South Warren (6-1) at Greenwood (5-2)
7 p.m., Gator Stadium
Last Meeting: South Warren won 55-7 on Sept. 28, 2018, at Gator Stadium
Radio: Talk 104.1 FM Video: Facebook.com/BGDailyNews
Notes: South Warren leads the all-time series 5-1, outscoring Greenwood 213-28 in five wins. ... The Spartans are coming off a 14-3 loss to Bowling Green that snapped a state-leading 21-game winning streak. ... Greenwood's last game was a 20-14 win over Christian County that moved them to 1-0 in Class 5A, District 2 play. ... South Warren is ranked fifth in the Class 5A AP poll. ... The Spartans have a 0.603 RPI and the Gators have a 0.490 RPI entering this week's games. ... South Warren turned the ball over four times and had a field goal blocked against the Purples. ... Reed Slone rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries against the Colonels and leads the Gators with 743 yards and eight touchdowns on 85 carries, while also catching 11 passes for 218 yards and four touchdowns.
Christian County (0-7) at Bowling Green (4-2)
7 p.m., El Donaldson Stadium
Last Meeting: Bowling Green won 29-7 on Nov. 2, 2018, at El Donaldson Stadium
Radio: WDNS 93.3-FM
Notes: Bowling Green leads the all-time series with Christian County 24-7, including seven straight wins dating back to 2010. ... The Purples are 1-0 in Class 5A, District 2 play after snapping South Warren's 21-game winning streak before a bye last week. ... Bowling Green is ranked fourth in Class 5A in the latest AP poll. ... Christian County hasn't won since Oct. 5, 2018, at Apollo. ... Max Payne had 37 yards on 9-of-12 passing against the Spartans before being replaced at halftime due to injury by Conner Cooper, who threw for 39 yards on 6-of-7 passing. ... Javeius Bunton rushed for 86 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries against South Warren. ... Donta Abren has thrown for 809 yards and four touchdowns on 63-of-121 passing for Christian County. ... Bowling Green has a 0.563 RPI and Christian County has a 0.373 RPI.
Warren Central (0-7) at Franklin-Simpson (3-4)
7 p.m., James "Shadetree" Mathews Stadium
Last Meeting: Franklin-Simpson won 62-20 on Oct. 12, 2018, at Dragon Stadium
Radio: WFKN 1220-AM
Notes: Franklin-Simpson leads the all-time series 21-18, including wins in the last four meetings. ... Warren Central last beat the Wildcats on Aug. 24, 2012, 40-14. ... Franklin-Simpson has won three straight games after starting the season 0-4. ... Warren Central has lost 42 straight games. ... Trenton Leach threw for 190 yards and a touchdown in the Dragons' last game – a 53-12 loss to Warren East on Oct. 3. ... Franklin-Simpson has rushed for 936 yards during its three-game winning streak. ... The Wildcats have a 0.413 RPI and Warren Central has a 0.282 RPI entering this week's games. ... Franklin-Simpson is 2-0 in Class 4A, District 2 play and Warren Central is 0-3 in district play.
Allen County-Scottsville (1-6) at Warren East (4-3)
7 p.m., Raider Stadium
Last Meeting: Warren East won 23-20 on Oct. 12, 2018, at Patriot Stadium
Radio: WVLE 99.3 FM, WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren East leads the all-time series 24-20 dating back to the first meeting in 1969, including wins in back-to-back meetings and six of the last eight. ... Friday will be the 27th consecutive season the two teams have played. ... The Raiders won last year's meeting with a field goal from Nolan Ford as time expired. .... The Raiders are 2-0 in Class 4A, District 2 play and the Patriots are 1-1 in district play. ... Allen County-Scottsville's only win this season came against Warren Central 47-38 in Week 5. ... Ford has thrown for 892 yards and nine touchdowns on 62-of-121 passing and rushed for 601 yards and 10 touchdowns on 78 attempts. ... Trace McIntyre has thrown for 672 yards and one touchdown on 52-of-103 passing for the Patriots. ... Warren East enters this week's games with a 0.460 RPI and Allen County-Scottsville enters with a 0.367 RPI.
North Hardin (7-0) at Barren County (5-2)
7 p.m., Trojan Field
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WHHT 103.7 FM
Notes: North Hardin is 7-0 and ranked third in the Class 6A AP poll. ... Barren County is coming off a 38-0 loss to Central Hardin, the fourth-ranked team in the Class 6A AP poll. ... North Hardin is 1-0 in Class 6A, District 2 play and Barren County is 0-1 in district play. ... North Hardin averages 35.6 points per game, the fourth-best mark in Class 6A, while Barren County averages 27.6, the 10th-best mark in the class. ... North Hardin's 8 points per game allowed is the best in Class 6A and Barren County's 17.7 are eighth-best. ... Manie Wimberly has thrown for 1,293 yards and 11 touchdowns on 81-of-126 passing for North Hardin and Lavell Wright has rushed for 797 yards and 13 touchdowns on 129 attempts. ... North Hardin has a 0.667 RPI and Barren County has a 0.473 RPI.
