South Warren (5-0) at Glasgow (5-0)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: Friday marks the first meeting between the Spartans and Scotties. ... South Warren is ranked fourth in Class 5A and Glasgow is ranked second in Class 3A. ... The Spartans' 20 consecutive wins is the longest streak in the state. ... Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 927 yards and 15 touchdowns on 63-of-95 passing, but will be out Friday due to injury and replaced by Mason Willingham. ... Glasgow averages 48 points per game, the eighth-most in the state and the most in Class 3A. ... Tanner Abernathy has thrown for 830 yards and nine touchdowns on 48-of-73 passing and Nick Mitchell has rushed for 590 yards and 14 touchdowns on 64 attempts for the Scotties.
Bowling Green (3-2) at Corbin (2-2)
6:30 p.m., Denes Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: The Purples are ranked seventh in Class 5A and the Redhounds are ranked eighth in Class 4A in the latest AP poll. ... Bowling Green is coming off a 28-14 loss to St. Xavier and has lost back-to-back games only twice since the start of the 2003 season. ... Corbin has lost in the Class 3A state final the last two seasons. ... Conner Cooper and Max Payne have combined to throw for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59-of-92 passing. ... Cameron Combs has thrown for 523 yards and five touchdowns on 39-of-64 passing for Corbin and Nick Yeager has rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns on 49 attempts.
Warren East (2-3) at Edmonson County (1-4)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last Meeting: Warren East won 42-14 on Sept. 7, 2018, at Raider Stadium
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM, Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Warren East and Edmonson County meet for the fifth straight season after not playing since 2004. … The Raiders are 6-0 all time against the Wildcats. ... Warren East is coming off a 31-14 win over Russell County in its Class 4A, District 2 opener that snapped a three-game losing streak. ... Edmonson County has lost three straight games following a 54-12 win over Butler County. ... The Wildcats have allowed an average of 229.8 rushing yards per game and the Raiders are coming off a game in which they rushed for 284 yards, led by Nolan Ford with 219. ... Jon Smith has thrown for 577 yards and seven touchdowns on 27-of-53 passing.
Barren County (4-1) at Greenwood (4-1)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last Meeting: Greenwood won 28-7 on Sept. 14, 2018, at Trojan Field
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Greenwood leads the all-time series 15-6. … The two teams met for seven straight seasons as district opponents before Barren County dropped out of district play last season and moved to 6A this season. ... Greenwood's 43-6 loss last week at Logan County was its first of the season after starting 4-0. ... Barren County's only loss this season came to Woodford County 37-7. ... The Trojans have won four of their first five games for the first time since 1998. ... Greenwood had only 88 yards of offense last week, but were without leading rusher and receiver Reed Slone due to injury. ... Dayvion Holloway has rushed for 689 yards and 12 touchdowns on 46 attempts this season for the Trojans, including 354 yards and seven touchdowns on 17 carries the last two weeks.
Warren Central (0-5) at Russell County (3-2)
7 p.m., Finley Field
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: N/A
Notes: Warren Central's 47-38 loss to Allen County-Scottsville last week moved the Dragons' losing streak to 40 games. ... Russell County's 31-14 loss to Warren East in its Class 4A, District 2 opener last week was the Lakers' second-straight loss. ... Russell County's offense has been led by the duo of Collin Darnell and Dylan Bland, who have combined for 1,266 of the team's 1,402 rushing yards. ... The Dragons average 30 points per game – the 14th-most in Class 4A – but have allowed 56.2 points per game. ... Warren Central QB Dre Boyd has totaled 1,348 yards and 14 touchdowns on 86-of-146 passing and 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 65 attempts, but will have to serve a suspension Friday according to Section 4, article I of the Disqualified student-athletes and non-players section of the KHSAA Board of Control Adopted Policies, after being ejected in the fourth quarter last week against Allen County-Scottsville and will be replaced by Trenton Leach. ... Both teams are 0-1 in Class 4A, District 2 play.
Franklin-Simpson (1-4) at Allen County-Scottsville (1-4)
7 p.m., Patriot Stadium
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 54-14 on Sept. 28, 2018, at James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM, WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 29-7 since the first meeting in 1971. …. The Wildcats outscored the Patriots 158-21 in the last four meetings. ... Allen County-Scottsville last beat Franklin-Simpson 21-20 on Oct. 9, 2015. ... The Wildcats picked up their first win last week with a 42-0 win over Russellville. ... The Patriots broke a four-game skid to start the season last week when it opened Class 4A, District 2 play with a 47-38 win at Warren Central. ... Trace McIntyre has thrown for 488 yards and one touchdown on 33-of-67 passing and rushed for 137 yards and five touchdowns for the Patriots. ... Franklin-Simpson has six players that have rushed for over 100 yards, led by Leandre Stutzman's 322 yards.
Hancock County (1-4) at Butler County (1-4)
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last Meeting: Hancock County won 58-0 on Sept. 28, 2018, at Schafer-Glover Field
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Hancock County has won back-to-back meetings in the series after Butler County won four straight. ... The Bears' only win this season came at Russellville 20-15. ... Hancock County's only win this season came against Edmonson County, which beat Butler County by 42 points in Week 2. ... The Bears lost to McLean County 55-32 in its Class 2A, District 2 opener last week. ... Friday is the first district game for the Hornets. ... Xander Early leads Hancock County's offense with 503 yards and three touchdowns on 82 carries. ... Jagger Henderson leads Butler County's offense with 881 yards and nine touchdowns on 59-of-128 passing and the sophomore has also rushed for four touchdowns.
Logan County (5-0) at Madisonville-North Hopkins (5-0)
7 p.m., Badgett Athletic Complex
Last Meeting: Madisonville-North Hopkins won 21-17 on Oct. 12, 2018, at Logan County Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County has started 5-0 for the third straight season. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins is ranked third in Class 4A and Logan County is ranked sixth. ... The Maroons beat the Cougars last year for the Class 4A, District 1 title. ... Jeriah Hightower has rushed for 1,163 yards – the most in Kentucky – and 14 touchdowns on 107 attempts for Madisonville-North Hopkins this season. ... The Maroons' 40.4 points per game is eighth-most in Class 4A and Logan County's 49.4 are second-most. ... Logan County's Tyler Ezell has thrown for 1,210 yards and 19 touchdowns on 76-of-115 passing and Anthony Woodard has 25 receptions for 472 yards and eight touchdowns.
Russellville (0-5) at Somerset (4-0)
6:30 p.m., Clark Field
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WRUS 610-AM (Tape delay: Saturday, 2 p.m.)
Notes: Somerset is the top-ranked team in Class 2A. ... The Briar Jumpers' 50.5 points per game are third-most in the state and the most in Class 2A. ... Somerset has started 4-0 for the first time since 2010. ... Russellville has averaged only 8.6 points per game in its 0-5 start, while Somerset has held opposing teams to 10 points per game. ... The Panthers were held to 100 yards in last week's 42-0 loss at Franklin-Simpson. ... Quarterback Kaiya Sheron has led the Briar Jumpers with 948 yards and 10 touchdowns on 45-of-61 passing and 301 yards and one touchdown on 21 carries, while Alex Miller has added 471 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground.
