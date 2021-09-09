HOPKINSVILLE (1-2) AT BOWLING GREEN (2-1)
7 p.m, El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 50-0 on Nov. 14, 2014, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: This will be the first varsity football game at the newly renovated El Donaldson Stadium. ... Hopkinsville leads the all-time series 33-28-4. ... Bowling Green has won four straight in the series. ... Hopkinsville’s last win in the series was 2003. ... Bowling Green is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll. ... Bowling Green beat PRP 7-0 last week. ... The Purples have scored 39 points this season. ... Hopkinsville won 34-14 against Caldwell County last week. ... The Tigers have scored 40 points this season. ... Bowling Green’s defense has allowed 31 points this season. ... The Purples recorded the ninth shutout in the last three seasons in last week’s win. ... Bowling Green has six fumble recoveries this season. ... Bowling Green will play at Boyle County next week. ... Hopkinsville will play Christian County next week.
GREENWOOD (3-0) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-1)
7 p.m. Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 42-0 on. Sept. 11, 2020, at WCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: The Dragons lead the all-time series 19-9, but have lost six straight against the Gators. ... Greenwood is looking to start 4-0 for a third straight season. ... The Dragons have lost 53 straight games. ... Greenwood beat Allen County-Scottsville 38-0 last week. ... Warren Central lost 36-6 to Trigg County on Aug. 27. ... Warren Central hosts Allen County-Scottsville next week. ... Greenwood plays at Logan County next week.
RUSSELLVILLE (2-1) AT WARREN EAST (1-2)
7 p.m., Raider Field
Last meeting: Warren East won 48-0 on Aug. 23, 2019, at WEHS.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 5-2. ... Warren East has won four straight in the series. ... Russellville’s last win against Warren East was in 1985. ... Warren East lost to Barren County 24-21 last week. ... Russellville beat Todd County Central 10-0 last week. ... The Panthers have two shutouts this season. ... Warren East hosts Russell County next week. ... Russellville will play at Franklin-Simpson next week.
GIBSON SOUTHERN (IND.) (3-0) AT SOUTH WARREN (1-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: Gibson Southern is led by quarterback Brady Allen. ... The Purdue commit has thrown for 840 yards this season with 13 touchdowns and zero interceptions. ... South Warren is ranked third in Class 5A in the latest AP poll ... South Warren is 3-3 all-time against out of state schools. ... They are facing an Indiana school for the first time in program history. ... The Spartans have not been below .500 since week three of the 2012 season. ... South Warren has yet to play a true road game this season.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (1-2) AT LOGAN COUNTY (2-0)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 55-19 on Nov. 9, 2018, at FSHS.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM (taped); WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 19-1. ... The Wildcats have won 18 straight in the series. ... Logan County’s last win in the series was 1992. ... This is the first meeting in Logan County since 2013. ... Logan County is ranked seventh in Class 4A in the latest AP poll, with the Wildcats receiving votes.
BARREN COUNTY (1-2) AT MONROE COUNTY (0-3)
7 p.m., Falcon Stadium
Last meeting: Barren County won 27-6 on Sept. 11, 2020 at BCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has won three straight in the series. ... The Trojans beat Warren East 24-21 last week. ... Monroe County lost 49-8 to Glasgow last week. ... The Falcons have allowed 109 total points this season. ... Barren County will host North Laurel next week. ... Monroe County plays at Green County next week.
BUTLER COUNTY (2-1) AT GRAYSON COUNTY (2-0)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Grayson County won 36-6 on Oct. 2, 2020, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Grayson County has scored at least 43 points in both games this season. ... The Cougars beat McLean County 49-30 last week. ... Butler County has won two straight after losing to Russellville in the season opener. ... The Bears beat Breckinridge County 44-13 last week. ... Butler County’s next game is at McLean County.
HANCOCK COUNTY (3-0) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-1)
7 p.m., Wildcat Stadium
Last meeting: Hancock County won 26-14 on Sept. 11, 2020.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County is playing for the first time since a season-opening loss to Grayson County on Aug. 20. ... Hancock County has outscored its opponents 122-15 this season. ... The Hornets beat Ohio County 50-7 last week. ... Edmonson County plays at Caverna next week.