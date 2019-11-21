Bowling Green (8-3) at South Oldham (11-1)
6:30 p.m., Dragon Field
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WDNS 93.3-FM
Notes: Friday marks the first meeting between the two programs. ... Bowling Green was ranked sixth in the final Class 5A AP poll and South Oldham was ranked fourth. ... Bowling Green's two in-state losses came to St. Xavier and Trinity and South Oldham's only loss was in overtime to Christian Academy-Louisville in Week 1, 6-0. ... The Dragons fell to South Warren in last year's state semifinal and Bowling Green hasn't won a regional championship since 2016, when it went on to claim the Class 5A state title. ... The Purples scored a touchdown in the final minute to beat South Warren 20-13 last week, after a first-round playoff win over Christian County ... The Dragons have outscored Atherton and North Bullitt 93-27 through the first two rounds of the postseason. ... South Oldham's 45.2 points per game are second most in Class 5A and the Dragons' 6.3 points allowed per game is third best. ... Bowling Green allows only 12.5 points per game, the fifth best mark in Class 5A. ... Anthony Pierce has thrown for 1,150 yards and 18 touchdowns on 58-of-80 passing and Keaton Martin has rushed for 1,111 yards and 22 touchdowns on 138 carries for South Oldham. ... The Dragons have a 0.63931 RPI and the Purples have a 0.55368 RPI. ... If teams with the strongest RPI win Friday, the winner would travel to Covington Catholic for a state semifinal game.
Franklin-Simpson (7-5) at Madisonville-North Hopkins (10-2)
7 p.m., Badgett Athletic Complex
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 12-10 on Nov. 16, 2018, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: The two teams meet for the third-straight postseason, with Franklin-Simpson winning both of those meetings. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins was ranked seventh in the final Class 4A AP poll. ... The Wildcats lead the all-time series 13-10, including seven wins in the past eight meetings. ... The Maroons last beat the Wildcats in the 2014 regional semifinals. ... Franklin-Simpson has won seven of its last eight games after an 0-4 start. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins' two losses were to Logan County and Mayfield. ... The Maroons beat Logan County and Hopkinsville in one-possession games in the first two rounds of the playoffs, while the Wildcats outscored Russell County and Allen County-Scottsville 93-34 through the first two rounds. ... Leandre Stutzman leads Franklin-Simpson with 1,068 yards and eight touchdowns on 95 attempts and has 13 receptions for 354 yards and six touchdowns, to go along with two kickoff return touchdowns, 60 tackles, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and six interceptions. ... Jeriah Hightower leads Madisonville-North Hopkins with 2,493 yards and 27 touchdowns on 280 carries. ... The Maroons have a 0.5970 RPI and the Wildcats have a 0.46395 RPI. ... If teams with the highest RPI win in other games Friday, Madisonville-North Hopkins would travel to Johnson Central with a win and Franklin-Simpson would travel to Boyle County.
Edmonson County (6-6) at Mayfield (11-1)
7 p.m., War Memorial Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County's win over Clinton County last week was the first time the Wildcats had won two playoff games in a season since 2008. ... The Cardinals played in last year's Class 2A state final and outscored Fort Campbell and Murray 112-37 in the first two rounds this year. ... Mayfield was ranked second in the final Class 2A AP poll. ... Mayfield's 45.8 points per game are third best in Class 2A this season and the Cardinals' 18.5 points allowed per game is sixth best. ... Jon Smith has thrown for 1,167 yards and 14 touchdowns on 63-of-119 passing for Edmonson County and leading rusher Matthew Shaw is 33 yards away from 1,000 on the season. ... Mayfield's Jayden Stinson has thrown for 3,134 yards and 43 touchdowns on 155-of-239 passing and Kylan Galbreath has 1,246 yards and 12 touchdowns on 160 carries. ... Mayfield has a 0.75316 RPI and Edmonson County has a 0.39275 RPI. ... If teams with the highest RPI win other third-round games Friday, Mayfield would host Beechwood with a win and Edmonson County would travel to Somerset with a win.
