BOWLING GREEN (3-3) AT SOUTH WARREN (4-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 41-24 on Nov. 27, 2020, at SWHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM; Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 4-3. ... South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... Bowling Green is looking to avoid its first three game losing streak since 2002. ... South Warren beat Louisville Central 20-6 last week. ... Mason Willingham had 87 yards receiving and two touchdowns in the win. ... Caden Veltkamp has nine touchdown passes for the Spartans this season. ... Bowling Green has scored 14 points or less in four games this season. ... Bowling Green lost to Father Ryan (Tenn.) 38-14 last week. ... Bert Kibawa had 63 yards receiving and a touchdown last week. ... Kibawa leads the Purples with 26 receptions and 329 yards receiving. ... South Warren will host McCracken County next week. ... Bowling Green will play at Greenwood on Oct. 15.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY (1-5) AT GREENWOOD (5-1)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 25-24 on. Oct. 9, 2020, at GHS.
Radio: None
Notes: Christian County leads the all-time series 5-2. ... Greenwood has won the last two meetings in the series. ... Christian County has lost five straight games. ... The Colonels lost to Murray 56-32 last week. ... Greenwood lost 37-16 to Glasgow last week. ... The Gators allowed 291 yards rushing in the loss. ... Greenwood has three players with at least 251 yards rushing. ... The Gators will host Bowling Green on Oct. 15.
GLASGOW (5-1) AT ADAIR COUNTY (5-1)
7 p.m., Booster Field
Last meeting: Glasgow won 48-21 on Nov. 20, 2020, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: This will be the fourth meeting since 2019, with Glasgow winning the previous three. ... Glasgow is ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... The Scotties have won five straight. ... Adair County has won three straight. ... Glasgow beat Greenwood 37-16 last week. ... JaMarion Long ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s win. ... Adair County beat Hart County 21-7 last week. ... Glasgow hosts Taylor County on Oct 15.
FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (1-5) AT RUSSELL COUNTY (2-4)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last meeting: Russell County won 28-21 on Oct. 2, 2020, at FSHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: The Lakers earned the first win over Franklin-Simpson in 11 tries last year. ... Franklin-Simpson is 5-0 all-time at Russell County ... Franklin-Simpson lost 33-21 to Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... The Wildcats have allowed 28 points or more in five out of six games. ... Russell County beat Warren Central 49-26 last week. ... Russell County ran for 294 yards in the win. ... Russell County will host Elizabethtown on Oct. 15. ... Franklin-Simpson will host Warren Central on Oct. 15.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (3-3) AT MCLEAN COUNTY (4-2)
7 p.m., Paulsen Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 48-0 on Sept. 3, 2010, at MCHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: The Patriots lead the all-time series 2-0. ... Allen County-Scottsville beat Franklin-Simpson 33-21 last week. ... Peyton Cope threw for 191 yards and added 24 yards rushing in last week’s win. ... Jax Cooper leads ACS with 26 receptions for 379 yards. ... McLean County lost 22-20 to Butler County last week. ... The Cougars have three players with at least 342 yards rushing. ... Allen County-Scottsville plays at Warren East on Oct. 15.
FULTON COUNTY (1-5) AT RUSSELLVILLE (4-1)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 21-20 on Oct. 30, 2020, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delay)
Notes: Russellville is ranked No. 8 in the latest AP Class A poll. ... The Panthers have won four straight, outscoring opponents 122-28. ... Russellville beat Barren County 43-7 last week. ... Jovari Gamble ran for 113 yards and two scores in the win. ... The Patriots totaled 518 yards in last week’s win. ... Fulton County lost 54-16 to Trigg County last week. ... The Pilots' lone win was an 8-0 victory over Ballard Memorial on Sept. 10. ... Russellville will host Logan County on Oct. 15.
CENTRAL HARDIN (5-1) AT BARREN COUNTY (2-4)
7 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Last meeting: Barren County won 14-13 on Oct. 9, 2020 at CHHS.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has been outscored 77-14 in the last two weeks. ... The Trojans lost 43-7 to Russellville last week. ... Barren County allowed 350 yards in the loss. ... Central Hardin beat Fern Creek 38-14 last week. ... The Bruins have scored at least 21 points in five out of six games this season. ... Mason Thompson leads Central Hardin with 518 yards rushing. ... Barren County hosts North Hardin on Oct. 15.
HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL (4-1) AT LOGAN COUNTY (4-2)
7 p.m. Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 50-30 on. Nov. 20, 2020, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP 4A poll. ... Logan County outscored Hopkins County Central 92-46 in two meetings last season. ... Logan County beat Hopkinsville 13-12 last week. ... Hopkins County Central beat Ballard Memorial 49-0 last week. ... Hopkins County Central has won three straight games by a combined score of 131-52. ... Logan County will play at Madisonville-North Hopkins next week.
EDMONSON COUNTY (0-6) AT CLINTON COUNTY (0-6)
7 p.m., Bulldog Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 26-12 on Nov. 20, 2020, at ECHS.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: The Wildcats are looking for the first win since beating Clinton County in week one of the Class 2A playoffs last season. ... The Wildcats lost 41-13 to Metcalfe County last week. ... Clinton County’s last win was against Green County the final week of last year’s regular season. ... Clinton County lost to Green County 58-6 last week. ... Edmonson County will host Green County on Oct. 15.
HANCOCK COUNTY (4-2) AT BUTLER COUNTY (4-1)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Hancock County won 48-8 on Sept. 25, 2020, at HCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County is ranked No. 10 in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... Butler County has won four straight. ... The Bears beat McLean County 22-20 last week. ... Jagger Henderson threw for 197 yards and added 46 yards rushing in the win. ... Hancock County lost 47-0 to Owensboro Catholic last week. ... The Hornets have lost the last two after starting 4-0. ... Butler County will play at Owensboro Catholic next week.