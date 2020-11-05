WARREN EAST (2-5) AT LOGAN COUNTY (4-2)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 35-17 on Sept. 6, 2019, at WEHS.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM; WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County is ranked No. 10 in Class 4A in the latest AP poll. ... The Raiders have lost three straight. ... Warren East lost 56-14 to Daviess County last week. ... Logan County has won three straight, all against district opponents. ... The Cougars beat Hopkins County Central 42-16 last week. ... Davin Yates threw for 117 yards and ran for 54 yards in last week’s win. ... Ryan Rayno had 79 yards rushing and three touchdowns for the Cougars in the win. ... Warren East leads the all-time series 17-10. ... The Cougars are looking to win back-to-back games in the series for just the fourth time. They have never won three straight. ... Logan County is scheduled to open the postseason at home next week against an opponent to be determined. ... The Raiders are scheduled to open the postseason at Russell County next week.
TRIGG COUNTY (2-6) AT WARREN CENTRAL (0-5)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: None
Radio: None
Notes: The two schools meet for the first time with both programs looking to end the regular season on a high note. ... Trigg County has lost six out of seven, including a 56-17 loss to Caldwell County last week. ... The Wildcats have allowed at least 34 points in seven games this season. ... The Dragons have allowed at least 39 points in every game this season. ... Warren Central did not qualify for the postseason. ... The Dragons have lost 50 straight dating back to 2015.
TODD COUNTY CENTRAL (3-3) AT RUSSELLVILLE (4-3)
7 p.m., James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Russellville won 64-28 on Sept. 18, 2015, at RHS.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (tape delayed)
Notes: Rivals in basketball meet for the first time on the gridiron since 2015. ... Russellville will pass last year’s win total with a victory. ... Russellville has won three of four, including a 21-20 win against Fulton County last week. ... Todd County Central is 1-2 in its last three games, with all three games decided by seven points or less. ... The Rebels will be playing for the first time since Oct. 23.
WAYNE COUNTY (3-3) AT BARREN COUNTY (2-4)
7 p.m., Trojan Stadium
Last meeting: None
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: This is believed to be the first meeting between these two schools. ... The game was added after Barren County’s game against Webster County was canceled due to COVID 19. ... Barren County will be playing for the first time in two weeks. ... The Trojans are scheduled to open on the road in the postseason next week. ... Wayne County is looking to win back-to-back games for the first time this season. ... The Cardinals beat North Laurel 43-8 last week.
