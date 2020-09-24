GLASGOW (2-0) AT SOUTH WARREN (1-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 21-20 on Sept. 27, 2019 at GHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM; WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: Last season was the first meeting between the two schools, with the Spartans winning in the final minute. … South Warren is ranked No. 3 in 5A in the latest AP poll. … Glasgow is ranked No. 8 in 3A in the latest AP poll. … Hunter Scott leads the Scotties with 361 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns. … John Carter Myers has thrown for 338 yards for Glasgow. … Glasgow has started 3-0 in each of the last four seasons. … The Spartans return to action after the last-minute cancellation of last week’s scheduled home opener against Louisville Central. … Caden Veltkamp threw for 293 yards in the Spartans' season-opening win at Warren East. … South Warren’s defense shut out Warren East and held the Raiders to 54 total yards. … Kobe Martin ran for 65 yards in last season’s win over Glasgow.
GREENWOOD (2-0) at BARREN COUNTY (1-1)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: Barren County won 19-16 on Sept. 27, 2019, at GHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 15-7, with Barren County snapping an eight-game losing streak in last year’s win. ... The Gators have rushed for 496 yards in two games this season. ... David Odom leads Greenwood with 248 yards rushing. ... Barren County quarterback Jameson Buie has thrown for 307 for the Trojans this season. ... The Trojans lost to Hancock County 28-8 last week. ... Greenwood beat Logan County 22-21 last week.
EDMONSON COUNTY (1-1) AT WARREN EAST (0-2)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Warren East won 39-12 on Sept. 27, 2019, at ECHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com; WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 24-5 and has won five straight in the series. … Edmonson County’s last win in the series was in 2015, with the last win at Warren East in 1986. … Nolan Ford threw for 186 yards and KJ Alexander ran for 124 yards in last season’s win. … Edmonson County beat Metcalfe County 23-21 last week. … Matthew Shaw ran for 146 yards and scored three touchdowns in last week’s victory.
RUSSELL COUNTY (2-0) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-2)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Russell County won 51-22 on Sept. 27, 2019, at RCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Last year’s meeting was the first between the two programs since 1974, with the Lakers winning for the first time in the series. … Russell County’s Collin Darnell and Dylan Bland combined for 313 yards rushing in last season’s win. … Darnell, Bland and quarterback Gavin Gossage have all rushed for more than 116 yards through two games this season. ... The Dragons have lost 47 straight games dating back to 2015.
BUTLER COUNTY (1-1) AT HANCOCK COUNTY (2-0)
7 p.m., Schafer-Glover Field
Last meeting: Hancock County won 37-8 on Sept. 27, 2019, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: The Hornets are looking for a fourth straight win in the series. ... Hancock County totaled 263 yards, all on the ground, in the last year’s win over Butler County. ... Hancock County has opened the season with wins against Edmonson County and Barren County. ... Butler County beat Hart County in the season opener, but lost to McLean County last week. ... The Bears have scored 62 points in two games, but have given up 74 points.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (1-1) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-1)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 56-20 on Sept. 27, 2019, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM; WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 31-7 and has won six straight in the series. ... The Patriots' last win in Franklin was 2009. ... Franklin-Simpson lost its season opener last week 14-12 at Russellville. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Warren Central 40-0 in its district opener last week. ... Quarterback Trace McIntyre threw for a touchdown and ran for two more in last week’s win.
SOMERSET (2-0) AT RUSSELLVILLE (1-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Somerset won 64-12 on Sept. 27, 2019, at SHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Somerset is the defending 2A state champion and is ranked No. 1 in 2A in the latest AP poll. ... The Briar Jumpers have outscored opponents 88-21 in the first two games. ... Kaiya Sheron has thrown for 524 yards for Somerset. ... Russellville beat Franklin-Simpson 14-12 last week. ... Russellville’s defense has allowed 567 yards in two games, but has an interception return for a touchdown and a fumble return for a touchdown.
