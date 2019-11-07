Greenwood (5-5) at South Warren (9-1)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 36-18 on Oct. 18 at Gator Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM Video: Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 6-1. ... Greenwood held a 9-8 lead at halftime of the regular-season meeting, but the Spartans outscored the Gators 21-3 in the third quarter to come away with the win. ... South Warren is ranked fifth in the Class 5A AP poll. ... Greenwood has lost five of its last six games after a 4-0 start. ... The Spartans held the Gators to just 62 rushing yards in the regular-season meeting. ... Mason Willingham threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns and Kobe Martin rushed for 109 yards and two scores for South Warren in the regular-season meeting. ... The Spartans have scored a combined 125 points in the last three games. ... South Warren's 0.61059 final RPI is sixth-best in Class 5A and Greenwood finishes with a 0.44952 RPI. ... The Spartans have won five straight postseason games and the Gators last won a playoff game in 2017. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Bowling Green and Christian County.
Warren East (4-6) at Allen County-Scottsville (4-6)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last Meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 27-10 on Oct. 18 at Raider Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM, WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 24-21 dating back to their first meeting in 1969. ... Friday will be the first home playoff game for Allen County-Scottsville since 2012. ... The Patriots' regular-season win started a three-game winning streak and a three-game losing streak for Warren East. ... The Raiders were held scoreless in the second half in the regular-season meeting. ... Trace McIntyre threw for 103 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-13 passing and Landon Witcher ran for 78 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries against Warren East in the regular-season meeting. ... Allen County-Scottsville has a 0.45213 RPI and Warren East has a 0.41013 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Franklin-Simpson and Russell County.
Christian County (0-10) at Bowling Green (6-3)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last Meeting: Bowling Green won 49-0 on Oct. 18 at El Donaldson Stadium
Radio: WDNS 93.3-FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series with Christian County 25-7, including eight straight wins dating back to 2010. ... Christian County hasn't won since Oct. 5, 2018, at Apollo. ... Bowling Green is ranked sixth in the Class 5A AP poll. ... Conner Cooper threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns on 13-of-20 passing against Christian County in the regular-season meeting and Cooper, JaVyan Collins, Matrix Halcomb, Evan Spader and Scotty Brown each rushed for a touchdown. ... Donta Abren threw for 131 yards on 18-of-28 passing in the regular-season meeting, but the Colonels finished with minus 46 rushing yards in the game. ... The Purples beat Christian County in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs last season. ... Bowling Green has a 0.55368 RPI and Christian County has a 0.37702 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Greenwood and South Warren.
Madisonville-North Hopkins (8-2) at Logan County (8-2)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last Meeting: Logan County won 26-24 on Sept. 27 at Badgett Athletic Complex
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County and Madisonville-North Hopkins both lost in the final week of the regular season and Hopkinsville beat Paducah Tilghman to earn the No. 1 seed in the tiebreaker. ... The Cougars beat the Maroons in the regular season with a last-second touchdown pass from Tyler Ezell to Jaden Sells. ... Ezell threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns in the regular-season meeting and has 2,231 yards and 34 touchdowns on the season, but left the regular-season finale at South Warren in the second quarter with an injury and will be a game-time decision Friday, according to coach Todd Adler. ... The Maroons' Jeriah Hightower rushed for 301 yards and a touchdown on 43 attempts in the regular-season meeting and leads the state with 2,231 yards this season. ... The Cougars have a final 0.56503 RPI and the Maroons have a 0.59790 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of Friday's first-round game between Hopkinsville and Calloway County.
Fulton County (6-4) at Russellville (3-7)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last Meeting: Russellville won 34-31 on Oct. 4 at Rhea Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (Tape delay: Saturday, 2 p.m.)
