MCCRACKEN COUNTY (1-6) AT SOUTH WARREN (5-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren is ranked No. 2 in the latest AP Class 5A poll. ... South Warren beat Bowling Green 36-7 last week. ... McCracken County lost to Bowling Green 14-10 on Aug. 27. ... The Mustangs have lost three games by eight points or less. ... McCracken County has allowed at least 32 points in five games. McCracken County lost to Daviess County 51-20 last week. ... Caden Veltkamp has 12 touchdown passes for the Spartans this season. ... The Spartans have scored at least 20 points in every game this season. ... South Warren’s defense has allowed seven points or less five times. ... Mason Willingham had 81 yards and two touchdown catches in last week’s win. ... Willingham has six touchdown receptions this season. ... South Warren will host Christian County next week.
GREEN COUNTY (6-0) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-5)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting.
Radio: None
Notes: Warren Central has lost 55 straight games. ... Green County is ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... Green County has 33 rushing touchdowns this season. ... Green County has four players with at least 357 yards rushing. ... Green County beat Campbellsville 34-10 last week. ... Warren Central lost to Warren East 41-14 last week. ... Central has run for 170 yards as a team this season. ... Warren Central plays at Franklin-Simpson next week.
LOGAN COUNTY (5-2) AT MADISONVILLE-NORTH HOPKINS (2-5)
7 p.m., Badgett Athletic Complex
Last meeting: Madisonville-North Hopkins won 35-28 on Nov. 8, 2019, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County is ranked No. 7 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... Logan County is 2-0 in district play. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins is 0-2 in district play. ... Logan County beat Hopkins County Central 64-21 last week. ... Wyatt Blake scored three touchdowns in the win. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins lost to Hopkinsville 44-7 last week. ... Logan County will play at Russellville next week.
BUTLER COUNTY (4-2) AT OWENSBORO CATHOLIC (2-5)
7 p.m., Steele Stadium
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 41-0 on Oct. 23, 2020, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County lost to Hancock County 28-22 in overtime last week. ... The loss snapped a four-game win streak for the Bears. ... Owensboro Catholic has won back-to-back games after starting 0-5. ... The Aces have outscored opponents 83-0 in those two wins. ... Owensboro Catholic beat Todd County Central 36-0 last week. ... Butler County hosts Todd County Central next week.