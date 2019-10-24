Warren East (4-4) at Franklin-Simpson (4-4)
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 47-0 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Raider Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM Video: Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 33-7 with wins in the last six meetings. ... The Wildcats have won four straight games after starting the season 0-4. ... Franklin-Simpson leads Class 4A, District 2 with a 3-0 record and Warren East is 2-1 after a loss to Allen County-Scottsville last week. ... Franklin-Simpson has shut out two opponents in its four-game winning streak, including Warren Central last week in a game where Malik Carter returned an interception for a touchdown and Riley Brownlee recovered a fumble for a touchdown. ... Nolan Ford leads the Raiders with 986 yards and 10 touchdowns on 73-of-143 passing and 660 yards and 10 touchdowns on 92 rushing attempts. ... Franklin-Simpson has a 0.436 RPI and Warren East has a 0.435 RPI entering this week's games.
South Warren (7-1) at Christian County (0-8)
7 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last meeting: South Warren won 24-6 on Nov. 10, 2017, at Stadium of Champions
Radio: N/A
Notes: The Spartans lead the all-time series 1-0 after a victory over the Colonels in the second round of the 2017 Class 5A playoffs. ... South Warren is 1-1 in Class 5A, District 2 play after beating Greenwood last week and Christian County is 0-2 after a loss to Bowling Green. ... The Spartans' only loss this season came to the Purples. ... Christian County hasn't won since Oct. 5, 2018, at Apollo. ... South Warren is ranked sixth in the Class 5A AP poll. ... The Spartans have a 0.613 RPI and the Colonels have a 0.369 RPI. ... Mason Willingham threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 8-of-19 passing last week and has completed 37-of-68 passes for 400 yards and four touchdowns since taking over as starter in place of injured Caden Veltkamp. ... Kobe Martin rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts last week to put him over 700 yards on the season. ... Christian County had minus 46 rushing yards last week against the Purples and the Spartans allow just over 60 rushing yards per game.
Bowling Green (5-2) at Greenwood (5-3)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 49-7 on Sept. 21, 2018, at El Donaldson Stadium
Radio: WDNS 93.3-FM
Notes: Bowling Green is 28-0 all-time against Greenwood. ... Bowling Green is 2-0 in Class 5A, District 2 play and Greenwood is 1-1 after a loss to South Warren last week. ... The Purples are ranked fourth in the Class 5A AP poll. ... Bowling Green has a 0.569 RPI and Greenwood has a 0.487 RPI entering this week's games. ... The Gators held a 9-8 lead over the Spartans last week before getting outscored 21-3 in the third quarter. ... Conner Cooper completed 13-of-20 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns in Bowling Green's win over Christian County last week. ... Evan Spader and Jacob Deglow have combined for five interceptions in the Purples' last two games. ... Greenwood rushed for only 62 yards last week after averaging 243.9 rushing yards per game through its first seven games.
Warren Central (0-8) at Monroe County (4-4)
7 p.m., Darrell Carter Stadium
Last meeting: Monroe County won 20-14 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Darrell Carter Stadium
Radio: N/A
Notes: Warren Central and Monroe County meet for just the third time since 1998. ... The Dragons are on a 43-game losing streak. ... Trenton Leach had 132 yards on 14-of-38 passing in Warren Central's loss to Franklin-Simpson last week. ... The Dragons had minus 29 rushing yards in the loss and have minus 3 rushing yards combined in the last three games. ... Monroe County has won three of its last four games and sits atop Class 2A, District 3. ... Last year's six-point loss to Monroe County was the Dragons' closest loss in its current losing streak. ... The Dragons have a 0.289 RPI and the Falcons have a 0.458 RPI.
Barren County (5-3) at Meade County (2-6)
7 p.m., Hamilton Field
Last meeting: Meade County won 48-0 on Sept. 8, 2000, at Hamilton Field
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Meade County has lost six straight games after starting the season 2-0. ... Barren County has lost back-to-back games after a 5-1 start. ... Both teams are 0-2 in Class 6A, District 2 play, while North Hardin and Central Hardin are both 2-0 heading into this week's meeting. ... Meade County has won both meetings with Barren County since 1998. ... The Trojans have a 0.475 RPI and the Green Wave have a 0.412 RPI heading into this week's games. ... Meade County has scored just 36 points in its last four games after scoring 115 in its first four.
Edmonson County (3-5) at Clinton County (5-2)
7 p.m., Bulldog Field
Last meeting: N/A
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: The Wildcats have won back-to-back games after four straight losses. ... Clinton County has four straight wins, with one on a forfeit from Red Boiling Springs (Tenn.). ... Edmonson County and Clinton County are both 2-1 in Class 2A, District 3, while Monroe County is atop the standings at 3-1. ... Chase Stines has thrown for 1,170 yards and 12 touchdowns on 71-of-136 passing for the Bulldogs and also leads the team with 343 yards and seven touchdowns on 70 rushing attempts. ... The Wildcats have a 0.377 RPI and the Bulldogs have a 0.482 RPI entering this week's games. ... Jon Smith rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Wildcats' win over Green County last week.
