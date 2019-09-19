Allen County-Scottsville (0-4) at Warren Central (0-4)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last meeting: Allen County-Scottsville won 34-7 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Patriot Stadium.
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM; Video: Online stream at Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 11-8. ... Allen County-Scottsville has won the last three meetings. ... Since Warren Central's 22-0 win over the Patriots in 2015, the Dragons have lost 40 of their last 41 games, including 39 straight. ... Allen County-Scottsville was held to just 90 yards of offense last week against Glasgow. ... Friday's game opens Class 4A, District 2 play for both teams. ... The Patriots are trying to avoid the program's first 0-5 start since 2007.
St. Xavier (3-1) at Bowling Green (3-1)
6:30 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last meeting: Bowling Green won 24-21 in overtime on Aug. 31, 2018, at St. Xavier Stadium.
Radio: WDNS 93.3 FM
Notes: Bowling Green and St. Xavier meet for the 17th time and for the ninth straight season. … The Purples have won six of the past eight meetings, but St. Xavier leads the series 10-6. … St. Xavier coach Kevin Wallace coached Bowling Green for 22 years and won five state championships as head coach before leaving for St. Xavier in 2018. … The Purples have won three straight games and outscored opponents 154-14 since opening the season with a 24-21 loss to Father Ryan (Tenn.). ... The Tigers' only loss came to Male 51-14. ... St. Xavier is ranked fourth in Class 6A and Bowling Green is ranked fifth in Class 5A in the AP poll. ... Douglas Bodhaine has 674 yards and six touchdowns on 40-of-68 passing for St. Xavier.
Russellville (0-4) at Franklin-Simpson (0-4)
7 p.m., James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium
Last meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 53-6 on Oct. 26, 2018, at James “Shadetree” Mathews Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM, WFKN 1220 AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson and Russellville meet for the 76th time Friday, with the Wildcats leading the series 50-24-1, including five straight wins. ... Franklin-Simpson has started the season 0-4 but played the No. 10 team in Class 5A (Greenwood), the No. 4 team in Class 5A (South Warren), the No. 1 team in Tennessee's Division II-Class AA (Battle Ground Academy) and Meade County, who received a vote in this week's Class 6A AP poll. ... Leandre Stutzman leads the Wildcats' offense with 141 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries and 139 yards on four receptions. ... Lennon Ries has 309 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-54 passing for the Panthers.
Greenwood (4-0) at Logan County (4-0)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last meeting: Greenwood won 48-12 on Sept. 16, 2016, at Logan County Stadium.
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Logan County has gone 24-5 in the regular season since the last meeting with Greenwood. ... Greenwood is 4-0 for the first time since 2012. ... Logan County is ranked sixth in Class 4A and Greenwood is 10th in Class 5A in the AP poll. ... Reed Slone has rushed for 516 yards and six touchdowns on 56 carries and David Odom has rushed for 411 yards and four touchdowns on 59 carries for the Gators. ... Tyler Ezell has 863 yards and 14 touchdowns on 55-of-84 passing through four games for the Cougars. ... Gary Hardy has rushed for 518 yards and eight touchdowns on 45 attempts for Logan County.
Hancock County (1-3) at Barren County (3-1)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last meeting: N/A
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County matched last season's win total with a 52-6 victory at Monroe County last week. ... Dayvion Holloway rushed for 156 yards and three touchdowns and has 491 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 carries this season. ... Tyler Bush had an interception return for a touchdown and a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over Monroe County. ... Hancock County picked up its first win of the season with a 36-27 victory over Edmonson County last week. ... Xander Early rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Wildcats and has 343 yards and three touchdowns through four games.
South Warren (4-0) at Central (1-3)
7 p.m., Central Stadium
Last meeting: Central won 16-14 on Nov. 28, 2014, at Central Stadium.
Radio: N/A
Notes: Friday is the first meeting between South Warren and Central since the Yellow Jackets ended the Spartans' season in the 2014 Class 3A semifinals. ... South Warren has the longest active winning streak in the state at 19 games. ... The Spartans are ranked fourth in Class 5A and the Yellow Jackets are 10th in Class 4A in the AP poll. ... Caden Veltkamp has thrown for 778 yards and 14 touchdowns on 53-of-72 passing and Kobe Martin has rushed for 386 yards and six touchdowns on 59 attempts for South Warren. ... Central's only win was 46-0 against Iroquois in Week 2. ... Dayshawn Mucker leads the Yellow Jackets offense with 478 yards and four touchdowns on 91 attempts.
Hart County (3-1) at Glasgow (4-0)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last meeting: Glasgow won 27-0 on Aug. 24, 2014, at Trojan Field.
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: Glasgow has won eight straight regular-season games. ... The Scotties are ranked fourth in Class 3A in the latest AP poll. ... Hart County moved to 3-1 overall with a 47-34 win at Butler County last week. ... Friday's meeting kicks off Class 3A, District 2 play for both teams. ... Glasgow is averaging 49.5 points per game. ... The Scotties' offense is led by QB Tanner Abernathy, who's thrown for 653 yards and six touchdowns on 38-of-55 passing and Nick Mitchell, who's rushed for 496 yards and 13 touchdowns on 50 carries. ... The Raiders have rushed for 1,638 yards in four games, led by Dustin Butler's 528 yards and five touchdowns on 43 carries.
Butler County (1-3) at McLean County (1-3)
7 p.m., Paulsen Stadium
Last meeting: McLean County won 42-6 on Oct. 12, 2018, at Butler County Stadium.
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: McLean County has won back-to-back meetings after Butler County had won 13 straight in the series dating back to 1998. ... Butler County's only win this season came in Week 3 against Russellville, 20-15. ... McLean County beat Muhlenberg County 20-8 last week for its first win of the season. ... Andrew Munster has rushed for 285 yards and five touchdowns on 65 attempts to lead the Cougars' offense. ... Jagger Henderson recorded 249 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-38 passing in last week's loss and has 744 yards and eight touchdowns on the year for Butler County. ... Friday's game kicks off Class 2A, District 2 play for both teams.
Edmonson County (1-3) at Metcalfe County (0-4)
7 p.m., Hornet Field
Last meeting: Edmonson County won 13-6 on Sept. 14, 2018, at Wildcat Field.
Radio: Edmonsonvoice.com (online)
Notes: Edmonson County and Metcalfe County play for the seventh straight season. ... Edmonson County has won four of the last five meetings. ... Edmonson County's only win this season was 54-12 over Butler County in Week 2. ... Metcalfe County is 0-4 and has lost its last three games by a combined 12 points. ... Peyton Dial has thrown for 531 yards and two touchdowns on 38-of-64 passing and Gabe Zurmehly has 415 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 69 carries for the Hornets. ... Jon Smith leads the Wildcats with 470 yards and five touchdowns on 16-of-36 passing. ... Friday's game opens Class 2A, District 3 games for both teams.
Russell County (3-1) at Warren East (1-3)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last meeting: Russell County won 52-20 on Oct. 8, 2010, at Raider Stadium.
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Russell County has won back-to-back meetings with Warren East. ... The Raiders last beat the Lakers 43-7 on Oct. 10, 2008. ... Friday's game starts Class 4A, District 2 play for both teams. ... Warren East has lost three straight games since a 48-0 win over Russellville in the opener. ... Russell County is coming off its first loss of the season after a 3-0 start. ... The Lakers are led by backs Collin Darnell and Dylan Bland, who have combined to rush for 1,123 yards and 13 touchdowns on 134 attempts. ... Warren East was held scoreless until the fourth quarter of last week's 22-13 loss at Greenwood in the "Possum Bowl."
