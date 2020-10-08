CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-0) AT GREENWOOD (4-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 20-14 on Oct. 4, 2019, at CCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: The Gators won for the first time in six meetings in the series last season. … Greenwood is looking to start 5-0 for the second time in program history and the first time since 2012. … Christian County will be playing for the first time since Week 1, when the Colonels defeated Madisonville-North Hopkins 28-20. … Reed Slone had 100 yards rushing and a score in last year’s win and also returned a kick for a touchdown. … David Odom, who also scored in last year’s game, leads the Gators with 365 yards rushing this season. … Greenwood has outscored its opponents 127-41 on the season. … The Gators beat Union County 14-7 last week. … John Morrison threw for 123 yards in the win. … This will be the district opener for both teams. … LRay Coleman ran for 204 yards in Christian County’s only game this season.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY (4-0) AT BOWLING GREEN (2-1)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 42-14 on Aug. 30, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: This will be the fourth meeting all-time between the two schools, the first in Bowling Green since 2015. ... The Purples are 3-0 all-time in the series, winning by an average of 26.7 points a game. ... Bowling Green is ranked No. 4 in 5A in the latest AP poll. ... McCracken County is ranked No. 5 in 6A in the latest AP poll. ... McCracken County’s Hunter Bradley leads 6A with 717 yards rushing. ... The Purples are 8th in 5A in rushing defense.
HART COUNTY (0-4) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-4)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: None
Radio: None
Notes: This will be the first meeting between the two schools. … Warren Central has been outscored 192-28 this season. … Hart County has been outscored 137-73 this season. … Hart County lost 38-8 to Taylor County last week. ... Warren Central lost to Warren East 47-6 last week. ... Jace Carver has 336 yards passing and 196 yards rushing for the Dragons. ...The Raiders have lost 10 straight games dating back to 2019. … The Dragons have lost 49 straight games dating back to 2015.
MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS (1-2) at LOGAN COUNTY (1-2)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Madisonville-North Hopkins won 35-28 on Nov. 8, 2019, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This is a rematch of last year’s opening round of the 4A playoffs, when the Maroons upset Logan County on the Cougars' home field. … Logan County won the regular-season meeting at Madisonville-North Hopkins last season 26-24. … Madisonville-North Hopkings lost 40-35 in its district opener last week. ... Logan County lost 19-10 to Glasgow last week. ... The Maroons received votes in the latest 4A poll.
RUSSELLVILLE (1-2) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (2-2)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Russellville won 30-22 on Oct. 1, 2010, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay); Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: This will be the first meeting between the two schools in 10 years. … The schools were district opponents from 2007-10. … Russellville will be playing for the first time in two weeks after last week’s scheduled game against Fulton County was postponed. … Edmonson County beat Monroe County 41-0 last week. ... Zander Bass had three interceptions in the win. ... Chevis Elliott has three interceptions this season for Russellville.
BARREN COUNTY (1-2) AT CENTRAL HARDIN (0-2)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Bruins Stadium
Last meeting: Central Hardin won 38-0 on Oct. 11, 2019, at CCHS
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Both teams are scheduled to return to action after layoffs due to COVID-19. ... Barren County last played on Sept. 25, a 49-13 home loss to Greenwood. ... Central Hardin will be playing for the first time since Sept. 18, a 47-19 loss at Henderson County. ... The Bruins have allowed 407 yards rushing in two games this season. ... Jameson Buie has thrown for 419 yards in three games this season for the Trojans.
BUTLER COUNTY (1-3) AT TODD COUNTY CENTRAL (2-2)
Last meeting: Todd County Central won 44-6 on Oct. 11, 2019 at TCCHS
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: The Rebels have won three straight in the series. ... In last year’s win, JaTwan Graham ran for 207 yards and four touchdowns. ... Omarion Riddick leads Todd County with 455 yards this season, while Preston Moore has 319 yards rushing. ... Jagger Henderson has 444 yards passing and 252 yards rushing for Butler County. ... The Bears have scored 42 points in the last three games after scoring 34 in the season opener.
