yards receiving in last week’s win. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Monroe County 42-12 last week. ... Jax Cooper ran for 80 yards and had 40 yards receiving in last week’s win. ... Lofton Howard leads the Gators with 21 tackles this season. ... Jax Cooper leads ACS in rushing yards (89) and receiving yards (133). ... Greenwood will play at Warren Central next week. ... Allen County-Scottsville will host Glasgow next week.
BOWLING GREEN (1-1) AT PLEASURE RIDGE PARK (1-0)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Ed Young Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 24-6 on Sept. 18, 2020, at PRP.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: The Purples lead the all-time series 3-2. ... Bowling Green is looking for its third straight win in the series. ... Bowling Green has outscored PRP 80-6 in the two previous meetings. ... Bowling Green is ranked sixth in the AP Class 5A Top 10. ... Bowling Green beat McCracken County 14-10 last week. ... Jake Napier had 16 tackles in the win. ... PRP beat Doss 41-18 last week. ... Bowling Green hosts Hopkinsville next week.
WARREN EAST (1-1) AT BARREN COUNTY (0-2)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: Warren East won 49-12 on Sept. 23, 2016, at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County leads the all-time series 15-13. ... Warren East has won five straight in the series. ... Barren County’s last win against Warren East was in 2011. ... Warren East beat Ohio County 41-6 last week. ... Quinton Hollis had 109 yards rushing in last week’s win. ... Barren County lost to Adair County 34-26 in double overtime last week. ... The Trojans' Drew Fisher ran for 133 yards in last week’s game.
MONROE COUNTY (0-2) AT GLASGOW (1-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 57-14 on Sept. 6, 2019, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow has won five straight in the series. ... The Scotties beat Russellville 49-35 last week. ... Hunter Scott, Keiran Stockton and Andrew Phillips all ran for more than 100 yards in last week’s win. ... The Scotties finished with a team total of 441 yards rushing. ... Monroe County lost 42-12 to Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... The Falcons are looking to avoid the program’s first 0-3 start since 2006. ... Glasgow is scheduled to play at Allen County-Scottsville next week.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-2) AT WHITE HOUSE-HERITAGE (TENN.) (2-0)
7 p.m., Patriots Field
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: White House-Heritage is playing a Kentucky team for the second time in three weeks, beating Allen County-Scottsville in week one. ... Franklin-Simpson lost to Greenwood 36-13 last week. ... Omar Harrison ran for 110 yards in last week’s loss. ... the Wildcats have 76 yards passing total this season, including 10 yards last week. ... Jackson Payne leads Franklin-Simpson with 15 tackles this season. ... The Wildcats will play at Logan County next week.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY (0-1) AT BUTLER COUNTY (1-1)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Butler County won 48-0 on Sept. 12, 2014, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time since winning five straight at the end of the 2016 season. ... The Bears beat Louisville Waggener 20-14 last week. ... Jagger Henderson passed for 122 yards in the win. ... Breckinridge County lost 44-0 to Hancock County on Aug. 20. ... The Fighting Tigers totaled 62 yards of offense in the loss. ... Butler County plays at Grayson County next week.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL (2-0) AT RUSSELLVILLE (1-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 33-0 on Nov. 6, 2020, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This game was added this week when the originally scheduled game between Russellville and Logan County was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. ... The Panthers lost 49-35 to Glasgow last week. ... Russellville has scored 80 points in two games this season. ... Lennon Ries has 256 yards passing on the season, while Jovari Gamble has run for 193 yards. ... Todd County Central is looking to start 3-0 for the second time in three seasons.