Russellville (2-6) at Crittenden County (6-2)
7 p.m., Rocket Stadium
Last meeting: Crittenden County won 28-12 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Rhea Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville and Crittenden County split the last four meetings after not playing since 2006. ... The Panthers have won back-to-back games after an 0-6 start. ... The Rockets are ranked 10th in the Class 1A AP poll. ... Crittenden County has a 0.614 RPI and Russellville has a 0.418 RPI entering the week's games. ... Both teams are 2-0 in Class 1A, District 1 play, while Fulton County and Caverna are both 0-2 in district play. ... Xander Tabor has 928 yards and nine touchdowns on 117 attempts to lead a group of four Rockets with at least 100 rushing yards this season. ... Hunter Jones has thrown for 804 yards and 11 touchdowns on 52-of-106 passing for Crittenden County. ... Jovari Gamble has rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries in Russellville's last two games.
Glasgow (7-1) at Casey County (4-4)
7 p.m., Rebel Field
Last meeting: N/A
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: Glasgow is 3-0 in Class 3A, District 2 and Casey County is 2-1. The Scotties' only loss this season was to South Warren in Week 6, when the Spartans scored in the final minute to win 21-20. ... The Rebels have won back-to-back games and four of the last five after an 0-3 start. ... The Scotties have a 0.619 RPI and the Rebels have a 0.484 RPI entering this week's games. ... Glasgow is ranked fifth in the Class 3A AP poll. ... Glasgow's 42.6 points scored per game are third in Class 3A and the Scotties' 13.1 points allowed is fourth in 3A. ... Glasgow QB Tanner Abernathy leads Class 3A with 218 passing yards per game. ... Reece Brown leads Casey County's offense with 1,260 yards and 10 touchdowns on 91-of-171 passing and 626 yards and seven touchdowns on 114 rush attempts.
Calloway County (1-7) at Logan County (7-1)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Logan County won 44-7 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Jack D. Rose Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (Tape delay: Saturday, 2 p.m.)
Notes: Logan County has beaten Calloway County in back-to-back meetings after three straight losses in the series. ... Logan County and Hopkinsville are both 2-1 in Class 4A, District 1 and Madisonville-North Hopkins is 3-1, with the Cougars beating the Maroons, the Tigers beating the Cougars and the Maroons beating the Tigers. ... Logan County is tied for seventh in the Class 4A AP poll. ... Tyler Ezell threw for 245 yards and four touchdowns on 15-of-16 passing in last week's win over Hopkins County Central and is second in Class 4A with 243 passing yards per game. ... The Lakers' only win this season came against Hopkins County Central, 69-35. ... Logan County has a 0.594 RPI and Calloway County has a 0.381 RPI entering this week's games.
Butler County (1-7) at Owensboro Catholic (7-1)
7 p.m., Steele Stadium
Last meeting: Owensboro Catholic won 68-2 on Sept. 21, 2018, at Butler County Stadium
Radio: WLBQ 101.5-FM
Notes: Owensboro Catholic has won the last eight meetings with Butler County. ... The Bears' only win this season was at Russellville in Week 3, 20-15. ... Owensboro Catholic's only loss of the season was to Owensboro in Week 3, 36-7. ... The Aces are ranked fifth in the Class 2A AP poll. ... Owensboro Catholic's 47.6 points per game leads Class 2A. ... Butler County gives up an average of 44.6 points per game. ... The Aces have an RPI of 0.710 and the Bears have an RPI of 0.318 entering this week's games. ... Jagger Henderson has thrown for 1,396 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98-of-207 passing this season for Butler County. ... Drew Hartz has thrown for 2,915 yards and 39 touchdowns on 169-of-236 passing for Owensboro Catholic.
Russell County (5-3) at Allen County-Scottsville (2-6)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 24-15 on Nov. 12, 2010, at Patriot Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM
Notes: The Patriots last played Russell County in the second round of the 2010 Class 4A playoffs, beating the Lakers on the way to the state championship game. ... The Patriots beat Warren East 27-10 last week to move to 2-1 in Class 4A, District 2, while Russell County is 1-2 in district play. ... Dylan Bland and Collin Darnell have combined to rush for 2,090 yards and 25 touchdowns on 251 carries for the Lakers this season. ... The Patriots held the Raiders to just 45 yards in the second half of last week's win. ... Allen County-Scottsville enters this week's games with a 0.416 RPI and Russell County enters with a 0.688 RPI.
