Logan County (6-0) at Hopkinsville (4-2)
7 p.m., Stadium of Champions
Last Meeting: Logan County won 10-6 on Oct. 5, 2018, at Stadium of Champions
Radio: WRUS 610-AM
Notes: The Cougars have won back-to-back regular season meetings against the Tigers. ... Hopkinsville's last win over Logan County was 43-8 in the second round of the 2017 Class 4A playoffs. ... The Cougars are ranked fourth and the Tigers eighth in the Class 4A AP poll. ... Logan County had a 0.633 RPI and Hopkinsville had a 0.593 RPI entering this week's games. ... The Cougars moved to 6-0 thanks to a walk-off touchdown pass from Tyler Ezell to Jaden Sells last week at Madisonville-North Hopkins. ... Javier Bland has thrown for 1,323 yards and 18 touchdowns on 79-of-164 passing for Hopkinsville this season.
Warren East (3-3) at Warren Central (0-6)
7 p.m., Dragon Stadium
Last Meeting: Warren East won 28-0 on Sept. 27, 2018, at Raider Stadium
Radio: WWKU 102.7 FM
Notes: Warren Central leads the all-time series 30-9-1. ... Warren East has won three straight against the Dragons, but before 2017 hadn’t won back-to-back games in the series since 1980-81. ... Warren Central is on a 41-game losing streak and its last win came Oct. 16, 2015, against the Raiders 23-12. ... Warren East had a 0.452 RPI and Warren Central a 0.281 RPI entering this week's games. ... Nolan Ford has thrown for 744 yards and six touchdowns and rushed for 470 yards and nine touchdowns this year. ... The Raiders outscored Edmonson County 32-0 in the first half of last week's win.
Monroe County (3-3) at Edmonson County (1-5)
7 p.m., Wildcat Field
Last Meeting: Edmonson County won 9-7 on Oct. 24, 2014, at Darrell Carter Stadium
Radio: Online at Edmonsonvoice.com
Notes: Monroe County's last win over Edmonson County came on Oct. 25, 2013, 27-7. ... The Falcons are 2-0 in Class 2A, District 3 play and the Wildcats are 0-1. ... Edmonson County's only win came against Butler County in Week 2, 54-12. ... Monroe County had a 0.493 RPI and Edmonson County had a 0.296 RPI entering this week's game. ... Curtis Petett has thrown for 955 yards and seven touchdowns on 74-of-144 passing for Monroe County. ... Jon Smith threw for 187 yards and a touchdown on 13-of-24 passing last week, but the Wildcats rushed for just 37 yards.
