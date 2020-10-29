BOWLING GREEN (5-1) AT LOUISVILLE TRINITY (5-0)
6:30 p.m., Marshall Stadium
Last meeting: Louisville Trinity won 49-21 on Nov. 1, 2019, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Louisville Trinity is ranked No. 1 in Class 6A in the latest AP poll. ... The Shamrocks, the defending Class 6A state champions, have won 13 straight games dating back to last season. ... Bowling Green is ranked No. 4 in Class 5A in the latest AP poll. ... The Purples have won three straight, including back-to-back shutouts of district rivals Christian County and Greenwood. ... Bowling Green currently has no game scheduled for the final week of the regular season. ... Purples quarterback Conner Cooper has completed 77 of 122 passes for 5 TDs. ... BG’s Javeius Bunton has rushed for 594 yards and 13 TDs, while teammate Jordan Dingle has 27 receptions for 346 yards and two scores. ... Shamrocks quarterback Nathan McElroy was 10 of 12 passing for 188 yards and two TDs in last week’s 48-3 road win over Louisville Eastern. ... Trinity running back Armon Tucker has rushed for 445 yards and nine TDs this season.
DAVIESS COUNTY (2-4) AT WARREN EAST (2-4)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Daviess County won 28-27 on Nov. 1, 2019, at DCHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Daviess County has lost three straight since beating Marshall County 56-6 on Sept. 25. ... Panthers QB Joe Humphreys has passed for 1,154 yards and 14 TDs. ... Daviess County is averaging nearly 419 yards per game on offense. ... Warren East has lost two straight since beating Warren Central 47-6 on Oct. 1. ... Raiders QB Nolan Ford was 9 of 12 passing for 136 yards and two TDs last week against Franklin-Simpson.
GLASGOW (4-2) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (2-3)
7 p.m., James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 28-21 on Nov. 1, 2019, at GHS.
Radio: WCLU 103.1 FM; WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: This is the fourth straight season these programs have met, with Franklin-Simpson winning the first two before the Scotties took last season’s matchup. ... Franklin-Simpson has won two straight after starting out 0-3. ... The Wildcats are averaging 239 rushing yards per game, led by Malik Carter (412 rushing yards this season). ... Glasgow ran for 326 yards in last week’s 46-12 win over Casey County. ... Hunter Scott (461 rushing yards, 9 TDs) has been the Scotties’ top rusher this season.
RUSSELLVILLE (3-3) AT FULTON COUNTY (1-4)
7 p.m., Sanger Field
Last meeting: Russellville won 32-27 in the first round of the Class A state playoffs at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville has won 10 straight against their district rival, including a first-round matchup last season in the Class A state playoffs. ... This game was rescheduled from Oct. 2 due to COVID-19 concerns. ... The Pilots broke through for their first win on Oct. 22, a 62-0 victory over Ballard Memorial. ... Russellville is coming off a 47-6 home loss to Crittenden County. ... Panthers running back Jovari Gamble has 534 rushing yards this season.
BUTLER COUNTY (1-5) AT OHIO COUNTY (1-5)
7 p.m., Ohio County Stadium
Last meeting: Ohio County won 62-28 on Nov. 1, 2019, at BCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Both teams are riding substantial losing streaks, with the Bears dropping five straight and the host Eagles four in a row. ... Butler County quarterback Jagger Henderson has passed for 657 yards and 7 TD, and leads the Bears with 303 rushing yards and three scores. ... Ohio County running back QDarius Jennings has 720 rushing yards and 7 TDs this season. ... Eagles QB Devin Gott has passed for 634 yards and 5 TDs.
MARION COUNTY (1-4) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-5)
1 p.m., Dragon Stadium (Saturday)
Last meeting: Warren Central won 36-6 on Oct. 23, 1998, at WCHS.
Radio: None
Notes: This matchup was scheduled this week, after the Dragons’ planned game against Thomas Nelson was called off. ... Warren Central came close to breaking a losing streak now at 51 games – the longest in the state – in a 39-36 home loss to Monroe County. ... Dragons QB Jace Carver passed for 247 yards and 3 TDs against Monroe, with Omari Glover tallying 105 receiving yards and a score and Demetrius Barnett adding two TD catches.
LOGAN COUNTY (3-2) AT HOPKINS COUNTY CENTRAL (1-3)
Noon, Storm Stadium (Saturday)
Last meeting: Logan County won 51-21 on Oct. 18, 2019, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Hopkins County Central last played Oct. 2, when the Storm picked up their first win with a 40-35 decision over Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Logan County has won two straight, including last week’s 14-6 road win at Calloway County. ... Cougars QB Blake Wyatt was 6 of 6 passing for 106 yards, plus added 62 rushing yards and a TD in the win. ... Anthony Woodard leads Logan with 13 catches for 220 yards and 3 TDs.
