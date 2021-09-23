GLASGOW (4-1) AT GREENWOOD (5-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 45-12 on Sept. 23, 2016, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 2-0. ... Greenwood is tied for 10th in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... Glasgow is No. 6 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Greenwood beat Logan County 22-7 last week. ... Greenwood has rushed for 1,115 yards as a team. ... The Gators have three players with at least 250 yards rushing on the season. ... Greenwood has allowed 64 points on the season, 32 points in the season opener. ... Lofton Howard has six touchdowns for the Gators this season. ... Glasgow beat Hart County 57-14 last week. ... Seven different players had a rushing touchdown in last week’s win. ... The Scotties have rushed for 1,297 yards as a team this season. ... Hunter Scott has nine touchdowns for Glasgow this season. ... Greenwood will host Christian County next week. ... Glasgow will play at Adair County next week.
FATHER RYAN (TENN.) (3-2) AT BOWLING GREEN (3-2)
7 p.m., Bowling Green High Stadium
Last meeting: Father Ryan won 24-21 on Aug. 24, 2019, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: This will be the second meeting all-time between the two schools. ... Bowling Green was shut out in a regular-season game for the first time since 2009 in last week’s 31-0 loss to Boyle County. ... Bowling Green is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... The Purples have lost three straight to out-of-state opponents, with the last win in 2013. ... Bowling Green plays at South Warren next week.
WARREN EAST (2-3) AT WAYNE COUNTY (3-1)
7 p.m., Jewell Field
Last meeting: Wayne County won 57-40 on Aug. 32, 2019, at WEHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Wayne County leads the all-time series 4-0. ... Wayne County is ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Warren East beat Russell County 49-21 last week. ... Dane Parsley had 102 yards passing and 119 yards rushing in the win. ... Quinton Hollis ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns. ... Wayne County beat McCreary Central 34-6 last week. ... Warren East plays at Warren Central next week.
WARREN CENTRAL (0-3) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (1-4)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Russell County won 63-22 on Sept. 25, 2020, at WCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 3-2-1, although the last win came in 1973. ... Both teams are 0-1 in district play. ... Warren Central lost 63-18 to Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... The Dragons allowed 495 yards in last week’s loss. ... The Dragons have lost 54 straight games. ... Russell County lost 49-21 to Warren East last week. ... Russell County will host Franklin-Simpson next week. ... Warren Central will host Warren East next week.
SOUTH WARREN (3-1) AT CENTRAL (3-2)
6:30 p.m. CDT, Tyrran Scroggins Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 22-8 on. Sept. 20, 2019, at SWHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: The Spartans lead the all-time series 2-0. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll . ... Central is No. 4 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... South Warren beat Louisville Eastern 44-6 last week. ... The Spartans have scored 86 points in the last two weeks. ... Central beat Fern Creek 15-6 last week. ... Central has allowed 12 points total in the last three games. ... South Warren hosts Bowling Green next week.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (1-4) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (2-3)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 50-28 on Nov. 20, 2020, at ACSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 28-9. ... Allen County-Scottsville won both meetings last season. ... Franklin-Simpson lost to Russellville 28-14 last week. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Warren Central 63-18 last week. ... The Patriots totaled 518 yards in last week’s win. ... Franklin-Simpson plays at Russell County next week. ... Allen County-Scottsville plays at McLean County next week.
RUSSELLVILLE (4-1) AT BARREN COUNTY (2-3)
7 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 36-21 on Sept. 8, 2008.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM; WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Russellville is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Class A poll. ... Russellville beat Franklin-Simpson 28-14 last week. ... Jovari Gamble ran for 114 yards in last week’s win. ... Gamble leads the Panthers with 564 yards rushing and six touchdowns. ... Barren County lost to North Laurel 34-7 last week. ... It was the lowest point total of the season for the Trojans. ... Russellville hosts Fulton County next week. ... Barren County hosts Central Hardin next week.
LOGAN COUNTY (3-2) AT HOPKINSVILLE (2-3)
7 p.m. Stadium of Champions
Last meeting: Hopkinsville won 42-20 on. Nov. 27, 2020, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This is the district opener for both teams. ... Logan County will be playing at the Stadium of Champions for the second time this season, beating Christian County 49-6 in week two. ... Hopkinsville beat Christian County 38-0 last week. ... Logan County is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP 4A poll. ... Logan County lost 22-7 to Greenwood last week. ... Logan County hosts Hopkins County Central next week.
EDMONSON COUNTY (0-5) AT METCALFE COUNTY (3-2)
7 p.m., Hornet Field
Last meeting: Metcalfe County won 34-27 on Nov. 27, 2020, at ECHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Metcalfe County is ranked No. 9 in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... The Wildcats lost 28-20 to Caverna last week. ... Edmonson County scored a season high in points in the loss. ... Metcalfe County beat Clinton County 34-6 last week. ... The Hornets have scored at least 27 points in every game played this season. ... Metcalfe County plays at Monroe County next week. ... Edmonson County plays at Clinton County next week.
BUTLER COUNTY (3-1) AT MCLEAN COUNTY (4-1)
7 p.m., Paulsen Stadium
Last meeting: McLean County won 42-28 on Sept. 18, 2020, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Both teams are receiving votes in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... Butler County has won three straight. ... The Bears have outscored opponents 86-45 during the win streak. ... Butler County was off last week. ... McLean County’s only loss was against Grayson County 49-30 on Sept. 3. ... Butler County beat Grayson County 22-18 on Sept. 10. ... Butler County hosts Hancock County next week.