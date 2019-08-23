Russellville at Warren East
8:30 p.m., Kenway Concrete Bowl at Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Warren East won 49-24 on Sept. 3, 2010, at Raider Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: Warren East has won the only two meetings with Russellville in the last two decades. … The Raiders went 5-5 in the 2018 regular season and lost to Hopkinsville in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. … Russellville finished 2018 with a 5-7 overall record after a second-round loss to Campbellsville in the Class 1A playoffs. … Warren East will use the running back trio of Damontra Pillow, K.J. Alexander and Daveon Davis to try to replace Thomas Maxey, who totaled 26 touchdowns last year. … Nolan Ford returns under center for the Raiders after throwing for 1,514 yards and 17 touchdowns last year. … Sophomore Lennon Ries makes the move from wide receiver to quarterback for the Panthers.
Greenwood at Franklin-Simpson
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 50-7 on Sept. 7, 2018, at Gator Stadium.
Radio: WFKN 1220-AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 13-5. … The Wildcats are back-to-back Class 4A state champions, going a combined 26-4 during the two-year stretch. … Greenwood last picked up a victory in the series in the 2015 season, beating the Wildcats 35-21. … The Gators went 2-9 last year and lost to Owensboro in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs. … Franklin-Simpson has won 12 straight games. … Then-freshman Wildcat quarterback Luke Richardson completed 5-of-8 passes for 83 yards and was picked off once in last year’s meeting. … The Gators return seven starters on offense including quarterback John Morrison and leading-rusher Reed Slone.
Warren Central at Apollo
7 p.m., Eagle Stadium
Last meeting: Warren Central won 48-7 on Sept. 3, 2010, at Dragon Stadium.
Radio: N/A
Notes: Warren Central enters the season on a 35-game losing streak. … First-year high school head coach Cary Fowler replaces Joel Taylor at the helm for the Dragons. … Seven varsity basketball players joined Warren Central’s team this fall, including Dre Boyd, who will be playing quarterback. ... The two teams met in back-to-back seasons in 2009 and 2010, with the Dragons winning both games. … Apollo went 5-5 in the 2018 regular season and lost to eventual Class 5A state champion South Warren in the first round of the postseason. … The Eagles will try to replace 2018 quarterback Colby Clark and leading rusher Mariano McKenzie. … Apollo makes the move from Class 5A, District 1 to Class 6A, District 1.
South Warren vs. Butler
5 p.m., Rafferty's Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: First meeting
Radio: N/A
Notes: The two teams have not met since South Warren opened in 2010. … The Spartans capped off an undefeated 2018 season with a 20-16 victory over Covington Catholic in the Class 5A state championship game. … Butler went 8-4 last year and lost to St. Xavier 35-20 in the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. … The Spartans have won seven straight season-openers. … South Warren will need to replace 2018 quarterback Gavin Spurrier, leading rusher Cameron Harrison and leading receivers Clayton Bush and Tanner Gallahair. … South Warren’s defense will be without the top six leading tacklers from 2018 that combined for 527 total tackles last year. … Butler quarterback Chaz Burks returns after throwing for 2,144 yards and 31 touchdowns as a junior.
Bowling Green vs. Father Ryan (Tenn.)
8 p.m., Rafferty's Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: First Meeting
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green has won 12 consecutive games in the Rafferty’s Bowl and 17 straight games at WKU. … The Purples went 9-3 in the first season under Mark Spader, dropping a second-round Class 5A playoff game to Owensboro after beating Christian County 29-7 in the first round. … The Purples will have to replace Beau Buchanan at quarterback after he threw for 2,397 yards and 25 touchdowns last year. … DeVito Tisdale returns with Division I interest after finding the end zone 13 times as a junior in 2018. … Father Ryan is led on offense by junior quarterback D.C. Tabscott, who has offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Purdue, Southern Miss and Penn State.
Butler County at Logan County
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 57-0 on Aug. 17, 2018, at Logan County Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM; WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Logan County and Butler County have met in the season opener every year since 2011. ... The Cougars have claimed back-to-back wins over the Bears after breaking a 12-year losing streak. ... Butler County has lost 21 straight games. ... Logan County went 10-2 last season and lost to Class 4A state champion Franklin-Simpson in the second round of the postseason. ... The Cougars have lost only one regular-season game the last two seasons after going 1-9 in 2016. ... Quarterback Tyler Ezell and leading rusher Gary Hardy return for their senior seasons for Logan County.
Barren County at Metcalfe County
7 p.m., Hornet Field
Last meeting: Metcalfe County won 34-13 on Aug. 19, 2016 at Hank Royse Stadium.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Friday's meeting ends a two-year stretch where the two teams have not played one another. ... Barren County last beat Metcalfe County on Aug. 21, 2015, 28-14. ... The Trojans opened the season against the Hornets each year between 2007 and 2016. ... Barren County went 3-7 last season. ... The Trojans did not play in a district in 2018 and will play in Class 6A, District 2 this fall. ... Metcalfe County went 2-9 last season and lost to Walton-Verona 41-8 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
LaRue County at Glasgow
8 p.m., Scottie Bowl at Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: LaRue County won 28-24 on Sept. 18, 2009 at Hank Royse Stadium.
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: The two teams haven't played since a three-year stretch between 2007 and 2009. Glasgow's last win over LaRue County came on Sept. 14, 2007, 21-6. ... The Scotties went 11-2 last year and lost to Walton-Verona in the Class 2A state quarterfinals. ... The Hawks went 8-6 last season and lost to Central in the Class 3A state semifinals. Hawks' senior tight end Mark Goode, who has verbally committed to WKU, is back after catching six passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns last season. ... Jeremiah Belton returns for LaRue County after rushing for over 1,300 yards as a sophomore. ... The Hawks make the move from Class 3A, District 2 to Class 3A, District 3 this season. ... The Scotties make the move to Class 3A, District 2 this season after playing in Class 2A, District 3. ... Quarterback Tanner Abernathy and leading rusher Nick Mitchell return for Glasgow this season.
Allen County-Scottsville vs. Elizabethtown
5 p.m., Scottie Bowl at Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 26-7 in the first round of the 1994 postseason.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: The all-time series is tied 2-all. ... The teams met in the first round of the postseason four straight seasons between 1991 and 1994, with Allen County-Scottsville winning the first and last meeting. ... The Patriots went 6-5 last season and lost to Logan County 42-3 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. ... Elizabethtown went 8-5 last year and lost to LaRue County after wins in the first two rounds of the playoffs. ... The Panthers return quarterback Clay Games and leading rusher Joseph Becherer. ... Quarterback Trace McIntrye returns for the Patriots after throwing for 616 yards and 7 touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
Edmonson County vs. Portland (Tenn.)
6 p.m., Kenway Concrete Bowl at Raider Stadium
Last meeting: N/A
Radio: Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County went 4-7 in 2018 and lost to Caldwell County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. ... Portland is coming off its first winning season since 2005. ... The Panthers went 6-5 last year and lost Jackson North Side in the opening round of the playoffs. ... Portland returns quarterback Caleb Mandrell, who rushed for 1,488 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior last year. ... Jon Smith returns for Edmonson County after passing for 1,215 yards and seven touchdowns and rushing for 511 yards and 12 touchdowns as a sophomore last year.
