Franklin-Simpson (0-2) at South Warren (2-0)
7 p.m., Spartan Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 36-14 on Aug. 31, 2018, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Friday's game is a matchup of the defending Class 4A and Class 5A state champions. ... South Warren is on a 17-game winning streak. ... Franklin-Simpson's last win over the Spartans was on Sept. 23, 2016, 30-24. ... South Warren leads the series 4-2. ... The Wildcats are 0-2 for the first time since 2013. ... Sophomore QB Caden Veltkamp picked up an offer from WKU after completing 26 passes for 351 yards and seven touchdowns in the Spartans' first two games at Houchens-Smith Stadium. ... Kobe Martin has run for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 35 carries for South Warren. ... Leandre Stutzman leads Franklin-Simpson's offense with 143 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries. ... The Spartans are ranked fourth in 5A in the latest AP poll.
Logan County (2-0) at Warren East (1-1)
7 p.m., Justin Chaffin Allstate Insurance Game at Raider Stadium
Last Meeting: Warren East won 43-0 on Oct. 31, 2014, at Logan County Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610 AM, WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East has won three straight meetings with Logan County. ... The Cougars' last win over the Raiders was Sept. 25, 2009, 35-20. ... Logan County has won 22 of its last 23 regular-season games. ... The Raiders are coming off a 50-6 loss to South Warren. ... Tyler Ezell has completed 26-of-40 passes for 457 yards and six touchdowns to lead Logan County's offense. ... Gary Hardy has rushed for 263 yards and six touchdowns for the Cougars in two games. ... Nolan Ford has completed 12 passes for 224 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns. ... Logan County is ranked 10th in Class 4A in the latest AP poll.
Allen County-Scottsville (0-2) at Greenwood (2-0)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last Meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 27-7 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Patriot Stadium.
Radio: Radio: WVLE 99.3-FM
Notes: Greenwood leads the series 9-7. ... The Gators are ranked 10th in the Class 5A AP poll and have started 2-0 for the first time since 2016. ... The Patriots have won the last two games in the series. ... Allen County-Scottsville is 0-2 for the first time since 2016 and hasn't started a season 0-3 since 2015. ... Reed Slone and David Odom combined to rush for 263 yards and six touchdowns in the Gators' win over Warren Central last week. ... Of the 370 yards Allen County-Scottsville allowed Mercer County last week, 323 were rushing. ... Trace McIntyre completed 12 passes for 181 yards last week for the Patriots.
Bowling Green (1-1) at Warren Central (0-2)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last Meeting: Bowling Green won 50-6 on Sept. 14, 2018, at Dragon Stadium.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green and Warren Central have met every season since 1974. … Bowling Green has won the past 10 games and leads the all-time series 39-12. ... The Dragons have lost 37 straight games. ... The Purples moved to 1-1 with a 42-14 win at McCracken County behind 214 yards and three touchdowns on six completions from Conner Cooper and 124 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries from Javeius Bunton. ... Warren Central quarterback Dre Boyd has completed 55 passes for 857 yards and 10 touchdowns in two games this season. ... The Dragons are giving up an average of 62.5 points per game. ... Bowling Green is ranked fifth in Class 5A in the AP poll.
Butler County (0-2) at Russellville (0-2)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last Meeting: Russellville won 17-13 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Rhea Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM; WLBQ 101.5-FM
Notes: Russellville has won 11 straight over Butler County. ... The Bears have lost 23 straight games. ... The Panthers are 0-2 for the first time since 2011 and haven't started a season 0-3 since 2009. ... Russellville has been outscored 104-0 in its first two games. ... Butler County has given up an average of 54.5 points per game this season. ... Quarterback Jagger Henderson leads Butler County's offense with 21 completions for 350 yards and three touchdowns. ... Jovari Gamble has rushed for 110 yards on 14 attempts this season for the Panthers.
Adair County (0-2) at Barren County (1-1)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last Meeting: Adair County won 20-19 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Booster Field.
Radio: WCLU 102.3-FM, 1490 AM
Notes: Adair County has won three straight meetings against Barren County. ... The Trojans' last win over Adair County was Oct. 12, 2007, 35-6. ... Barren County lost to Woodford County last week 37-7 after a Week 1 win over Metcalfe County. ... Adair County lost to Campbellsville – the No. 2 team in the Class 1A AP poll – last week, 47-12. ... Jameson Buie has completed 10 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns and Dayvion Holloway has rushed for 245 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Trojans' offense. ... Adair County has passed for just 35 yards in two games. ... Cameron Harmon leads Adair County's offense with 182 rushing yards.
Edmonson County (1-1) at Grayson County (2-0)
7 p.m., Cougar Stadium
Last meeting: Grayson County won 42-12 on Aug. 31, 2018, at Wildcat Stadium.
Radio: edmonsonvoice.com (online)
Notes: Edmonson County beat Butler County 54-12 last week to pick up its first win after a season-opening loss to Portland, Tenn. ... Grayson County is 2-0 and has outscored opponents 72-6. ... The Cougars' victory over the Wildcats last year ended a string of three straight Edmonson County wins in the series. ... The Cougars have completed only four passes for 59 yards in two games but have rushed for 457 yards and eight touchdowns, led by 252 yards and four touchdowns from Hunter Gibson. ... Jon Smith completed five passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns last week for Edmonson County and Chance Lucas rushed for 107 yards and three touchdowns.
Monroe County (1-1) at Glasgow (2-0)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: Glasgow won 42-12 on Oct. 12, 2018, at Darrell Carter Stadium
Radio: WCLU 102.3-FM
Notes: Glasgow leads the series 14-7 since 1998, including the last four meetings. ... Monroe County's last win in the series was Oct. 16, 2015, 32-28. ... The Scotties are ranked seventh in Class 3A in the AP poll after a 2-0 start. ... Glasgow has won 11 of its last 12 regular-season games. ... The Falcons are coming off a 40-22 win over Hart County in the Trojan Trail Turf War at Barren County last week. ... Glasgow quarterback Tanner Abernathy has completed 15 passes for 257 yards and three touchdowns this season. ... Nick Mitchell leads the Scotties' ground attack with 241 yards and five touchdowns on 19 attempts.
