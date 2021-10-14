BOWLING GREEN (3-4) AT GREENWOOD (6-1)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 35-7 on Nov. 20, 2020, at BGHS.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 31-0. ... The game has been decided by seven points or less twice in the series. ... The Purples defense has 13 shutouts in the series, including two of the last three. ... Bowling Green has lost three straight overall. ... Greenwood can clinch a first-round home playoff game with a win. ... The Gators are looking to improve to 7-1 for the first time since 2016. ... Greenwood beat Christian County 39-7 in its last game on Oct. 1. ... Bowling Green lost to South Warren 36-7 in its last game on Oct. 1. ... Bowling Green has scored 14 points or less five times this season. ... Greenwood has scored at least 39 points five times this season. ... Bowling Green hosts Christian County next week. ... Greenwood plays at South Warren next week.
ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE (4-3) AT WARREN EAST (4-3)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 28-13 on. Nov. 27, 2020, at ACSHS.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 23-20, but Allen County-Scottsville has won the last four meetings. ... Both teams enter play with three-game win streaks. ... Allen County-Scottsville can clinch the top seed in Class 4A, District 2 with a win. ... Warren East has scored at least 41 points three times this season. ... Allen County-Scottsville hosts Russell County next week. ... Warren East plays at Franklin-Simpson next week.
WARREN CENTRAL (0-6) AT FRANKLIN-SIMPSON (2-5)
7 p.m., James Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 49-20 on Oct. 15, 2020, at WCHS.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Warren Central has lost 56 straight games. ... The Dragons will be eliminated from postseason play with a loss. ... Warren Central leads the all-time series 23-20, but Franklin-Simpson has won six straight. ... Warren Central lost to Green County 42-20 last week. ... Franklin-Simpson did not play last week. ... Warren Central hosts Marshall County next week. ... Franklin-Simpson hosts Warren East next week.
LOGAN COUNTY (6-2) AT RUSSELLVILLE (6-1)
7 p.m., Rhea Field
Last meeting: Logan County won 29-7 on Sept. 11, 2020, at LCHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County has won four straight in the series. ... Russellville is ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Class A poll. ... Logan County is ranked No. 6 in the latest AP Class 4A poll. ... The Cougars have scored at least 29 points in all but one game this season. ... Russellville has scored at least 35 points in five games. ... The Cougars beat Madisonville-North Hopkins 31-13 last week. ... Russellville plays at Crittenden County next week. ... Logan County hosts Calloway County next week.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL (2-5) AT BUTLER COUNTY (4-3)
7 p.m., Bears Stadium
Last meeting: Todd County Central won 29-22 on Oct. 9, 2020, at TCCHS.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County has lost two straight. ... Todd County Central has lost five straight games. ... Butler County lost to Owensboro Catholic 36-7 last week. ... Todd County Central lost to Owensboro Catholic 36-0 on Oct. 1. ... Butler County plays at Clinton County next week.
TAYLOR COUNTY (6-1) AT GLASGOW (6-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 14-0 on Nov. 27, 2020, at TCHS.
Radio: WCLU 94.1 FM, 103.1 FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Glasgow clinches the top seed in Class 3A, District 2 with a win. ... Glasgow is tied for third in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... Taylor County is ninth in the latest AP Class 3A poll. ... The Scotties have won six straight, scoring at least 32 points in every game. ... Glasgow plays at Casey County next week.
NORTH HARDIN (2-5) AT BARREN COUNTY (3-4)
7 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Last meeting: North Hardin won 42-6 on Nov. 20, 2020.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Both teams enter 1-0 in district play. ... North Hardin beat Barren County twice last season by a combined score of 80-12. ... Both teams were off last week. ... Barren County beat Central Hardin 15-14 on Oct. 1. ... North Hardin beat Meade County 41-14 on Oct. 1. ... Barren County plays at Meade County next week.
GREEN COUNTY (7-0) AT EDMONSON COUNTY (0-7)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 38-8 on Oct. 16, 2020.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Green County is ranked No. 5 in the latest AP Class 2A poll. ... Green County beat Warren Central 42-20 last week. ... Edmonson County lost to Clinton County 38-22 on Oct. 1. ... Green County has scored at least 34 points in every game this season. ... Edmonson County will host Monroe County next week.