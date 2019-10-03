Greenwood (4-2) at Christian County (0-6)
7 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last Meeting: Christian County won 41-28 on Nov. 2, 2012, at Stadium of Champions
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: The Gators have lost back-to-back games after the program’s first 4-0 start since 2012. … Greenwood turned the ball over four times in last week’s 19-16 loss to Barren County. … Christian County has won all five meetings in the series since 1998. … Friday’s game is the Class 5A, District 2 opener for both teams. … Greenwood enters this week’s game with a 0.482 RPI and Christian County enters with a 0.386 RPI. … The Colonels are averaging 10.7 points per game and have rushed for less than 60 yards per game. … Christian County's Donta Abren has completed 52-of-104 passes for 675 yards and three touchdowns. … Reed Slone led Greenwood with 127 yards and a touchdown last week after missing the previous week’s loss at Logan County due to injury.
Bowling Green (3-2) at South Warren (6-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 38-12 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Spartan Stadium
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: The Spartans lead the all-time series 2-1 and have won back-to-back meetings. … Bowling Green’s last win over South Warren came on Oct. 20, 2017, 43-7. … South Warren scored a last-minute touchdown last week at Glasgow to claim the program’s 21st consecutive win. … The Purples had last week's game at Corbin canceled due to weather. … Backup QB Mason Willingham threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 18-of-30 passing against the Scotties in place of injured Caden Veltkamp. … Bowling Green is averaging two interceptions per game, led by Tucker Prieskorn with five and Vito Tisdale with four. … Conner Cooper and Max Payne have combined for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59-of-92 passing. … South Warren and Bowling Green are ranked third and sixth, respectively, in the Class 5A AP poll. … The Spartans have a 0.682 RPI and the Purples have a 0.516 RPI heading into this week’s matchup.
Glasgow (5-1) at Adair County (2-4)
7 p.m., Booster Field
Last Meeting: Adair County won 68-8 on Oct. 1, 1998, at Hank Royse Stadium
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: Both teams are 1-0 in Class 3A, District 2 play. … Glasgow’s 21-20 loss to South Warren last week was its first loss of the season. … Adair County has won two of its last three games after an 0-3 start. … The Scotties are tied for second in Class 3A with Belfry in the AP poll. … Glasgow has a 0.589 RPI entering this week’s contest and Adair County has a 0.393 RPI. … Adair County averages just over 235 yards per game. … Tanner Abernathy has thrown for 1,074 yards and 11 touchdowns on 63-of-99 passing and has rushed for another three touchdowns. … Nick Mitchell has run for 596 yards and 14 touchdowns on 74 attempts for the Scotties.
Allen County-Scottsville (1-5) at Danville (1-4)
7 p.m., Admiral Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Friday’s game is the first meeting between the two schools. … The Admirals have lost five straight games after a 48-14 win over John Hardin in the season opener. … The Patriots lost to Franklin-Simpson 31-21 last week after picking up their first win the week before against Warren Central 47-38. … Allen County-Scottsville has just one touchdown pass in its first six games. … Landon Witcher leads the Patriots’ rushing attack with 338 yards and four touchdowns on 58 carries. … Danville averages just over 200 yards per game and Allen County-Scottsville allows an average of 400 yards per game. … The Admirals enter this week’s game with a 0.499 RPI and the Patriots enter with a 0.367 RPI.
Franklin-Simpson (2-4) at Russell County (4-2)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 38-28 on Sept. 24, 2010, at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson has won back-to-back games after an 0-4 start. … Russell County snapped a two-game skid with a 51-22 win against Warren Central last week. … The Lakers outscored the Dragons 45-8 in the first half last week. … Dylan Bland and Collin Darnell have combined to rush for 1,584 yards and 19 touchdowns on 186 carries this season. … Franklin-Simpson enters this week’s game with a 0.369 RPI and Russell County enters with a 0.407 RPI. ... The Wildcats outscored Allen County-Scottsville 17-0 in the first half last week.
Fulton County (5-1) at Russellville (0-6)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last Meeting: Russellville won 23-22 on Sept. 28, 2018, at Rhea Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville has won every game against Fulton County each year since 2011. … The Panthers lost to Somerset 64-12 last week to fall to 0-6. … The Pilots’ only loss this season came at South Fulton (Tenn.) 36-30. … Russellville has a 0.338 RPI and Fulton County has a 0.592 RPI. … Friday marks the Class 1A, District 1 opener for both teams. … The Panthers are averaging just 156 yards of offense this season and have rushed for just 49 yards per game through the last three games. … Caleb Kimble has rushed for 1,048 yards and 16 touchdowns on 102 attempts for the Pilots this season.
