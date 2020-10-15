GREENWOOD (5-0) AT SOUTH WARREN (3-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 33-11 on Nov. 8, 2019, at SWHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM
Notes: The Spartans have won four straight in the series and seven out of the eight all-time meetings between the two schools. … Greenwood has never won at South Warren, losing the four games by a combined 156-29. … South Warren is ranked No. 2 in 5A in the latest AP poll. … The Spartans defense has allowed seven points total in three games this season and has the top ranked defense in 5A. … The Gators have the seventh best defense in Class 5A, allowing an average of 13 points a game. ...Greenwood is looking for the first 6-0 start in school history. … The Gators beat Christian County 25-24 last week. … David Odom totaled 136 yards with a touchdown in the win. … South Warren was off last week after beating Bowling Green 10-7 two weeks ago. … Caden Veltkamp threw for 186 yards and had a rushing touchdown in the win.
BOWLING GREEN (3-1) AT CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-1)
7 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 37-6 on Nov. 8, 2019, at BGHS
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green has won nine straight in the series. ... The Purples will be playing at Christian County for the first time since 2015. ... Bowling Green is ranked No. 4 in 5A in the latest AP poll. ... The Purples beat McCracken County 28-12 last week. ... Javy Bunton ran for four touchdowns in the win. ... The Colonels lost 25-24 at Greenwood last week, scoring 16 points in the final five minutes. ... Both teams are 0-1 in district play with the Purples losing to South Warren and Christian County losing to Greenwood.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (0-3) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-4)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 56-0 on Oct. 18, 2019 at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 22-18 and has won five straight in the series. … The Wildcats are 0-4 for a second straight season and are looking to avoid the first 0-5 start since 1969. … Warren Central lost its last game 47-6 to Warren East on Oct. 1. ... Franklin-Simpson lost its last game 28-21 to Russell County on Oct. 2. … The Dragons have lost 49 straight games dating back to 2015.
WARREN EAST (2-2) AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (2-1)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 27-25 on Nov. 8, 2019, at ACSHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Allen County-Scottsville leads the all-time series 23-18, winning both meetings last season. … With a win, the Patriots could secure the district title with a win at Russell County next week. … The Raiders have won two straight after starting the season 0-2 . ... Warren East is playing for the first time since a 47-6 win over Warren Central on Oct. 1. ... ACS is playing for the first time since a 28-7 win over Franklin-Simpson on Sept. 25.
RUSSELLVILLE (2-2) AT CAVERNA (0-4)
7 p.m., B.H. Weaver Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 50-0 on Oct. 18, 2019, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Russellville is looking for back-to-back wins for the first time this season after beating Edmonson County 41-29 last week. … Jovari Gamble ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns in last week’s win. ... Gamble leads the Panthers with 422 yards rushing this season.… Caverna has lost 13 straight dating back to last season. … The Colonels lost 78-0 to Crittenden County last week and have allowed at least 45 points in every game this season.
BARREN COUNTY (2-2) AT NORTH HARDIN (5-0)
7 p.m. CDT, Trojans Stadium
Last meeting: North Hardin won 24-0 on Nov. 8, 2019, at NHHS
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: North Hardin is ranked No. 2 in 6A in the latest AP poll. ... The Trojans won both meetings between the two schools last season, including a 24-0 victory in the opening round of the 6A playoffs. ... Barren County beat Central Hardin 14-13 last week. ... Jameson Buie had a touchdown pass and Gavin Withrow had a touchdown run in the win. ... North Hardin beat Belfry 21-20 last week. ... The Trojans have recorded shutouts in three out of five games this season.
HOPKINSVILLE (2-1) AT LOGAN COUNTY (1-2)
7 p.m., Cougars Stadium
Last meeting: Hopkinsville won 21-6 on Oct. 3, 2019 at HHS
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: This game was originally scheduled to be played Oct. 2 but was moved due to COVID-19. ... Logan County will be playing for the first time since a 19-10 loss to Glasgow on Oct. 2. ... Hopkinsville will be playing for the first time since a 14-7 loss to Calloway County on Sept. 25. ... The Tigers scored 81 points in the first two games before being held to seven against Calloway County. ...The Cougars have scored 31 points combined in the last two games after scoring 29 in their first game.
EDMONSON COUNTY (2-3) AT GREEN COUNTY (1-3)
7 p.m. CDT, Campbellsville Elementary School
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 45-18 on Nov. 8, 2019, at ECHS
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: This game has been moved from Green County to Campbellsville Elementary. … Edmonson County won both meetings last season. … Green County picked up its first win of the season last week with a 48-30 victory over Thomas Nelson. … Edmonson County lost 41-29 to Russellville last week. ... ECHS’s Jon Smith has thrown for 695 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 163 yards and four scores this season.
GLASGOW (3-1) AT TAYLOR COUNTY (4-1)
7 p.m. CDT, Cardinals Stadium
Last meeting: Taylor County won 20-14 on Nov. 15, 2019, at GHS
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: The two teams split a pair of games last season with Glasgow winning in the regular season and Taylor County winning in the playoffs. ... Both teams received votes in 3A in the latest AP poll. ... Glasgow did not play last week after the regularly scheduled game with Caldwell County was canceled. ... The Scotties last played Oct. 2, beating Logan County 19-10. ... Taylor County beat Estill County 47-13 last week. ... The Cardinals have won three straight games.
BUTLER COUNTY (1-4) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (4-0)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Russell County won 50-14 on Oct. 18, 2019 at BCHS
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: The Bears have lost four straight after opening the season with a win . ... Russell County has rushed for 1,021 yards as a team this season. ... Collin Darnell leads the way with 458 yards rushing and five scores for the Lakers ... Jagger Henderson has thrown for 598 yards and ran for 320 yards this season. ... Butler County lost 29-22 to Todd County Central last week. ... Russell County beat Franklin-Simpson 28-21 on Oct. 2.
