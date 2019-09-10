Warren East (1-2) at Greenwood (3-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last Meeting: Warren East won 47-30 on Aug. 25, 2018, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Greenwood leads the series 7-6 since 1998. ... Warren East has won back-to-back meetings in the series. ... Greenwood is ranked 10th in Class 5A in the AP poll and is 3-0 for the first time since 2016. ... The Gators haven't started 4-0 since 2012. ... Nolan Ford leads Warren East's offense with 395 passing yards and four touchdowns and 152 rushing yards and three touchdowns. ... Greenwood rushes for an average of 263.3 yards per game, led by David Odom and Reed Slone, who have accumulated 311 and 310 yards, respectively, as well as four touchdowns each.
Glasgow (3-0) at Allen County-Scottsville (0-3)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last Meeting: Glasgow won 28-7 on Sept. 7, 2018, at Hank Royse Stadium.
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM; WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Glasgow leads the all-time series 32-9 with wins in seven of the past eight meetings. ... Allen County-Scottsville last beat Glasgow on Sept. 8, 2017, 39-35. ... The Scotties are 3-0 for the fourth straight season and are currently ranked sixth in Class 3A in the AP poll. ... The Patriots are 0-3 for the first time since 2015. ... Glasgow has outscored opponents 148-27 this season. ... Tanner Abernathy has completed 25-of-36 passes for 409 yards and five touchdowns this season for the Scotties and Nick Mitchell has rushed for 359 yards and nine touchdowns on 30 attempts. ... Landon Witcher accounts for 140 of Allen County-Scottsville's 437 rushing yards.
Warren Central (0-3) at South Warren (3-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 39-22 on Aug. 25, 2018, at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Radio: N/A
Notes: South Warren has won all four meetings with Warren Central. ... South Warren's 18-game winning streak is tied for the longest in the state with Christian Academy-Louisville. ... Warren Central has lost 38 straight games. ... The Dragons were shut out by Bowling Green 56-0 last week after scoring 98 points in their first two games. ... Warren Central QB Dre Boyd is still second in Class 4A with 909 passing yards and 10 touchdowns despite throwing for just 52 yards last week. ... The Spartans are ranked fourth in Class 5A in the AP poll. ... South Warren QB Caden Veltkamp completed 19 passes for 310 yards and three touchdowns in last week's 41-14 win over defending 4A champion Franklin-Simpson.
Pleasure Ridge Park (1-2) at Bowling Green (2-1)
6:30 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last Meeting: Bowling Green won 44-7 on Aug. 24, 2018, at El Donaldson Stadium.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Pleasure Ridge Park leads the all-time series 2-1. ... The Purples held a 50-0 lead over Warren Central last week before eventually winning 56-0. ... Vito Tisdale and Tucker Prieskorn each had two interceptions against the Dragons. ... The Panthers have lost their last two games to Doss and Meade County after opening the season with a 50-29 win at Valley. ... Conner Cooper has completed 11 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns, Spencer Newman has completed 16 passes for 195 yards and three touchdowns and Max Payne has completed 14 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns this season for Bowling Green. ... Javeius Bunton leads the Purples' ground attack with 189 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.
Logan County (3-0) at Russellville (0-3)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last Meeting: Logan County won 49-7 on Sept. 7, 2018, at Logan County Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville has won 10 of the last 13 meetings against Logan County. ... The Cougars have won back-to-back meetings. ... The Panthers' last win over Logan County was Sept. 9, 2016, 54-14. ... Logan County has won 22 of its last 23 regular-season games and is ranked eighth in Class 4A in the AP poll. ... Russellville is off to its first 0-3 start since 2009. ... Panthers quarterback Lennon Ries threw for a touchdown and running back Jovari Gamble rushed for one in last week's loss to Butler County after the team was shut out in its first two games. ... Tyler Ezell completed 17 passes for 280 yards and four touchdowns last week against Warren East. ... Anthony Woodard had eight receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns, a punt return for a touchdown and an interception last week for Logan County.
Franklin-Simpson (0-3) at Battle Ground Academy (Tenn.) (3-0)
7 p.m., Guffee-Brown Stadium
Last Meeting: Battle Ground Academy won 42-12 on Sept. 19, 2014, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson played Battle Ground Academy in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, losing both of those meetings. ... Battle Ground Academy is 3-0 including a 34-28 victory at Father Ryan, which beat Bowling Green in Week 1. ... Battle Ground Academy is the top-ranked team in Tennessee's Division II-Class AA AP poll. ... Franklin-Simpson is 0-3, but has also faced the No. 10 team in Class 5A (Greenwood) and the No. 4 team in Class 5A (South Warren) in Kentucky. ... The Wildcats were shut out 34-0 by the Spartans over the last three quarters last week.
Edmonson County (1-2) at Hancock County (0-3)
7 p.m., Schafer-Glover Field
Last Meeting: Hancock County won 38-36 on Sept. 12, 2014, at Schafer-Glover Field.
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County last beat Hancock County on Sept. 13, 2013, 24-7. ... The Hornets have started the season 0-3 for the first time since 2015, when they lost the first nine games of the season. ... In Edmonson County's one win this season, Jon Smith threw for 203 yards and three touchdowns and Chance Lucas ran for 107 yards and three touchdowns. ... Hancock County has attempted only eight passes in its three games, four of which came last week in a 34-22 loss at Ohio County. ...Hancock County's Xander Early and Darian Clay have combined to rush for 304 yards and three touchdowns on 55 attempts.
Hart County (2-1) at Butler County (1-2)
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last Meeting: Hart County won 30-28 on Sept. 24, 2010, at Butler County Stadium.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: The Bears used two fourth-quarter touchdowns to rally past Russellville 20-15 last week and snap a 23-game losing streak. ... Butler County's victory over the Panthers was the first for Brandon Embry as the team's head coach. ... The Bears last beat Hart County on Sept. 25, 2009, 27-12. ... Jagger Henderson has completed 30 passes for 495 yards and five touchdowns for Butler County. ... Hart County is coming off a 50-28 win at Green County. ... Dustin Butler leads the Raiders' run-heavy offense with 408 yards and five touchdowns on 31 carries and Julian Barbour has added 305 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries.
Barren County (2-1) at Monroe County (1-2)
7 p.m. Darrell Carter Stadium
Last Meeting: Barren County won 21-20 on Sept. 7, 2018, at Trojan Field.
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County has a winning record through three games for the first time since 2015. ... Monroe County has won eight of the past 12 meetings with Barren County. ... Barren County's victory over Monroe County last year was its first since 2014. ... Dayvion Holloway has rushed for 335 yards and five touchdowns on 29 attempts for the Trojans. ... Jameson Buie has completed 23-of-30 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns for Barren County. ... Monroe County has rushed for only 89 yards in three games. ... Curtis Petett has completed 41 passes for 542 yards and three touchdowns for the Falcons.