Notes: Russellville has won every game against Fulton County each year since 2011. ... The Pilots were the first team Russellville beat after an 0-6 start to the season and the Panthers finished with wins in three of their final four regular-season games. ... Fulton County has lost three of its last four games after a 5-1 start. ... Russellville's Jovari Gamble rushed for 134 yards on 22 attempts in the regular-season meeting and Lennon Ries threw for 57 yards and two touchdowns. ... Caleb Kimble rushed for 235 yards and three scores on 31 attempts in the regular-season meeting for Fulton County and now has 1,576 yards and 22 touchdowns. ... Fulton County hasn't won a playoff game since 1998, when it beat Todd County Central 26-14. ... Russellville has a 0.44504 RPI and Fulton County has a 0.51272 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Crittenden County and Caverna in the second round.
Adair County (2-8) at Glasgow (9-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: Glasgow won 50-22 on Oct. 4 at Booster Field
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: The Scotties are ranked second in the Class 3A AP poll. ... Glasgow's only loss came in the final minute against South Warren in Week 6. ... Adair County's two wins came against Metcalfe County 24-20 and Hart County 35-13. ... The Scotties' Tanner Abernathy threw for 278 yards and four touchdowns – with all four scores to Hunter Scott – on 15-of-19 passing and Nick Mitchell ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 15 attempts in the regular-season meeting. ... Adair County's last playoff win was in 2016, while the Scotties have made it to at least the third round in back-to-back seasons. ... Glasgow has a final 0.63819 RPI and Adair County has a 0.38702 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Casey County and Taylor County.
Green County (1-9) at Edmonson County (4-6)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last Meeting: Edmonson County won 39-8 on Oct. 18 at Wildcat Field
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County won three straight Class 2A, District 3 games against Monroe County, Green County and Clinton County to earn the No. 1 seed. ... Green County's only win this season was against Metcalfe County in overtime 14-6 and Edmonson County's only district loss this season was to Metcalfe County in overtime 22-20. ... Jon Smith rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns on 12 attempts in the regular-season meeting. ... Jason Ferari rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts to lead the Dragons offense in the regular-season meeting. ... Green County's last playoff win was against Bardstown 67-42 in the first round of the 2010 Class 2A playoffs and Edmonson County's last postseason victory was against Heath 62-7 in the first round of the 2011 3A playoffs. ... Edmonson County has a 0.39275 RPI and Green County has a 0.33956 RPI. ... The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Clinton County and Monroe County.
Russell County (6-4) at Franklin-Simpson (5-5)
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 35-21 on Oct. 4 at Finley Field
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: The Wildcats won five straight games, including four in Class 4A, District 2, to claim the top seed in the district after starting 0-4. ... Leandre Stutzman rushed for 144 yards on 10 carries in the regular-season meeting, while Malik Carter and Tedric Partinger each had over 50 rushing yards and two touchdowns and Omar Harrison had 70 rushing yards and one touchdown. ... Dylan Bland rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns and Collin Darnell added 100 yards on 16 carries for the Lakers in the regular-season meeting. ... Franklin-Simpson has won 10 straight postseason games and 14 of its last 15, while Russell County hasn't won a postseason game since 2013. ... The Wildcats have a 0.46395 RPI and the Lakers have a 0.40676 RPI. .. The winner will face the winner of the first-round game between Warren East and Allen County-Scottsville.
Barren County (6-4) at North Hardin (10-0)
7 p.m., Ray Story Stadium
Last Meeting: North Hardin won 55-12 on Oct. 18 at Trojan Field
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County had the program's best start in over two decades at 5-1, but dropped its three Class 6A, District 2 games to enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed. ... North Hardin enters undefeated and as the No. 3 team in the Class 6A AP poll. ... Jameson Buie completed 9-of-15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the regular-season meeting, but was picked off three times by North Hardin. ... North Hardin's Manie Wimberly threw for 280 yards and four touchdowns in the regular-season meeting and Lavell Wright rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 attempts. ... North Hardin beat DuPont Manual in the first round of the 6A playoffs last year before falling to Male 40-16 in the second round, while Barren County was ineligible for postseason play. ... Barren County has a 0.43302 RPI and North Hardin's is 0.67794 RPI, the second-best in Class 6A. ... The winner will face the winner of Friday's first-round game between Central Hardin and Meade County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.