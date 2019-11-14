South Warren (10-1) at Bowling Green (7-3)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last Meeting: Bowling Green won 14-3 on Oct. 4 at Spartan Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Each team has two wins all time in the series. ... The Purples' regular-season win was the Spartans' only loss of the season. ... South Warren was ranked fifth in the final Class 5A AP poll and Bowling Green was ranked sixth. ... Bowling Green's two in-state losses came to St. Xavier and Trinity. ... South Warren led Bowling Green 3-0 at halftime of the regular-season game. ... The Purples' Javeius Bunton had 86 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries in the regular-season meeting. ... Mason Willingham had 99 yards on 11-of-19 passing against Bowling Green in his second start, but was picked off three times. ... South Warren has a 0.61059 RPI and Bowling Green has a 0.55368 RPI. ... If regular season results hold in Friday's second round, the winner would travel to South Oldham for the third round of the playoffs.
Allen County-Scottsville (5-6) at Franklin-Simpson (6-5)
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 31-21 on Sept. 27 at Patriot Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM, WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 30-7 since the first meeting in 1971. …. The Wildcats outscored the Patriots 189-42 in the last four meetings. ... Allen County-Scottsville last beat Franklin-Simpson 21-20 on Oct. 9, 2015. ... The Wildcats' only loss in its last seven games was to Glasgow in the regular-season finale 28-21. ... Franklin-Simpson had four players rush for over 50 yards and three run for touchdowns in the regular-season win. ... Landon Witcher led the Patriots with 70 yards and a touchdown on 14 attempts in the regular-season meeting and Trace McIntyre and Dillon Rookstool both ran in scores. ... The Wildcats have a 0.46395 RPI and Allen County-Scottsville has a 0.45213 RPI. ... All four regular-season meetings between the teams remaining in Districts 1-4 were decided by 10 or fewer points, but if regular season results hold, the winner would travel to Franklin County for the third round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Taylor County (9-2) at Glasgow (10-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: Glasgow won 31-28 on Oct. 18 at Hank Royse Stadium
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: The last meeting before this season between the two teams was in the 1999 Class 2A state semifinals. ... Glasgow is ranked second in the final Class 3A AP poll and Taylor County also received votes. ... The Scotties' only loss came against South Warren in Week 6, 21-20, when the Spartans scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. ... Alex Elizalde made a 19-yard field goal with just under seven seconds left to give the Scotties the win over Taylor County. ... Tanner Abernathy threw for 388 yards and three touchdowns on 22-of-30 passing in the regular-season meeting, but was intercepted twice. ... Wes Oliver rushed for 143 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for Taylor County in the regular-season meeting. ... Taylor County's only other loss was to Simon Kenton in Week 5, 39-7. ... Glasgow has a 0.63819 RPI and Taylor County has a 0.59119 RPI. ... If regular-season results hold, the Scotties would travel to Paducah Tilghman for the third round of the postseason.
Clinton County (7-3) at Edmonson County (5-6)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last Meeting: Edmonson County won 13-0 on Oct. 25 at Bulldog Field
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County won three straight Class 2A, District 3 games to snap a four-game skid and earn the No. 1 seed in the district, and has won four of its last five games. ... Clinton County has won six of its last seven games, with the only loss in that stretch coming to Edmonson County. ... Matthew Shaw rushed for 104 yards on 18 carries and Isaiah Johnson added 61 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, to go along with an 85-yard touchdown reception in Edmonson County's regular-season victory. ... The Wildcats held Clinton County to under 100 passing yards (79) and receiving yards (86) in the regular-season game. ... Edmonson County has a 0.39275 RPI and Clinton County has a 0.46692 RPI. ... If regular-season results hold, Edmonson County would travel to Lexington Christian Academy for the third round.
Russellville (4-7) at Crittenden County (9-2)
7 p.m., Rocket Stadium
Last Meeting: Crittenden County won 21-14 on Oct. 25 at Rocket Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The Rockets have won the last three meetings against the Panthers. ... Crittenden County's only two losses this season were in back-to-back games to Caldwell County (36-14) and Union County (14-0). ... Russellville has won four of its last five games. ... Crittenden County is ranked seventh in the Class 1A AP poll. ... Panthers QB Lennon Ries threw for 128 yards but was picked off twice by the Rockets in the regular-season meeting. ... Xaner Tabor rushed for 218 yards on 28 carries and Caden McCalister had 82 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Crittenden County in the regular-season meeting. ... Crittenden County has a 0.62529 RPI and Russellville has a 0.44504 RPI. ... If regular-season results hold, the winner would travel to Kentucky Country Day for the third round of the playoffs.
