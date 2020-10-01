SOUTH WARREN (2-0) AT BOWLING GREEN (2-0)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 20-13 on Nov. 15, 2019, at BGHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM; WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the series 3-2, winning both meetings last season. … Bowling Green is ranked No. 2 in 5A in the latest AP poll. … South Warren is ranked No. 3 in 5A in the latest AP poll. … The Spartans defense has yet to allow a point this season. … Bowling Green’s defense has allowed six points in its first two games this season. … South Warren held Bowling Green quarterback Conner Cooper to 66 yards in last year’s two meetings. … Javeius Bunton rushed for 153 yards and two scores in the two meetings. … Bunton has rushed for 200 yards in two games this season. ... South Warren QB Caden Veltkamp did not play in last year’s first meeting. He was held to 80 yards with an interception in the second meeting. … Veltkamp has 463 yards passing in two games this season. ... The Spartans' Kobe Martin ran for 209 yards in the two meetings last season.
UNION COUNTY (0-2) AT GREENWOOD (3-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: None
Notes: This game was added this week after Greenwood’s original opponent Christian County had to reschedule due to COVID-19. … Greenwood is looking to start 4-0 for a second straight season. … The Gators beat Barren County 49-13 last week. … David Odom leads Greenwood in rushing with 359 yards, while Sebastian Conwell has five rushing touchdowns. ... Union County lost 36-20 to Mayfield last week.
GLASGOW (2-1) AT LOGAN COUNTY (1-1)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 42-6 on Aug. 18, 2000 at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM; WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This is the first meeting between the two schools in 20 years. … This game was added this week after Logan County had to reschedule its game with Hopkinsville and Glasgow had to reschedule its game with Adair County. … Both teams lost in their previous game. … Glasgow was shut out 36-0 at South Warren last week. … Logan County lost 22-21 to Greenwood two weeks ago. ... In that loss, the Cougars lost starting quarterback Braxton Baptiste to a broken leg.
RUSSELL COUNTY (3-0) at FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-2)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 37-14 on Nov. 8, 2019, at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Russell County is looking for its first win in the series, with Franklin-Simpson winning the previous 10 meetings. … The Wildcats beat Russell County twice last season, outscoring the Lakers 72-35. … Russell County is looking to improve to 3-0 in district play this season. … Franklin-Simpson lost its district opener against Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... The Lakers have three players with at least 159 yards rushing this season.
RUSSELLVILLE (1-2) AT FULTON COUNTY (0-3)
7 p.m., Sanger Field
Last meeting: Russellville won 32-27 on Nov. 8, 2019, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: This is the district opener for both schools. ... Russellville won both meetings last season by a combined eight points. ... This will be Fulton County’s first game against a team from Kentucky this season. ... Russellville will look to kick-start an offense that has scored 30 points total this season. ... Jovari Gamble leads the Panthers in rushing with 194 yards. ... Chevis Elliott leads the defense with three interceptions, while Lamarcus Hickman has an interception return for a touchdown.
GRAYSON COUNTY (3-0) AT BUTLER COUNTY (1-2)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Butler County won 56-7 on Sept. 16, 2016 at BCHS
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: This will be the first meeting between the two teams since 2016, with Butler County looking to make it three straight wins in the series. ... The Bears have allowed 122 points in three games this season. ... Grayson County has outscored its opponents 87-6 in its first three games. ... Caden Woodcock leads Grayson County with 494 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. ... Jagger Henderson has 379 yards passing for Butler County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.