Caverna (1-6) at Russellville (1-6)
7 p.m., Rhea Stadium
Last Meeting: Russellville won 62-6 on Nov. 4, 2016, at Rhea Stadium
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: Russellville has won all five meetings with the Colonels since 1998. ... The Panthers are coming off a 34-31 win over Fulton County after an 0-6 start to the season. ... Caverna's only win came against Shawnee in Week 2, 51-0. ... Russellville has a 0.407 RPI and Caverna has a 0.332 RPI entering this week's games. ... Drew Rhodes has thrown for 829 yards and nine touchdowns on 69-of-153 passing for the Colonels. ... Caverna allows an average of 227.4 rushing yards per game and the Panthers rushed for 215 yards against the Pilots, after rushing for just 49 yards per game the three games prior. ... Lennon Ries has thrown for 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 35-of-94 passing for Russellville.
Green County (0-7) at Edmonson County (2-5)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last Meeting: Green County won 76-6 on Sept. 22, 2000, at Wildcat Field
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: The Wildcats snapped a four-game skid with a 33-0 win against Monroe County on Oct. 3. ... Green County's last win was against Metcalfe County on Oct. 12, 19-18. ... Edmonson County is 1-1 in Class 2A, District 3 and Green County is 0-2 in district play. ... The Wildcats have a 0.363 RPI and the Dragons have a 0.324 RPI entering this week's games. ... Jon Smith has thrown for 863 yards and 10 touchdowns on 46-of-87 passing for Edmonson County this season. ... Jason Ferari and Chayse York have combined to rush for 1,078 yards and eight touchdowns on 153 carries this season for Green County.
Hopkins County Central (0-8) at Logan County (6-1)
7 p.m., Logan County Stadium
Last Meeting: Logan County won 68-13 on Sept. 21, 2018, at Logan County Stadium
Radio: WRUS 94.1-FM
Notes: Logan County is coming off a 21-6 loss at Hopkinsville on Oct. 3. ... Madisonville-North Hopkins' 20-18 win over Hopkinsville last week puts the Maroons and Tigers at 2-1 in Class 4A, District 1, while the Cougars are 1-1 with a win over Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Hopkins County Central has lost 14 straight games since a 19-6 win against Todd County Central on Sept. 7, 2018. ... Logan County is ranked seventh in the Class 4A AP poll. ... The Cougars have a 0.606 RPI and the Storm have a 0.307 RPI entering this week's games. ... Adrian Stringer has thrown for 1,977 yards and 14 touchdowns on 150-of-297 passing for Hopkins County Central. ... Tyler Ezell has thrown for 1,702 yards and 23 touchdowns on 108-of-179 passing for Logan County and will try to bounce back from a three-interception game against Hopkinsville.
Taylor County (6-1) at Glasgow (6-1)
7 p.m., Hank Royse Stadium
Last Meeting: Glasgow won 43-7 on Nov. 26, 1999, at Hank Royse Stadium
Radio: WCLU 102.3 FM
Notes: The last meeting between the two teams was in the 1999 Class 2A state semifinals. ... Glasgow is ranked fifth in the Class 3A AP poll and Taylor County is 11th. ... The Scotties' only loss came against South Warren in Week 6, 21-20, when the Spartans scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute. ... Taylor County's only loss was to Simon Kenton in Week 5, 39-7. ... The Cardinals have a 0.605 RPI and the Scotties have a 0.586 RPI entering this week's games. ... Glasgow quarterback Tanner Abernathy's 1,352 passing yards lead Class 3A and his 15 touchdown passes are tied for second. ... Glasgow's 44.3 points per game are second in Class 3A and Taylor County's 36.9 are ninth. ... Glasgow's 11 points allowed per game are third in Class 3A and Taylor County's 13.6 are sixth. ... Taylor County running back Wes Oliver's 1,034 yards are third-most in Class 3A and his 16 rushing touchdowns are tied for first.
Russell County (4-3) at Butler County (1-6)
7 p.m., Butler County Stadium
Last Meeting: N/A
Radio: WLBQ 101.5 FM
Notes: Butler County's only win came at Russellville in Week 3, 20-15. ... The Lakers are 1-3 after starting the season 3-0. ... Russell County has a 0.383 RPI and Butler County has a 0.325 RPI entering this week's games. ... Jagger Henderson has thrown for 1,128 yards and nine touchdowns on 79-of-173 passing this year for the Bears. ... Russell County's Dylan Bland and Collin Darnell have combined to rush for 1,810 yards and 21 touchdowns on 221 carries. ... The Bears allow an average of 323.9 rushing yards per game. ... Butler County is 0-3 in Class 2A, District 2 and will return to district play in Week 10 against Owensboro Catholic. ... Russell County is 1-2 in Class 4A, District 2 and will return to district play in Week 10 at Allen County-Scottsville.
