GREENWOOD (4-0) AT LOGAN COUNTY (3-0)
7 p.m, Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 22-21 on Sept. 18, 2020, at GHS.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM (tape delay)
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 13-8. ... Greenwood is looking to start 5-0 for a second straight season. ... The Gators beat Warren Central 42-12 last week. ... Greenwood ran for 231 yards in the win. ... Lofton Howard leads the Greenwood defense with 38 tackles. ... Greenwood is averaging 42.8 points a game. ... Logan County beat Franklin-Simpson 29-27 last week. ... Ryan Rayno ran for 128 yards in the win. ... Rayno leads Logan County with 367 yards on the season. ... Logan County is averaging 38.3 points a game. ... The Logan County defense has held opponents to 33 total points this season. ... Logan County is No. 6 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Greenwood received one vote in the AP 5A poll. ... Greenwood will host Glasgow next week. ... Logan County opens district play at Hopkinsville next week.
BOWLING GREEN (3-1) AT BOYLE COUNTY (3-1)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Rebel Field
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 49-27 on Aug. 25, 2007, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: This is the second meeting all-time between the two schools. ... Boyle County is coached by former WKU quarterback Justin Haddix. ... The Purples are ranked fourth in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... Boyle County is ranked fourth in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Bowling Green hosts Father Ryan (Tenn.) next week.
SOUTH WARREN (2-1) AT EASTERN (3-1)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Eastern Field
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: This game was added Thursday after South Warren’s original opponent Paducah Tilghman had to cancel due to COVID-19 protocols earlier this week. ... The Spartans beat Gibson Southern (Ind.) 42-7 last week. ... This is only the second time so far this season South Warren will face an in-state opponent. ... South Warren beat North Hardin 30-7 in week one.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (1-3) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-2)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 40-0 on Sept. 18, 2020, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 11-7, although the Patriots have won five straight in the series. ... The Dragons have lost 54 straight games. ... Allen County-Scottsville lost to Glasgow 42-13 last week. ... Warren Central lost to Greenwood 42-12 last week. ... This is the district opener for both teams.
RUSSELL COUNTY (1-1) AT WARREN EAST (1-3)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Warren East won 33-14 on Nov. 20, 2020.
Radio: None.
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 10-4. ... The teams split in two meetings last season, with Warren East upsetting the Lakers in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... Warren East lost 41-7 to Russellville last week. ... Russell County beat Casey County 45-42 last week.
RUSSELLVILLE (3-1) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (1-3)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 14-12 on Sept. 18, 2020, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM; WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 51-25-1. ... The Panthers are looking to win back-to-back games in the series for the first time since 2012-13. ... Russellville is ranked ninth in the latest AP Class A poll. ... Russellville beat Warren East last week. ... Franklin-Simpson lost to Logan County last week.
HART COUNTY (3-1) AT GLASGOW (3-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 39-21 on Sept. 18, 2020, at HCHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: This is the district opener for both teams. ... Glasgow is tied for seventh in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Glasgow beat Allen County-Scottsville 42-13 last week. ... Hunter Scott ran for 118 yards and Keiran Stockton added 97 yards rushing in the win. ... Glasgow plays at Greenwood next week.
EDMONSON COUNTY (0-2) AT CAVERNA (1-2)
7 p.m., B.H. Weaver Stadium
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 36-6 on Aug. 17, 2018.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County has scored eight points total in its two games this season. ... The Wildcats lost to Hancock County 37-8 last week. ... After scoring 38 points in its season opener, Caverna has scored 12 points total in the last two weeks. ... Edmonson County plays at Metcalfe County next week.
NORTH LAUREL (3-0) AT BARREN COUNTY (2-2)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: None.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has won two straight, including a 35-13 win at Monroe County last week. ... Drew Fisher had 114 yards rushing and Aiden Miller had 128 yards receiving in the win. ... North Laurel has scored at least 30 points in every game this season. ... North Laurel beat Shelby Valley 42-7 last week. ... Barren County will host Russellville next week.