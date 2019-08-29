Warren Central (0-1) vs. Greenwood (1-0)
8 p.m., German American Bank Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 28-6 on Aug. 17, 2018, at Gator Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 19-7. … Greenwood has won four straight in the series by a combined score of 122-30. ... The Dragons are on a 36-game losing streak. ... The Gators opened the season with a 28-14 win over two-time defending Class 4A champion Franklin-Simpson. ... John Morrison completed eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown last week for Greenwood. ... The Gators rushed for 197 yards in the opener, led by 96 from David Odom. ... Dre Boyd completed 28 passes for 461 yards and five touchdowns and also carried the ball 22 times for 157 yards and three touchdowns last week versus Apollo.
Warren East (1-0) vs. South Warren (1-0)
6 p.m., German American Bank Bowl at Houchens-Smith Stadium
Last meeting: South Warren won 34-7 on Oct. 7, 2016, at Spartan Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 4-2. ... Warren East's last win over the Spartans was in the 2012 season opener 14-10. ... South Warren is ranked fourth in the AP poll and received a first-place vote. ... The Raiders' Nolan Ford completed six passes for 126 yards and three touchdowns and ran five times for 63 yards and two touchdowns against Russellville last week. ... Kobe Martin had 179 yards and one touchdown last week for the Spartans in a win over Butler. ... First-year quarterback Caden Veltkamp completed 8-of-16 passes for 83 yards and three touchdowns last week for South Warren.
Glasgow (1-0) at Russellville (0-1)
7 p.m., Linton-Wren Kick-off Classic at Rhea Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 51-0 on Aug. 17, 2018, at Hank Royse Stadium.
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM; WRUS 610 AM
Notes: The Panthers and Scotties meet for the fifth time since 2007. ... Glasgow has won back-to-back meetings in the series. ... The Scotties are ranked eighth in Class 3A in the AP poll. ... Russellville was shut out 48-0 at Warren East in Week 1. ... The Panthers haven't lost a home opener since 2011. ... Jovari Gamble carried the ball 14 times for 110 yards for Russellville last week. ... Glasgow opened the season with a 35-13 win over LaRue County. ... Nick Mitchell had 166 yards and four touchdowns on 15 carries for the Scotties.
Woodford County (0-1) at Barren County (1-0)
8 p.m., Trojan Trail Turf War at Trojan Field
Last meeting: N/A
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: The Trojans opened the season with a 48-6 win at Metcalfe County. ... Barren County last started 2-0 in 2015. ... Woodford County lost to Lincoln County 21-14 last week after going 2-9 last year with a first-round playoff loss to Covington Catholic. ... Jameson Buie completed 6-of-7 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns for Barren County last week. ... Dayvion Holloway rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and Tyler Bush rushed for 79 yards and two touchdowns for the Trojans in the win over Metcalfe County.
Butler County (0-1) at Edmonson County (0-1)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 36-8 on Aug. 24, 2018, at Butler County Stadium.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM, Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Edmonson County’s win last season gave the Wildcats an 11-10 series lead since 1998. … Butler County had won five straight meetings before 2017. ... Butler County's losing streak is at 22 games after falling to Logan County 55-20 last week. ... Edmonson County is 0-1 for the first time since 2007 after a 35-6 loss to Portland (Tenn.) last week in the Kenway Concrete Bowl. ... Jon Smith completed six passes for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats last week. ... Jagger Henderson completed 13 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns for the Bears last week. ... Butler County and Edmonson County combined to rush for 24 yards in Week 1.
Meade County (0-0) at Franklin-Simpson (0-1)
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 17-14 on Sept. 14, 2018, at Hamilton Field.
Radio: WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson and Meade County have split the two meetings since 1998. ... The Wildcats have won the last two Class 4A state titles. ... Franklin-Simpson lost to Greenwood last week 28-14. ... The last time the Wildcats lost a season opener (2017), they went on to win the state title. ... Franklin-Simpson ran for 195 yards last week, led by 81 from Chase Gooch. ... Wildcats quarterback Luke Richardson completed just three passes for 31 yards against the Gators. ... Meade County did not play last week and last won a season-opening game in 2015. ... The Green Wave went 3-8 last year and lost to Male in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. Franklin-Simpson is ranked eighth in the AP poll and received one first-place vote.
Bowling Green (0-1) at McCracken County (0-1)
7 p.m., at Marquette Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 42-14 on Oct. 28, 2016, at McCracken County.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series 2-0. ... The Mustangs are coming off a 47-43 loss to Paducah Tilghman and the Purples are coming off a 24-21 loss to Father Ryan (Tenn.). ... Bowling Green is 0-1 for the first time since 2006, when it lost the season opener to St. Xavier. ... Spencer Newman completed 13-of-23 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns for the Purples last week. ... Bowling Green is ranked sixth in the AP poll in Class 5A and received one first-place vote.
Muhlenberg County (0-1) at Logan County (1-0)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 56-18 on Aug. 24, 2018, at Muhlenberg County.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM
Notes: Logan County has won back-to-back games against Muhlenberg County after picking up its first victory over the Mustangs in 2017. ... Muhlenberg County was shut out 40-0 by Trigg County last week after going 3-8 in 2018. ... Logan County is coming off a 55-20 season-opening win over Butler County. ... Tyler Ezell completed 12 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears. ... Gary Hardy rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on six attempts for Logan County last week. ... The Mustangs were held to just 114 yards of offense against Trigg County.
Mercer County (1-0) vs. Allen County-Scottsville (0-1)
4 p.m. Saturday, McDaniel Wealth Management Rebel Bowl at Rebel Field
Last meeting: Mercer County won 48-20 on Aug. 24, 2013 at Houchens-Smith Stadium.
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: Mercer County leads the all-time series 2-0. ... Allen County-Scottsville was shut out 42-0 by Elizabethtown last week to open the season. ... The Titans beat West Carter 21-0 to open the season after going 5-7 last year. ... The Patriots are 0-2 in bowl games played at Boyle County. ... Titans coach David Buchanan is in his fifth season after taking over for former Allen County-Scottsville player and coach Chris Pardue. ... Mercer County's Malachi Yulee rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown on 19 attempts last week. ... Landon Witcher carried the ball 11 times for 94 yards against Elizabethtown.
