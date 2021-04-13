South Warren senior Tanner Graves went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to lead the host Spartans to a 10-6 baseball win over District 14 rival Greenwood on Monday.
South Warren’s Dalton Taylor was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base, while teammate Andy Coft was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Austin Flynn and Dane Isable added an RBI each in the win.
Logan Smith earned the win, allowing five runs in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out five.
For the Gators, Cade Thornton and Rhett Dysholm drove in two runs each. Matthew Brown and Braxton Garner added an RBI apiece for Greenwood (5-5 overall, 0-1 District 14).
South Warren (4-3, 1-0) was slated to play at Greenwood on Tuesday.
Barren County 19, Cumberland County 15
Visiting Barren County prevailed in a 19-15 slugfest with Cumberland County on Monday.
Cody Moore led the Trojans with a 5-for-6 day at the plate, finishing with four doubles and seven RBIs in the win.
Zach Wasson was 3-for-3 with two doubles and four runs scored, Corbin Murphy went 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBIs and four runs scored, and Brennan Hicks was 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored in the win.
Also for Barren County (5-1), Taye Poynter homered and drove in two runs, Gavin McCord had two hits, and Blake Cook and Jameson Buie drove in a run each.
The Trojans were slated to visit Monroe County on Tuesday.
Warren East 13, Warren Central 0
Visiting Warren East took down District 14 rival Warren Central 13-0 in six innings on Monday.
Grant White had a double and two RBIs and Chase Carver also had a pair of RBIs in the win. Colton Edwards, Gage Elkins and Camden Elkins each added an RBI for the Raiders.
On the mound, Brady Dragoo started and earned the win after allowing no runs off two hits and a walk while striking out 10.
Warren East (5-3, 1-0) and Warren Central (0-6, 0-1) were slated to face off again at Warren East on Tuesday.
Bowling Green 9, Central Hardin 1
Carson Myers homered as a part of a 3-for-3 day to lead host Bowling Green to a 9-1 win over Central Hardin on Monday.
Myers also had a double and finished with three RBIs. Blake Ginter added a 2-for-4 day with a double, while Patrick Forbes also drove in a run for the Purples.
Myers also started and earned the win, allowing one run off three hits and a walk in six innings. He struck out nine.
Bowling Green (6-3) returns to action Wednesday at home against Daviess County.
Glasgow 4, Elizabethtown 2
Glasgow’s Tyler Lane drove in a pair of runs to pace the Scotties to a 4-2 win over homestanding Elizabethtown on Monday.
Jackson Poland and Hunter Scott also tallied an RBI each in the win.
Cole Bunch tossed six innings for the win, allowing two runs off four hits and three walks while striking out six. Preston Gaunce fired a scoreless inning in relief for the save.
Glasgow (4-2) was scheduled to play at Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.
Russellville 22, Caverna 7
Russellville rolled to a 22-7 win in four innings over host Caverna on Monday.
Josh Allen was 3-for-3 with a home run, a triple and three RBIs for the Panthers. Allen also scored three runs and stole a base.
Joshua Proctor was 2-for-3 with three runs scored, two stolen bases and an RBI, while Eric Zamarripa and Joinathan Zamarripa added an RBI apiece in the win.
Eric Zamarripa earned the win in relief, allowing four runs (three earned) in three innings. He struck out two.
Russellville (1-8) was scheduled to visit Franklin-Simpson on Tuesday.
Daviess County 5, Butler County 3
Visiting Daviess County claimed a 5-3 win over Butler County on Monday.
Ross West was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to lead the Bears in the loss. Jordan McCrady and Carter Graham each drove in a run for Butler County (3-2).
The Bears are back in action Thursday against visiting Muhlenberg County.
Muhlenberg County 3, Logan County 1
Host Muhlenberg County claimed a 3-1 win over Logan County on Monday.
Sam Brown had the lone hit for the Cougars.
Logan County (2-5) was slated to host Todd County Central on Tuesday.
Softball
Allen County-Scottsville 1, Logan County 0
Bailey Ausbrooks provided all the scoring with a solo home run to lead host Allen County-Scottsville to a 1-0 win over Logan County on Monday.
Taylor Gregory earned the win in the circle for the Lady Patriots.
Shelby Gettings had one of three hits for the Lady Cougars, and took the loss after allowing one run in six innings. She struck out three.
Logan County (4-6) was slated to host Todd County Central on Tuesday.
ACS (7-3) was scheduled to visit Glasgow on Tuesday.
Barren County 13, Cumberland County 1
Visiting Barren County rolled to a 13-1 win in five innings over Cumberland County on Monday.
Cara Bogue was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Katie Murphy went 1-for-3 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBIs to lead the Trojanettes.
Riley Reed, Alyssa Curtis, Allie Anderson, Ashley Hammer and Lilie Broady each added an RBI in the win.
Broady tossed a complete game for the win, allowing one run off three hits with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Barren County (7-0) was scheduled to visit Monroe County on Tuesday.
Butler County 2, Bowling Green 1
Aliceson Hunt tossed eight innings of one-run ball to lead host Butler County to a 2-1 win in extra innings over Bowling Green on Monday.
Hunt allowed just six hits while striking out three to earn the win.
Olivia Austin was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Carley Jones had a double and an RBI to pace the Lady Bears.
Butler County (8-2) was scheduled to host Grayson County on Tuesday.
Bowling Green (0-4) is back in action Wednesday at Barren County.
Franklin-Simpson 15, Glasgow 0
Raegan Coffee and Kaeleigh Tuck combined to drive in six runs to lead visiting Franklin-Simpson to a 15-0 win in four innings over Glasgow on Monday.
Coffee was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Tuck was 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Haley Fowler added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and Shelby Caudill also had two hits for the Lady Wildcats.
Also for Franklin-Simpson (3-5), Hanna Arthur and Sherrekia Kitchens produced two RBIs each, and Maddie Utley and Lexi Holleman had an RBI apiece.
Utley earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings with one hit allowed – a single to the Lady Scotties’ Lucy Richardson – while striking out six.
The Lady Cats were scheduled to host Russellville on Tuesday.
Glasgow (1-4) was slated to host Allen County-Scottsville on Tuesday.