GREENWOOD (5-1) AT BOWLING GREEN (4-1)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 34-0 on Oct. 25, 2019, at GHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green is 29-0 all-time in the series with only two games decided by seven points or less. … Last year was the 12th time Greenwood has been shut out in the series. … Bowling Green is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll. …Greenwood received votes in Class 5A in the latest AP poll. … The winner will clinch the No. 2 seed in Class 5A, District 2 and earn a home game in the first round of the playoffs. ... Bowling Green beat Christian County 42-0 last week. … The Purples' defense has allowed 28 total points this season. … Conner Cooper threw for 185 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win. … Greenwood lost 37-13 to South Warren last week. … Lofton Howard had a pick six and threw a touchdown pass in the loss. ... Greenwood has allowed 51 points in the last two games after allowing 51 points total in its first four games.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-2) AT SOUTH WARREN (4-0)
7 p.m., Spartans Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 36-0 on Oct. 25, 2019, at CCHS.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM, WKCT 930 AM
Notes: South Warren has won both meetings between the two schools. ... The previous two meetings were played in Hopkinsville at Stadium of Champions. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in 5A in the latest AP poll. ... South Warren has already clinched the top seed in Class 5A, District 2. ... Christian County is already locked into the four seed in the district, meaning the two schools will meet again in the opening round of the playoffs at South Warren.
MONROE COUNTY (2-3) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-4)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Monroe County won 35-12 on Oct. 25, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: This will be the fourth straight season the two schools have met, with Monroe County winning the previous three. … The two schools had never met prior to 2017. … Monroe County has scored six points total in its three losses and 67 points in its two wins. … The Dragons have lost 50 straight games dating back to 2015, the longest active streak in the state. ... The Dragons were eliminated from the postseason with last week’s loss.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (1-3) AT WARREN EAST (2-3)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 48-21 on Oct. 25, 2019, at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM; WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson is 34-7 all-time against the Raiders, winning seven straight in the series. … The winner will be the three seed in Class 4A, District 2 and will open the playoffs at the two seed … The loser will be the four seed and open the playoffs at the top seed. ... Warren East lost 34-14 to Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... Franklin-Simpson beat Warren Central 49-20 last week.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (2-2) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (0-4)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 34-28 on Oct. 25, 2019, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: The winner will be the top seed in the Class 4A, District 2. … The loser will be the No. 2 seed in Class 4A, District 2 ... Russell County is ranked No. 9 in Class 4A in the latest AP poll. … Allen County-Scottsville is receiving votes in 4A in the latest AP poll. … Allen County-Scottsvillle beat Warren East 34-14 last week. ... Russell County’s scheduled game with Butler County last week was cancelled.
MEADE COUNTY (1-5) AT BARREN COUNTY (2-3)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: Meade County won 42-12 on Oct. 25, 2019, at MCHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: The Trojans can clinch a home playoff game with a win. ... The Trojans lost 38-6 to North Hardin last week. ... Meade County has lost five straight after opening the season with a 14-7 win over John Hardin. ... Meade County scored 28 points total in the first two weeks but has scored 24 points combined in the last four games . ... Jamarcus Riley had four receptions for 124 yards in last week’s loss to North Hardin.
LOGAN COUNTY (2-2) AT CALLOWAY COUNTY (3-1)
7 p.m., Jack D. Rose Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 46-7 on Oct. 25, 2019, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Calloway County is ranked No. 10 in Class 4A in the latest AP poll. ... Logan County beat Hopkinsville 31-7 last week. ... Blake Wyatt ran for 250 yards and had two touchdowns in the victory. ... Calloway County beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 20-10 last week to improve to 2-0 in district play. ... Kanyon Franklin threw for 111 yards and a touchdown and added a pick six for the Lakers in the win.
CASEY COUNTY (1-3) AT GLASGOW (3-2)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 21-14 on Oct. 25, 2019, at CCHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM
Notes: Glasgow will look to bounce back from a 35-15 loss to Taylor County last week. ... The Scotties were held to 136 total yards in the loss. ... Casey County last played on Oct. 9, losing 54-32 to Clay County. ... Casey County has allowed at least 46 points in three out of four games this season, all losses.
OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (4-2) AT BUTLER COUNTY (1-4)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 63-24 on Oct. 25, 2019, at OCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: The Bears return to action after last week’s game against Russell County was cancelled. ... Owensboro Catholic is ranked No. 9 in Class 2A in the latest AP state poll. ... Owensboro Catholic has lost two straight games and is 2-1 in district play. ... Butler County has lost four straight games.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY (5-1) AT RUSSELLVILLE (3-2)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Crittenden County won 41-3 on Nov. 15, 2019, at CCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Crittenden County is ranked No. 6 in Class A in the latest AP poll. ... The Rockets won both meetings last season, including a 41-3 victory in the playoffs. ... Crittenden County has won five straight games, scoring at least 28 points in each. ... Russellville has won two straight games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.