Central Hardin (6-0) at Barren County (5-1)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: Barren County's only loss this season was to Woodford County in Week 2, 37-7. ... The Trojans are coming off a bye last week after beating Greenwood 19-16 in Week 6. ... Central Hardin is undefeated and ranked fourth in the Class 6A AP poll. ... The Bruins are averaging 48.7 points per game this season, the most in Class 6A, and have an average margin of victory of 29.7 points. ... Dayvion Holloway has rushed for 795 yards and 12 touchdowns on 67 attempts for the Trojans and Jameson Buie has thrown for 644 yards and five touchdowns on 45-of-71 passing. ... Chase Elmore has thrown for 1,346 yards and 11 touchdowns on 59-of-83 passing for the Bruins. ... Deonco Wilkerson, TreJean Sanders and Kyler Lee all have over 350 rushing yards this season for Central Hardin. ... The Bruins have a 0.632 RPI and the Trojans have a 0.490 RPI. ... It's the Class 6A, District 2 opener for both teams.
Todd County Central (5-2) at Butler County (1-5)
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last Meeting: Todd County Central won 29-14 on Oct. 19, 2018, at Todd County Central
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Todd County Central has won back-to-back meetings after Butler County won six straight in the series. ... Butler County's only win of the season was at Russellville, 20-15. ... The Rebels started 5-0 and moved to No. 9 in the Class 2A AP rankings before dropping back-to-back games. ... Both teams are 0-2 in Class 2A, District 2. ... Todd County Central has a 0.583 RPI and Butler County has a 0.324 RPI. ... Jagger Henderson has thrown for 1,032 yards and nine touchdowns on 72-of-153 passing to lead the Bears' offense. ... Ethan Lawrence, Austin Mahaney and Josh Morris all have rushed for at least 100 yards this season for Butler County.
